Starbucks is a coffee house chain in the United States. It has its headquarters in Seattle, Washington. Starbucks runs coffeehouses, roasteries, and outlets. Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse and roaster in the world. It has over 33,833 stores in nearly 80 countries around the world, half of which are located in the United States. They offer hot and cold beverages, whole-bean coffee, Instant coffee, tea, latte, espresso, Frappuccino, snacks, and desserts. They also provide free Wi-Fi at their stores for their customers.

Starbucks introduced a lot of options on their menu which were a huge hit. Just like that they also started Cold Foam a few years back. This has become a popular item on their menu along with other items.

Have you ever tasted Cold Foam in Starbucks? If not then you may want to know about it. Read this article to know information about Cold Foam at Starbucks.

Does Starbucks Make Cold Foam in 2022?

Yes, Starbucks introduced Cold Foam in their outlets along with the other beverages and snacks. It is launched by Starbucks in 2014. It was first started to serve in Seattle. Starbucks used Cold Foam on some coffee drinks. Now, Cold Foam has become a famous topping at Starbucks. However, they are charging the customers who want Cold Foam on their drinks.

This article contains more about the cold foam options at Starbucks. Additionally, I have also included the ingredients, nutritional values, recipe card, etc. for the Starbucks cold foam. Read till the end.

How Does Starbucks Make Their Cold Foam?

The Cold Foam at Starbucks is made out of fat free milk. The fat free milk is blended in a machine to get frothy foam. Starbucks even provides flavored foam also which is made by adding flavors and powders into the bender during frothing. This helps them in providing their customers with any flavor cold foam they need. They even have exclusive Cold foam menu options such as sweet cream and also non-dairy foam options.

What Is The Starbucks Cold Foam Made Of?

Starbucks uses fat free milk to make their cold foam. They also add powders and flavors ta make flavored cold foam which is loved by their customers. They even make cold foams adding syrups such as maple, matcha, cinnamon, etc. for more taste.

As the name indicates cold foam is made without heating or warming the milk used to make it. Blending the milk to create air bubbles in it to create a fluffy foam is called the blending/ frothing process of milk. The baristas at Starbucks make their cold foam by blending the fat free milk (with flavors or syrup if the customer wants) until it is frothy enough. Cold has to be thick and creamy in texture.

Starbucks also makes different cold foam with different items such as 2% whole milk. However, this isn’t as good as the Cold foam made with fat free milk or zero fat milk. Because it is better with good and fluffy foam.

Also, Cold foam made with hot and steamy milk is more fluffy and lasts airy for a longer time than foam made out of normal fat free milk. This foam tastes well with your coffee, and you can taste it throughout the coffee. Additionally, Starbucks even started non-dairy cold foam made out of plant based milk at their coffee houses for customers who avoid dairy. Some plant based kinds of milk are almond milk, coconut milk, oat milk, soy milk, hazelnut milk, etc.

Sweet Cream Cold Foam at Starbucks

The standard sweet cream cold foam at Starbucks is made of Sweet Cream mixed with heavy cream, 2% milk, and also vanilla syrup. This is more fluffy and airy which has a rich texture and is also sweet in taste compared to the normal cold foam because of the vanilla and sweet cream.

Starbucks uses the Sweet Cream foam on many beverage options on its menu such as Irish coffees, Cold brews, Iced White Mocha, and other menu options.

List of Ingredients in Cold Foam at Starbucks

The main ingredient in the cold foam at Starbucks is fat free milk. Along with the low fat milk, baristas also add flavors, syrups, and powders. This helps them get cold foams of different flavors. Starbucks also offers non-dairy cold foam for customers who avoid dairy in their diet. They make them with plant based milk. But the plant based milk does not have airy and fluffy texture foam like normal cold foam. This makes it runny in texture and also tastes different.

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam: heavy cream plus 2% milk and vanilla syrup. They also have extra flavors if customers order them. For example, pumpkin purée is used while making Pumpkin Cold Foam. Additionally, they also provide other flavors for the customers who visit them.

What Are The Nutrition Values of Starbucks Cold Foam?

The cold foams at Starbucks are not provided with a list of nutrition values under them. Because they have different ingredients in them according to the flavors added. The nutrition values depend on those flavors, types of milk used, etc. They also change based on the syrups added. However, you can know the nutrition values for beverages containing cold foam on the Starbucks official website starbucks.com.

Beverages with cold foam have more fat and calories due to the heavy cream added to them. Also, the non-dairy cold foam has more calories when compared to cold foam with fat free milk. Take for instance I am listing the nutrition value of some items on the Starbucks menu:

Starbucks Cold Brew with Cold Foam (Grande Cup size)

Calories from Fat – 0 gm

Saturated Fat – 0 gm

Cholesterol – 0 mg

Total Carbohydrates – 7 gm

Sugars – 7 gm

Caffeine – 205 mg

Calories – 35

Total Fat – 0 gm

Trans Fat – 0 gm

Sodium – 30 mg

Dietary Fiber – 0 gm

Protein – 2 gm

Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew (Grande Cup size)

Calories from Fat – 50 gm

Saturated Fat – 3.5 gm

Cholesterol – 15 mg

Total Carbohydrates – 4 gm

Sugars – 4 gm

Caffeine – 265 mg

Calories – 79

Total Fat – 5 gm

Trans Fat – 0 gm

Sodium – 20 mg

Dietary Fiber – 0 gm

Protein – 1 gm

Recipe of Cold Foam at Starbucks

Cold foam can be simply made at your home with a few ingredients. You can make them with fat free milk and flavorings using syrups and powders. Some such flavors are cocoa powder and vanilla flavors.

It can be made with kitchen tools and appliances available at home. One such appliance is a frother which can be used to make airy cold foam. You can even use a blender and French press to get fluffy cold foam. Additionally, a mason jar with a lid can also be used. There are exclusive frothers that are used for making cold foam at home.

How To Make Cold Foam with Almond Milk?

The cold foam using almond milk is hard to make when compared to fat free cold foam. Because almond milk contains more fat and is difficult to froth using a frother and blender and takes more time. Also, it will lose its texture quickly after serving. Cold foams can also be made with other plant based milk like coconut milk, oat milk, soy milk, hazelnut milk, etc.

Recipe Card for Starbucks Cold Foam

Starbucks has recipe cards that they offer to customers who want to learn more about coffee. The recipe cards also include how to make some of their options at home. You can find the recipe cards by following the below instructions:

Starbucks official website Home Section Coffee option Recipes on how to make Starbucks cold foam

What Does Cold Foam Taste Like?

Cold foam is added as a layer on the coffee and other beverages. They do not mix together while serving it to the customers. So, it does not complement well with milk beverages. It does not have a particular taste. It is tasteless with an airy texture.

Which One is Better to Use – the French Press or the Milk Frother?

Below is the comparison between a fresh press and a milk frother.

French Press

The cold foam made in a French press is not airy and fluffy as it is when made in a milk frother. And using this takes more physical strain by using hands to pump it till it is frothy. This is hand-operated and not automatic.

Milk Frother

Cold Foam made out of a milk frother is so much fluffier, rich, and dense when compared to one made in a French press. Using a milk frother is easier than a French press as it has no physical strength required. Milk Frothers have a facility to use batteries in them which can be easy while making cold foam.

From the above, you can clearly see the comparison between both milk frother and the French press. So, it is recommended to use a French press to make cold foam at home in small quantities. But for a bulk quantity of cold foam making, it is better to use a milk frother.

Conclusion

Starbucks has cold foam which is made of fat free milk. Additionally, they also offer cold foam which is produced with plant based milk such as Almond milk, coconut milk, oat milk, soy milk, hazelnut milk, etc. Along with that they also add flavors that make them better.

As the name indicates cold foam is made without heating or warming the milk used to make it. Blending the milk to create air bubbles in it to create a fluffy foam is called the blending/ frothing process of milk. The nutrition values depend on those flavors, types of milk used, etc. They also change based on the syrups added.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are there any vegan options in cold foam available at Starbucks? Yes, Starbucks makes dairy free options that are made with plant based milk. They can be considered vegan as they are plant based. Can I use full fat milk for cold foam? Full fat milk is heavier with a lot more fat which is difficult in making cold foam with that. The foam may not be airy and fluffy like it is made from fat free milk. Where can I find a cold foam recipe card from Starbucks? You can find a recipe card for cold foam on the official website of Starbucks.