Starbuck has become synonymous with coffee and has changed the coffee business. This is not just in the US but in the whole wide world. There isn’t anyone who loves coffee and hasn’t heard about Starbucks. That’s how famous the cafe company is. Thousands of people everyday head to work by taking their favorite coffee drink from Starbucks. Well, no one can blame them because their menu is crazy good.

Some of their drinks on the menu include Hot and Cold Coffee, Tea, Cold Drinks, etc. Apart from that, they also sell food items that can work for breakfast or as snacks. That’s all great, but does Starbucks have Boba? This is the question many people have been asking for some time now. So let us find out if their menu does include Boba.

Does Starbucks have Boba?

Boba or Bubble tea is a cold tea that has become quite popular in the US. In case you have never heard or seen what Boba is, let me explain. Boba, or essentially Bubble tea is a sort of cold tea that contains Tapioca balls. The Tapioca balls are made from the cassava root, by extracting its starch. We can trace back its origin to Taiwan in the early 1980s.

This Bubble tea came to America in the 1990s but didn’t become quite popular until the 2000s. They are sold in various places and come in multiple flavors. Now, coming back to the main question, Does Starbucks have boba? The answer is not, at least not yet. Even though they have a wide range of hot and cold drinks at Starbucks, the cafe company still doesn’t sell Boba.

You can find many cafes where they sell Boba, but not yet in Starbucks. It was recently revealed that the company actually thinking of launching their own style of Boba drinks. This was a long time coming since many people love bubble tea, especially the Millenials and Gen Z. The news was released by Business Insider when they met with a Starbucks spokesperson.

Apparently, a TikToker has revealed that these two new drinks are named “In the Dark” and “Chai Tea Latte with Coffee Pearls”. It is still remained to be seen went the Cafe giant will actually add them to their menu. We just hope that it is sooner than later.

Types of Drinks Available at Starbucks

The Starbucks menu offers a bunch of unique options for its customers. There are a total of 7 different categories of drinks available in their cafe. We are going to list those below.

Hot Coffee

Iced Teas

Hot Drinks

Cold Coffees

Hot Teas

Cold Drinks

Frappuccino(Blended Beverages)

These are the types of drinks you will get to choose from at Starbucks. Under these types, there are several other drinks. Since it is difficult to list them all here, we are going to list just a few. Remember, the list is not in any way is the ranking of these drinks.

Hot Coffee

Hot coffee is a perfect drink that you need to start your Monday morning with energy or any day for that matter. In fact, a lot of Americans start their day by having a coffee at breakfast. In a survey from Statista, it was noted that around 83% of Americans drink coffee in the morning. For that reason, Starbucks has many options like Caffe Americano, Cappuccino, Decaf & normal Pike Place Roast, Caffe Latte, Cinnamon Dolce Latte, and many others.

They also serve Macchiatos and Mochas along with many other types of Lattes and other types.

Hot and Iced Teas

Let me tell you, not everyone like Teas. Then again, tea is not everyone’s cup of tea(pun intended). Despite that, there are people who love to pick up a hot tea on a rainy day or when they are down. Hence, Starbucks offers a good number of Hot Tea options. You have the Chai Teas, Black Teas, healthy Green Teas, and also Herbal Teas.

There are many options when it comes to Black Tea. It comes in different flavors like the famous Earl Grey, London Fog Tea, Royal English Breakfast Tea, and the Royal English Breakfast Tea Latte. Just like Hot Teas, there are also a few similar options when it comes to Iced Tea. They have multiple flavors for Green teas, herbal teas, black teas, and a few others.

Hot Drinks

Not just Hot coffee but they also serve a number of hot drinks. You know the ones that come with froth and cream on the top. At Starbucks, you have Steamers, Juices, and Hot Chocolates when it comes to hot drinks.

Cold Coffees

While this might not be the case for everyone, their Cold Coffees are as amazing as their hot ones. This might be a little controversial but, I love their Cold Coffees more than hot Coffee. They serve Iced Coffees, Ice Shaken Espressos, Iced Flat Whites, Iced Lattes, Iced Macchiatos, and Iced Mochas.

Frappuccino, Blended Beverages

There aren’t enough words to describe their Frappuccino menu, that’s how great it is. The Coffee Frappuccinos and Creme Frappuccinos are worth trying, and these come in a multitude of flavors. They even have a Matcha Creme Frappuccino.

Cold Drinks

We can all agree that coffee is an essential part of our lives, but at the same time, you cannot always drink coffee. Sometimes you also need a cold drink to satisfy your thirst, and it’s a bonus it comes with some amazing flavors. Look at the Starbucks menu for Cold Drinks and you will find a plethora of Refreshers and Juices.

They also sell milk that comes in a milk box and plain & sparkling water.

Their menu for drinks serves a large number of people as they have a wide range of interesting options. Some of their drinks are also seasonal and are only available in select stores for a short period.

Pros and Cons of Drinking at Starbucks

Pros

A plethora of options to choose from, and all kinds of hot and cold drinks are available.

Who doesn’t love coffee, and when it’s from Starbucks there is no way you can miss it.

Starbucks brand that you will find in many countries, well, as many as 70 countries across the globe.

Their quality seems to be consistent in every branch across the globe.

Starbucks ‘ customer is also pretty great, and the store ambiance is amazing.

They also offer many offers for their customers through the app.

Cons

Almost every drink, especially the Frappuccino are high in calory value.

Their drinks are pretty expensive and not something a middle-class person can afford.

There’s too much sugar in some of their drinks.

Sometimes their coffee quality is not as good as it is supposed to be, considering the high bucks that you are paying.

Their drink sizes are small.

Why Should You Drink at Starbucks?

Despite the cost of drinks at Starbucks being expensive, why do people still visit Starbucks to grab their favorite drink? The answer is simple Starbucks is awesome. Starbucks is also great to catch up with someone. This place is great to have business discussions. If you are scheduled to meet an important business client, then look no other place than Starbucks. The fact that you are with your client in Starbucks will give out an impactful first impression.

This place is great too if you are a traveler because you can be sure of one thing you will always get what you see on the menu (do you need any more reasons not to have your drink at this place?). Furthermore, you won’t have to worry about the ambiance, as it will be always clean (so if you are a cleanliness freak then this place is for you). Starbucks also offers you free Wi-Fi, and it has well-mannered staff as well (well in most of the stores they do). On top of this, you will become obsessed with this place, just give it a try.

Conclusion

There is no denying that Starbucks is one of the best places to grab your favorite drink. Unfortunately, it’s a shame that Starbucks does not serve Boba. However, it seems understandable why they do not have it on their menu. Though it is a very popular drink, the cost of making a single Boba drink is quite high. Still, it is no valid reason for Starbucks not to include Boba in their menu given that they are one of the biggest corporations in the world. If reports are to be believed then Starbucks is planning to come up with a Boba drink of their own. So it looks like we all going to have to wait for some time to drink a Boba made by Starbucks.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does Starbucks have Boba? A. Unfortunately, No, Starbucks does not have Boba drink on their menus (at least not until now). 2. Will Starbucks sell Boba ever? A. The answer is yes, there is news on the web stating that Starbucks is planning to include Boba on their menus. So if you are a fan of drinking at Starbucks, having a Starbucks Boba is going to be worth the wait. 3. Is Starbucks a good place to drink coffee? A. Yes, you can find one of the finest quality coffee at Starbucks. Not only this, but you can also get many other drinks and beverages too. 4. Does Starbucks sell Frappuccino? A. The answer is yes, perhaps you will find a large variety of flavors in their Frappuccino drinks.