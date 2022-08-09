Starbucks is a coffee chain and brewery house based in the United States. It is the largest coffee house chain in the world. It is well known in the market for its coffee and instant coffee supplies. Starbucks menu includes hot and cold coffees like ground coffee, latte, instant, espresso, teas, beverages, pastries, Frappuccino, and kinds of snacks. They even provide seasonal beverages for special holidays and festivals.

Most of the customers at Starbucks do not have any idea about the breakfast, lunch, and snack options at the coffee house. They have a vast menu of eateries at their outlets. Starbucks has good breakfast options on their menu which I am going to explain in this article.

Does Starbucks Menu Have Bagels In 2022?

Yes, Starbucks offers bagels in its breakfast menu options for its customers. They provide four kinds of bagels at their coffee houses. They are the plain, cinnamon raisin, sprouted grain, and everything. Additionally, you can customize the toppings you want by telling the barista at the coffee house counter. They provide extra toppings such as butter, honey, cream cheese, etc. You can even ask for extra cream cheese for bagels of your choice. The Starbucks bagel tastes good with Avocado spread which is available at their outlet.

Types of Bagels at Starbucks in 2022

The four types of bagels available at the Starbucks outlet are as follows:

Plain Bagel Cinnamon Raisin Bagel Sprouted Grain Bagel Everything Bagel (This bagel has various toppings such as garlic, poppy seeds, onion, salt, sesame seeds, etc.)

Starbucks makes its sprouted bagel from whole grain oats, linseed (Golden or Brown), Wheat, and sunflower seeds.

You can get a bagel of your choice at Starbucks with toppings and a spread of your choice which can be customized. Additionally, Starbucks serves these bagels either warm or toast. They also add butter or cream cheese on top as per the customer’s choice. Their avocado spread is quite famous among its customers which are considered healthy. Additionally, it tastes good with the bagel.

Also, a fun fact is that all the bagels served by Starbucks are vegan certified.

Calorie Count and Nutrition in Types of Bagels at Starbucks

Like any other many options, Starbucks also provides a calorie count for the types of bagels it provides at its outlets. The calories differ from bagel to bagel depending on the ingredients used in it and also the serving size.

Come let us see the nutrition value of bagels available at Starbucks below.

Plain Bagel

The serving size of Plain Bagel at Starbucks is 108 grams.

Nutrition Value:

Calories from Fat 15 Saturated Fat 0 g Trans Fat 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Total Carbohydrates 56 g Calories 280 Total Fat 1.5 g Sodium 620 mg Dietary Fiber 2 g Protein 9 g Sugar 2 g

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

The serving size of Cinnamon Raisin Bagel at Starbucks is 99 grams.

Nutrition Value:

Calories from Fat 14 Saturated Fat 0 g Trans Fat 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Total Carbohydrates 58 g Calories 270 Total Fat 1 g Sodium 370 mg Dietary Fiber 3 g Protein 9 g Sugar 11 g

Sprouted Grain Bagel

The serving size of the Sprouted Grain bagel at Starbucks is 113 grams.

Nutrition Value:

Calories from Fat 6 Saturated Fat 0.5 g Trans Fat 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Total Carbohydrates 57 g Calories 330 Total Fat 6 g Sodium 490 mg Dietary Fiber 7 g Protein 12 g Sugar 4 g

Everything Bagel

The serving size of Everything Bagel at Starbucks is 102 grams.

Nutrition Value:

Calories from Fat 20 Saturated Fat 1 g Trans Fat 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Total Carbohydrates 57 g Calories 290 Total Fat 3 g Sodium 530 mg Dietary Fiber 3 g Protein 10 g Sugar 5 g

All the above nutrition values and the calorie count is for normal serving size and bagels without any spreads or toppings. These may change if you want to add anything to your bagel such as butter, avocado spread, cream cheese, etc. Furthermore, the nutrition values change, and calories will increase.

Do Starbucks Stop Selling Bagels at Their Outlets?

Bagels are under the breakfast options at Starbucks. You may have heard that Starbucks stopped selling them, But that is not the case with all their stores. However, there are a few Starbucks stores in certain locations where you cannot find bagels on their breakfast menu.

Bagels served at Starbucks are well known among their customers and are always in demand. So it is difficult for Starbucks to provide them to all the customers at a time. They even get a lot of bagel orders online. But not to worry Starbucks is taking measures to fix the problem with stores that stopped providing Bagel at their outlets.

In the year 2015, Starbucks faced a quality issue with the bagels it is providing, so they have stopped serving them at its stores. But, due to many customer requests, it restarted them in the breakfast menu with better quality. In addition to this, Starbucks stopped serving Sprouted Grain Bagel at their outlets for some time due to the supply chain issue all across the country. Once it resumes serving Sprouted Grain Bagel at its outlets, it will notify its customers.

Did Starbucks Stop Serving Everything Bagel?

The everything bagel is a New York style bagel that is on the breakfast menu at Starbucks. It is a classic bagel that is topped with garlic, poppy seeds, onion, salt, and sesame seeds. Additionally, it is the most loved and highest selling bagel at Starbucks as of 2022. It is served by Starbucks, but it may be difficult to get one if you are late. As it is high in demand at all the Starbucks stores.

What Types of Bagel Spreads Does Starbucks Provide?

Just like bagels Starbucks also have different kinds of spreads. They offer the spreads to customers who want to customize their bagels. So, they have 4 types of bagel spreads at their outlets for you. They are

Butter Cream Cheese Honey Avocado Spread

Among the above Avocado, the spread is the most famous and loving spread for bagels. Starbucks does not charge for extra butter and honey for bagels. Whereas, the extra cream cheese is charged by them. Also, customers can get Avocado spread at its regular price.

What is the Cost of a Bagel Topped With Cream Cheese at Starbucks?

The cost of bagels and other items on the Starbucks menu differ in stores based on their locations. I am listing out the price of bagels with cream cheese below for a vague idea.

Plain bagel: $2.37

Cinnamon Raisin bagel: $2.37

Sprouted Grain bagel: $2.37

Everything bagel: $2.23

Additionally, Starbucks does not charge any extra amount for add-ons like butter and honey. But, they do charge for cream cheese on bagels. They charge $1 for cream cheese on bagels.

Does Starbucks Still Provide the Sprouted Grain Bagel?

No, Starbucks has temporarily stopped providing the Sprouted Grain Bagel. This is due to the delivery issues across the country. But, it may restart serving them again in the future. So, you can just check the availability online or contact the Starbucks outlet to know about it.

Final Thoughts

Starbucks is famous for its coffee and other beverages all across the world. Starbucks menu includes hot and cold coffees like ground coffee, latte, instant, espresso, teas, beverages, pastries, Frappuccino, and kinds of snacks. They even provide seasonal beverages for special holidays and festivals. Additionally, they also have several breakfast options which include Bagels also.

They serve 4 types of Bagels in their outlets and also a few kinds of spreads to go along with them. All the bagels served by Starbucks are vegan certified. Starbucks does not charge any extra amount for add-ons like butter and honey. But, they do charge for cream cheese on bagels. They charge $1 for cream cheese on bagels.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

