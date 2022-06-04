Starbucks is a multinational coffeehouse and roastery with stores across 80 countries, making it the largest coffee chain business in the world. Its headquarters is situated in Seattle, Washington. Starbucks is one of the premier coffee houses which specializes in coffee products like coffee beverages, tea, and other refreshments. It also serves high-quality fresh food and corporate gifting snacks through its outlet stores. Starbuck’s main aim is to serve its customers top-quality beverages and food. Therefore, it has a drug-free workplace policy for all its employees to keep its store’s environment safe and appealing. Starbucks occasionally conducts drug tests on its employees. Pre-drug tests are conducted, but are not mandatory for everyone who attends the interview. Starbucks doesn’t have a mandatory drug test policy like other major retailers have. But, if the employees are drug tested under Starbucks, they are done only in authorized labs of Starbuck’s choice.

Does Starbucks Drug test in 2022?

Starbucks has strict workplace decorum to follow. Managing such a work environment requires a dedication to the safety and security of the customers. Starbucks prohibits its employees from any usage of drugs and alcohol for security reasons for its other employees and customers. All the job applicants have to go through pre-employment drug tests, and current employees have to take them if the manager suspects them of any drug use. However, Starbucks’ drug test policy varies according to the location of the store. So, it is not mandatory for applicants to undergo a drug test before getting official employment.

Why Do Retailers Drug Test in the United States of America?

Most retailers in America ask their employees to take a drug test as a part of employment or even before offering them a job. Not every candidate undergoes a drug test before the official employment, but if the retailer has a drug policy then the test should be done before 48 hours of the joining. Retailers also hold the right to inspect and conduct drug tests on random employees without prior notice. So, if any individual is considering getting a job at a major retailer, then they have to keep down their usage of drugs and alcohol intake. Retailers perform these drug tests in order to increase security and productivity at the workplace.

When Did This Process Start in the United States of America?

Initially, these drug tests were started during the Vietnam War, dating back to 1971. In 1988, the Anti-drug abuse act and the Drug-Free workplace act were introduced by Congress. All the retailers were testing their potential and current employees under the drug and alcohol-free workplace policy by 1986. The act was officially passed in 1991, and it became official that every employee or potential employee has to undergo a mandatory drug test. Sample of Urine, Blood, Follicle, Saliva, Sweat, and Breath of an individual can be used for a drug test. Drug test using Urine is considered the most accurate and cheap.

How Does Starbucks Drug Test?

Starbucks always tries to keep its stores free from alcohol possession and drugs. Generally, it would take 24 to 48 hours in time for the drug test results to come. Even though Starbucks doesn’t have a mandatory drug test policy, it withholds the right to test anyone whom they suspect. Starbucks may conduct drug tests under 3 main circumstances. They are

Random Drug Test – Starbucks have the policy of written consent of every employee that it can test them for drugs at any time of their employment. So, Starbucks may conduct random drug tests for anyone it suspects. Failing in this test can cause termination of employment. Pre-employment Drug test – Starbucks may ask its potential candidates to undergo a drug test under the background verification process. This should be done within 48 hours of the request. The store manager may ask the candidate to under a urine drug test in the nearest Lab Corp center. If the candidate fails to pass the drug test, then the store manager has the right to reject his job application. However, the candidate can reapply for the position after a certain time. Accidents at the workplace – If any employee is involved in an accident at the workplace, Starbucks tends to make them undergo a drug test. Any usage of medically prescribed drugs can also affect the drug test. S, it is recommended to notify Starbucks about them beforehand.

How Frequently Does Starbucks Drug Test?

Starbucks doesn’t have a mandatory drug test policy for its employees. It surely has a drug-free workplace policy for its employees. Expects them to adhere to the drug-free workplace policy. It doesn’t test its employees frequently, but if the store manager suspects anyone of drug use, they may be asked to undergo the test.

What Does Starbucks Drug Test for?

Starbucks is a company that values its name and position in the market. So, it doesn’t support drug use in the workplace. So if a Starbucks employee or applicant has been tested, then the drug test has 5 panels in it. Generally, the 5-panel urine test detects the following drugs

Cocaine

PCP

Amphetamines

Marijuana

Opiates

If the store manager suspects anyone of drug usage or alcohol intake, then they would have to undergo a drug test. Failing a drug test may lead to termination. Starbucks doesn’t stall back from performing a drug test for suspicious job applicants. If they fail to get through the drug test, then Starbucks doesn’t hesitate to reject them a job offer.

Will Starbucks Hire You if You Fail a Drug Test?

Starbucks has a drug-free workplace policy. That doesn’t make drug tests mandatory at Starbucks. According to its employees, Starbucks doesn’t perform drug tests on its employees. But the employee should stick on to a drug-free workplace. Starbucks is one of the top companies that do not perform drug tests on employees or potential candidates looking for employment.

For safety issues, no Starbucks employee is allowed to have any kind of drugs or work at the store under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Can I Reapply to Starbucks if I Fail My Drug Test?

All the candidates may not be asked to undergo a drug test at Starbucks. But, if the candidate is asked to get one, it has to be done in a Starbucks authorized lab. Applicants cannot reapply right after they are tested positive for drug tests by Starbucks. They may have to wait for at least 6 months before they reapply again. Candidates who use light drugs can pass the drug test by taking a detox drink 1 or 2 days before the test.

What is Starbuck’s policy on alcohol?

Starbucks prohibits any of its employees from taking alcohol on the premises of the store to maintain its value to the customers. However, there is a special exception for any kind of event at the store. Employees can take alcohol if the employer permits them to. But, possessing or intake alcohol on the job is prohibited by Starbucks.

Conclusion

Starbucks offers an excellent workplace for its employees. They also value its reputation among its customers, so sticks to a strict drug-free policy at the workplace. Starbucks had no mandatory rule to test all the candidates and current employees. But it may ask them to undergo one if they suspect the drug use. There are circumstances when Starbucks asks its employees to undergo a drug test. They are pre-employment tests, Random tests during employment, and during an accident. However, drug tests are to ensure a safe and secure environment at the workplace. If any candidates fail a drug test at Starbucks, they can reapply after 6 months. Starbuck’s basic drug test has a 5-panel drug detection, they are THC, PCP, COC, OPI, and AMP.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQ)

Does Starbucks have a mandatory drug test policy in 2022? No, Starbucks has a drug-free workplace policy but no mandatory drug test policy. Employees are expected to stick to the no drug usage and alcohol intake at the store to maintain a safe and secure environment. Does Starbucks Drug Test for Marijuana? Yes, if the Starbucks employees are asked to undergo a drug test, they are tested for a 5-panel drug test which includes Marijuana. Will Starbucks Hire You if You Fail a Drug Test? No. Starbucks has the right to reject you any kind of employment if you failed a drug test. When can I reapply at Starbucks after failing a drug test? If you fail a drug test, Starbucks can reject your job application. But, you can reapply after 6 months for a job at Starbucks.