Sam’s club is popular for providing quality products and at the same time free shipping at times. So, the EBT card users would expect if Sam’s club accepts payment via EBT card. Well, I am here to answer that question and in addition to that, I am going to give you a few more information that would be helpful for the EBT card users.

Does Sam’s Club Take EBT Card?[Brief answer]

Currently, Sam’s club allows the SNAP beneficiaries to pay using EBT in all of their stores spread across the USA for the approved foods and beverages. However, the EBT payment option is only available at Sam’s Club stores and not on SamsClub.com. In other words, the online purchase from Sam’s club is not available.

What Is EBT?

EBT is an acronym for Electronic Benefits Transfer. Those who are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program(SNAP) are able to utilize the monetary assistance provided by the federal government using an electronic payment system called EBT. The federal government is helping the poor and needy families to buy nutritious and healthy food using SNAP. A family should apply for the program initially and the government would check the income records and population of the family to know if they are eligible. If the family is eligible, they would allow them to get the benefits of the SNAP scheme.

After becoming eligible, the government would credit an amount to their SNAP account, which they can access via EBT card. The EBT card is very much like a credit/debit card.

Where Can We Use the EBT Cards?

You cannot use the EBT cards at every retailer. You can use them only at retail stores that are authorized by SNAP. Do you want to know which retailers allow their customers to use the SNAP benefits to purchase in their shop? Well, visit the official website of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to get the list of retailers that allow SNAP beneficiaries to shop. When you go through the link, you would see a list of U.S. states. Select the state you are currently living in and check out the list of retailers.

Where Not To Use EBT Cards?

There are certain shops where you are not allowed to swipe the EBT cards. They are,

Liquor stores

Race Tracks

Casinos

Lottery and betting infrastructures

Adult entertainment industry

How to Use EBT at Sam’s Club?

Register For Snap: The first step is that you have a SNAP account for your family. So open a SNAP account in the state you are residing in.

EBT card: After checking your family’s eligibility, the federal government would issue you an EBT cart. This EBT card allows you to utilize the monthly amount that is being deposited in your SNAP account. It is very easy to use. It works pretty much like a debit or credit card.

Become a member: In order to make use of the SNAP benefits at Sam’s Club, you should be one of the members of Sam’s club. The non-members are barred from using EBT cards at Sam’s club.

Check Your SNAP Balance: You may face problems in the billing section if haven’t checked the balance in your SNAP account. While using your EBT card, the traction may fail.

Inform the Cashier: After the cashier scan all your purchase items, inform him that you will be using an EBT card. In case, the list of products in your purchase contains non-SNAP products, the cashier will let you know. You will have to use another payment option for those.

Enter the Pin: After the cashier swipes the card, enter the pin by yourself. It is important that you don’t reveal it to anyone.

Does Sam’s Club Allow Scan & Go Option for SNAP Beneficiaries?

For a long time, Scan & Go feature was not available to use for people who used EBT cards. Very recently, Sam’s club allowed the customer to pay using the SNAP payment in Scan & Go option. This is a quick way of shopping. This is a self-checkout method. You don’t have to wait in the queue for billing. There are a few products that you cannot buy through using Scan & Go. They are expensive electronic gadgets(Refrigerators, TVs, etc), Tobacco products, alcohol products. Since all of these items are already banned from purchasing for EBT card users, they need not worry about it.

What Can I Buy at Sam’s Club With EBT?

The EBT card is provided as an assistance to help the family consume healthy and nutritious food. At the same time, the beneficiaries are not allowed to buy certain products. Let us take a look at the products a SNAP beneficiary can purchase and what he/she cannot purchase.

Foods items that can be purchased using SNAP benefits,

Bread and related products

Meat products

Dairy products

Bread and Snacks

Non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and Plants (they should yield fruits or food).

Food items that cannot be purchased using SNAP benefits,

Alcoholic Drinks

Tobacco products

Medicines and Vitamins

Live animals

Hot Foods

Any non-food items.

Hence, you are free to buy food products such as fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products, bread, and many more. However, you cannot buy products such as alcoholic drinks, tobacco, vitamins, medicines, live animals, hot foods, and non-food items.

What Items Are Sold at Sam’s Club?

Sam’s Club is a megastore that sells a wide range of products from groceries to Household appliances. It is a sister company of USA’s top retailer Walmart. Like Walmart, they filled their shelves with almost all the items that are required for a household. For many families, Sam’s club is a one-stop destination for purchase. The products sold by Sam’s club can be classified into different categories.

To list a few categories,

Appliances,

Clothing,

Furniture,

Auto & Tires,

Easter,

Gift Cards,

Baby products,

Electronic products,

Groceries,

Tobacco products,

Flowers & Gifts,

Household Appliances,

Mattresses,

Kid’s products,

Home,

Home improvement,

Member’s Mark products,

Office products, new items, Members Love and many more.

What Is TANF?

TANF is an acronym for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. The program was rolled out to aid families with children who have low-income. Under this scheme, the family would be receiving monetary support every month. The family can make use of this money in many ways. The amount the family would be getting under the TANF will be credited to their cash account, which they can access via their EBT card.

What Products Cannot Be Bought Using TANF?

TANF bans you from buying the below items. Using your EBT card to buy them can lead to penalties.

Tobacco Products

Lottery tickets

Fee for bail

Travel services

Buying weapons

Adult entertainment products such as pornographic magazines or subscriptions.

How to Withdraw Money Using an EBT Card?

There are two ways for cash withdrawal. One is at the stores and another one is at ATMs.

Withdrawal From Stores: Along with the purchase, you can additionally receive an amount from your cash account through stores. At the same time, some stores would help you in the withdrawal of cash without any purchases.

Withdrawal From ATM: The procedure to withdraw an amount from the EBT or Debit/Credit is the same. However, you have only two free withdrawals using the EBT card. After that, you will be charged 45 cents for every withdrawal.

Note: When you are using both your SNAP and cash account, you will be asked to enter the pin twice. Once for the withdrawal of the amount from the SNAP account and next for withdrawal of the amount from the cash account.

Consequences of Purchasing Products That Are Banned by TANF?

It is important to separate particular products from the purchase if they are in the list of products banned by TANF while paying your bill. You should be cautious about this or else you would face penalties. What would happen in case you used EBT for buying any of the TANF banned products? Well, as soon as you use the EBT card for purchasing things that you are not supposed to, DHHS would decide if you have made an unlawful purchase. In case, the DHHS finds out that you have purchased the banned items, you would face severe consequences.

Firstly, you need to return the amount you used for purchasing the banned products. Secondly, there are possibilities that you would be barred from accessing the benefits for 3 months. If you are caught misusing the card again, you cannot use the cash benefits for 1 year. You will be not allowed to use the benefits for 2 years if you repeat the crime for the third time or more than that. Note that after three years, every other time you break the low, 2 years ban gets added up.

Though this is not a serious crime or felony, you are misusing taxpayers’ money, which is morally wrong. Of course, Accidents happen. However, keeping the good intention of the scheme in mind, you should be extra careful while using the cash benefits.

Conclusion

In this article, I have answered the question, does Sam’s club take EBT. In addition to that, I have explained the products that one can purchase using the EBT card and places where one cannot use the EBT card. Finally, I think you found this information helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Does Sam’s Club Take EBT?

1. Where can I withdraw money using an EBT card? At particular stores and any ATM. 2. What would happen if I purchase things above my SNAP account balance? The transaction would be declined when the cashier swipes your card. 3. How many free withdrawals can I make using an EBT card? You can make two withdrawals without any fee using an EBT card. Beyond that, you will be charged 45 cents per withdrawal.