Does Sam's Club Do Oil Change?

After becoming a member of Sam’s club, you will be able to enjoy a lot of perks and benefits. Additionally, you will have so many exclusive services. If you upgrade your membership, you will get a whole new experience as a customer. However, when you are upgrading the membership, you should check the worthiness of the membership. As a basic member of Sam’s Club, you should at least get the oil change service. However, does Sam’s Club oil change? Well, after some research, I have found the details you need regarding this query. Continue reading this article to know more.

Does Sam’s Club Offer the Service of Oil Change?

You will be disappointed to know that Sam’s club doesn’t offer its customers the service of motor oil change. This is the current terms and policy of Sam’s club. However, you can buy motor oil from Sam’s club. The Sam’s Club stores sell a broad spectrum of motor oil, both in-store and online. If you are not comfortable leaving the home, you could order the motor oil online. After receiving the motor oil, you can change it yourself. In case, you want the oil change service, there are alternatives for Sam’s club. They are Jiffy Lube, Pep Boys, and Walmart. I elucidate further about the motor oil and Sam’s club in this article. Read this article till the end for a better understanding.

Can I Buy Motor Oil From Sam’s Club?

Sam’s Club sells motor oils belonging to different brands. They are sold on both Sam’s Club in-store and online. I will list the brands of motor oil sold by Sam’s club. Please take a look at them.

VP

Rotella

Castrol

Pennzoil

Green Earth

Mobil 1

At times, you will not be able to buy the motor oil from Sam’s club in-store. Especially when the products are out of stock. You may return empty-handed after visiting Sam’s club in-store. Hence, it is better to check if the Sam’s Club store you are visiting sells Motor Oil you can visit the website of Sam’s Club.

Why Doesn’t Sam’s Club Offer the Service of Oil Change?

Sam’s Club is a subsidiary of Walmart. While the parent company, Walmart, does the oil change, the subsidiary doesn’t. What could be the reason? Well, the common explanation given is that both the Walmart store and Sam’s club are often located next to each other. Since Walmart is already offering oil change. Walmart may have felt it necessary to have two oil change stations in one place. Hence, after shopping at Sam’s Club, you can drive your car to the Walmart oil change station. Still, IMO, an oil change station could have been installed at the Sam’s Club store as well. This would have reduced the stress on Sam’s club customers.

What Are Some Other Places That Do Oil Changes?

Sam’s Club not offering the oil change service is disappointing to its customers. However, the customers can depend on other places. The first one is Walmart. If you are lucky, you will be able to find it near the Sam’s Club store.

Walmart

This is one of the cheapest options available for Sam’s Club customers to perform an oil change. It will cost you below $20. As you already know that Sam’s club sells motor oil, I will suggest you buy it in Sam’s club in-store. After buying the oil, you will most probably find Walmart located nearby. There you can carry the motor oil and hand it over to the staff over there.

The staff will change the motor oil for you. You can go to the Walmart oil change station whenever you want. You do not require any prior appointment or get the appointment scheduled. The staff will oil change for the customers on the basis of First come, First Service. The staff will take around 30 minutes for changing the oil. It can take a time lesser than that as well.

Jiffy Lube

If you don’t find Walmart present near Sam’s Club, the next better option for you is Jiffy Lube. Similar to Walmart, there is no need for fixing an appointment for an oil change. However, there is one difference between Jiffy Tube and Walmart. The former is cheaper while the latter is expensive. While you can do the oil change at Walmart for a price less than $20, you have to pay around $40 in the case of Jiffy Lube. Don’t jump to a conclusion because there is one other option for you. It is the Pep Boys.

Pep Boys

Performing an oil change at the Pep Boys can cost you anywhere between $34 to $75. The price of the oil change is based on the package you are choosing. Unlike Walmart and Jiffy Lube, you are required to schedule an appointment in the case of Pep Boys. This makes Pep Boys one of the best options for people who don’t wanna waste their time in the queue. Additionally, people who have the schedule of their day filled.

The Pep Boys option may seem more expensive than the previous two. However, Pep Boys will offer additional services. The additional services will be done at no cost. Tire rotation, Complete Vehicle inspection, and checking tire pressure and tread depth are some of the other services that Pep Boys offer. This Pep Boys will be a better option if you are planning to go on a long trip.

What Are Some Other Places That Do Oil Changes?

The Sam’s club not offering oil change may create an image that it is not a location to expect automotive services. However, the case of Sam’s club is very much different than you think. The Sam’s Club stores do offer various automotive services. Without any additional cost, you can get the following automotive services,

Checking Air Pressure and tread depth

Battery tests

Battery Installation

Wiper Blade installation

If you need more information regarding the automotive services offered by Sam’s club and the price, you have to visit the company’s website. You will get complete details on the webpage.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I began this article by telling if one can get his oil changes at Sam’s club store. Unfortunately, the Sam’s Club member cannot get the service from a subsidiary of Walmart. Instead, the service is available in the Walmart store. Later, I explained why isn’t Sam’s club offering the oil change service. While answering the next questions, I listed the alternatives to Sam’s Club oil. I also gave details such as the cost of service and other services offered at these alternatives. Those alternatives were Walmart, Jiffy Lube, and Pep Boys. Lastly, I spoke about the automotive services offered by Sam’s club. I hope the information provided in this article regarding Sam’s club oil change was useful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

As a member of Sam’s club, you can use the oil change service offered nearby at Walmart. However, this doesn’t make you any different from non-members. The Sam’s club should have come up with its own oil changing station that is separate from Walmart and exclusive to members. It would have reduced the hassle for Sam’s club customers. Walmart already has experience in offering motor oil change services, hence it is an easy task for Sam’s club to offer the service. It would cost Sam’s club for opening the service, yet the members have paid a good sum of money.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Sam’s Club Oil Change

1. Should a person be a member of Sam’s Club in order to purchase from its store? You should at least be a basic member of Sam’s club for purchasing products and using the services offered. 2. Does Sam’s Club offer the service of checking the air pressure of the Tire? Yes. You can check the pressure of your tire at Sam’s club. In addition to this, you also get other automotive services such as checking Tread depth, installation of the battery, and wiper blade installation. 3. Does Sam’s club sell motor oil belonging to the brand Castrol? Sam’s Club sells motor oil of various brands, and it includes Castrol as well. Some other brands sold by Sam’s club are VP, Rotella, Pennzoil, Green Earth, Mobil 1 4. When does Sam’s club open its stores? Most of the Club Members will be able to purchase from Sam’s club between morning 10 and evening 8. On Saturday, the functioning hour is between 9 am and 8 pm.