The rapport between Safeway and its customers has been good for a long time. Safeway understands the needs of its customer and serves them accordingly. Customers have enjoyed the care and support of Safeway. Being such a supportive organization, will it help the customers who wanna use EBT as a form of payment at Safeway store? We all know that Safeway accepts a wide range of payment methods. However, what about EBT payment methods? Does Safeway Take EBT? Well, continue reading to know the answer.

Does Safeway Accept EBT as a Form of Payment in Its Stores?

Yes. However, the answer is not completely true because the Safeway stores present in certain states don’t accept EBT payment methods. Speaking about the Safeway stores present in states that allow EBT Payment, these stores accept the EBT payment for grocery pickup as well. Therefore, if you want to know if the Safeway store present in your neighborhood accepts EBT, you have to give them a call beforehand. They will let you know if the store accepts EBT payment. I will elucidate on using EBT payment at Safeway in this article.

What Are the Locations That Allow Safeway to Accept EBT?

Safeway stores present in certain locations of the below-listed states accept the EBT program. Take a look at the locations below.

In the state of Alaska, you can pay using EBT at Safeway stores present below locations,

Juneau

Fairbanks

North Pole

Soldotna

Ketchikan

In the state of Arizona, you can use EBT below locations,

Goodyear

Chandler

Phoenix

San Tan Valley

Tucson

Chino Valley

Inside the state of California, Safeway allows you to buy products using EBT at the below locations,

Alameda

Jackson

San Francisco

Vacaville

Redwood City

Hollister

Turlock

Monterey

Daly City

Oakland

San Jose

Placerville

Sacramento

There are so many locations within the state of Colorado that allows EBT payment at Safeway stores. The locations are,

Firestone

Greenley

Boulder

Longmont

Loveland

Fort Lupton

Fountain

Colorado Springs

Cortez

Denver

Aurora(4 Safeway store locations)

In the state of Maryland, the below are the Safeway locations where you can use EBT,

Townson

La Plata

Prince Frederick

Bowie

Baltimore

Westminster

Brandywine

Washington has the highest number of Safeway locations where you can use EBT,

Vancouver

Poulsbo

Lynden

Silverdale

Lynnwood

Yelm

Tacoma

Arlington (2 locations)

Monroe

Bonney Lake

Lacey

Poulsbo

Townsend

Terrace

Kent

Auburn

Olympia

Des Moines

Bellingham

Seattle

Renton

Puyallup (2 locations)

Oregon

Molalla

Cedar Mills

King City

Redmond

Bend

Silverton

Salem

Dallas

Albany

Springfield

Portland

Other than these states, you have a few other states as well. They are Virginia, DC, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

How Can I Pay Online Using EBT at Safeway?

If you are buying products on Safeway’s website and want to pay using EBT, follow these steps.

At first, you should create an account on Safeway’s website. While creating an account, you will be asked for information such as your name, email address, etc. After setting a password, your account will be ready.

Now you can log in and choose the Safeway store of your choice. If you want to shop from a Safeway store that is located nearby, you should select the option “Your store”. Later, you will be redirected to a page that will ask you to enter your city or Pincode. Based on the input you gave, it will give you a list of Safeway stores located nearby. You can pick the store and start adding items to your cart.

When you are about to check out, look for the option “SNAP EBT” under the option “Promo Code and Payment/Payment Details”.

Can I Use EBT at Safeway for Pickup or Delivery?

As of now, Safeway allows the customers to use the pickup service by paying via EBT. Unfortunately, this is not the case with Delivery. Currently, Safeway is not accepting the EBT payment methods for grocery delivery.

Can I Use EBT for Ordering Products From Safeway Using Instacart?

I’ve got bad news for you. Yes, Safeway will not accept Instacart Payments received using EBT.

What Are the Food Items That You Can Buy at Safeway Using EBT?

You can purchase most of the food items from Safeway using EBT. Let me list those items below.

Live Seafood

Bread and Cereals

Candy

Fruits and vegetables

Ice Cream

Fish, meat, and poultry

Cookies

Dairy products

Snack crackers

Seed and edible plants

Cold Prepared food items

Bakery items

Pumpkins

Energy Drinks with a nutrient label

Which Food Items Are Not Eligible for Buying at Safeway Store Using EBT Payment?

All types of alcoholic beverages

Cigarettes and tobacco-related products.

Pet Food. (Since the main aim of the SNAP program is to provide nutritious food to citizens, pet foods are excluded from the list of EBT-eligible food items. )

Food items that are prepared and served hot. However, you can buy food items that have been cooked and stored in a cooler.

Beauty and cosmetic related products

Soap and paper products

Household supplies

Can I Use EBT at the Starbucks Kiosk Present in Safeway?

Yes. The Starbucks kiosks that are located inside or near Safeway accept the EBT payment method. One can use his EBT card to buy a coffee and other bakery items present in Starbucks. Please note that this is possible only at Starbucks located in Safeway. The Separate Starbucks present outside may or may not accept the EBT payment.

Can I Use My EBT Card at Safeway Bakery?

Yes. You can buy any item from the Safeway Bakery. However, here is the catch. The bakery item you are purchasing should have inedible pieces such as cake decorations. If more than 50% of the surface of the item you bought is covered by inedible pieces, it is not EBT eligible.

Is It Possible to Shop Non-EBT Items and EBT Items in the Same Online Shopping Cart?

Yeah. It is absolutely possible for you to shop both online. However, for the non-EBT products that you added to your cart while shopping online, you have to pay using your credit/debit card. You can use cash while picking up your order.

What Are the Benefits of Using the EBT Payment Method at Safeway?

You will be benefitted in several ways if you are paying for products using EBT. Let me list a few of them below. Please take a look at them.

It is one of the easiest payment methods that you can rely on.

You can buy most of the food products that you need using EBT. You can use cash or credit card for purchasing products that don’t come under EBT-eligible products.

Since it is a federal project, the payments made via EBT are safe, and you don’t have to fear fraud.

Government has an advantage in people using EBT as well. Whenever people use EBT, the government is able to track the spending of every person. This data will also help the government to analyze how the scheme is helping the people.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I started this article by answering the query if one will be able to buy products from Safeway in-store and online using an EBT card. Following this, I mentioned the states and cities within those states where one can use an EBT card for payment at Safeway. Later, I explained how to use an EBT card while purchasing online through the Safeway website. According to the SNAP scheme, only certain food items are allowed. Hence, I mentioned the food products one can buy at Safeway store through EBT payment. In the next part, I discussed the acceptance of EBT payment at Starbucks kiosks present inside the Safeway store and if it is possible to buy bakery items from Safeway bakery using an EBT card. Lastly, I mentioned some benefits one will get by using an EBT card at Safeway.

Final Thoughts

Many retailers are accepting EBT payments. It includes major players like Walmart and Costco as well. It is a good thing for customers because they will be able to use their SNAP benefits at many locations. When one retailer brand accepts EBT payment, people will be able to buy products from hundreds of stores of the same brand located throughout the USA. Now that, Safeway is accepting EBT payment, the payment convenience of the shoppers has increased exponentially. One good thing about using an EBT card at Safeway is that the Starbucks kiosks accept the EBT card payment. I hope I have provided enough information in this article regarding the acceptance of EBT payment at Safeway. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Safeway Take EBT

1. Can I buy Wine at Safeway using an EBT card? No. Alcoholic beverages cannot be bought by paying through an EBT card. The Federal government has prohibited the usage of EBT cards for buying alcoholic beverages. 2. Does the SNAP scheme permit buying meat using an EBT card at a Safeway store? Yes. Along with the meat, you can buy fish and poultry. 3. Can I order products from Safeway to pick up and pay using EBT? Yes. You are allowed to do it. However, currently, the delivery service is not available for EBT card users. 4. In how many locations within Alaska, I will be able to use the EBT card at Safeway stores? You will be able to use your EBT card at Safeway stores located in five locations. They are Juneau, Fairbanks, North Pole, Soldotna, and Ketchikan 5. Why are cosmetics not eligible for EBT? The main goal of a SNAP scheme is to make sure that the people of America get access to nutritious food. Since cosmetic is in no way helping achieve the goal of SNAP, it is not EBT-eligible.