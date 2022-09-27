It is not really a piece of cake to find stamps from grocery stores. Even if you find it, you will not be able to get the stamp you are looking for. Since Safeway has opened stores in multiple locations across the country, it will be very helpful for people if Safeway sells stamps. Moreover, Safeway has its stores in Canada as well. So, now the question is, Does Safeway sell stamps? If yes, what kind of stamps will you be able to get from the stores of Safeway? In this article, I have answered many questions related to the sale of stamps by Safeway.

Will You Be Able to Buy Stamps From Safeway?

The Safeway stores located in Canada and the United States have the authority to sell stamp booklets that have around 20 stamps. There are several advantages of buying stamps at Safeway over the post office. The first thing is that Safeway stores are more widespread when compared to post offices. Secondly, these stores are open on all days of the week. Hence, it is very easy for a person to buy from Safeway when compared to Safeway. If you want to know about the types of Stamps Safeway sells, their cost, and many more, you can continue to scroll down. Moreover, after reading this article, you will have enough knowledge to choose the retail chain for buying stamps.

Will You Be Able to Buy Individual Stamps From Safeway?

Unfortunately, Safeway doesn’t host a post office kiosk inside its stores. As a result, Safeway stores have the authority to sell stamp booklets only. A booklet will contain around 20 sheets, and they come in sheets. You can ask for this booklet from the Safeway staff present at the reception desk of the store. If you wish to buy individual stamps, you have to visit the post offices located in your neighborhood. That is the only place where you can be assured to buy individual stamps and other types of stamps as well.

What Stamps Can You Buy From Safeway Stores?

You will find Forever stamps at all Safeway stores, which is one of the best stamp options one can choose. While the price of different stamps is experiencing a spike, in the case of the Forever stamp the price has been pretty much flat. Moreover, the stamps from the booklet don’t expire, and you can use the remaining stamp later. Lastly, buying the stamp booklet is a cheaper option when compared to purchasing individual stamps by visiting a post office.

What is the Cost of Stamps Sold at Safeway in Canada?

Usually, the stores of Safeway sell booklets that contain 20 forever stamps. The cost of this booklet is around $18.40. In other words, you are paying around $0.92 for every individual stamp. In case, you had bought an individual stamp from a Post office, it would have cost you around $1.07. The advantage of buying stamps at a Safeway store is obvious. The stamps are cheaper, and you don’t have the compulsion of using the stamp within a certain period of time. This is because the value of the stamps doesn’t depreciate over time. Taking note of this, many private merchandisers have stepped forward to sell these stamps rampantly.

How Much is the Cost of Stamps at Safeway Stores Located in the United States?

As of now, the cost of one stamp at a Safeway store is $0.55 USD. Hence, if you are purchasing a booklet, you should pay around $11.00 USD. The stamps I am talking about here are the forever stamps. These stamps are one of the most commonly found stamps across different retail stores located in the USA. The cheap price and no expiry are the reasons they are popularly sold across the USA. However, I still don’t understand why Safeway stores in Canada sell stamps for a much higher price.

Do All the Safeway Locations Sell Stamps?

Most of the Safeway stores that are located in Canada and the US sell the stamp in the form of a booklet. In addition to the retail stores of Safeway, you will also find stamps being sold at Safeway gas stations as well. To be honest, it is very hard to find a Safeway retail store not sell stamps. In rare cases, when the stamp booklets are out of stock, you may not find stamps. Even then, the retail stores will soon restock and start selling stamp booklets.

Where Are the Stamps Stocked in the Safeway Stores?

Well, if you want to buy stamps from the retail stores of Safeway, you have to head towards the customer service desk or the reception. There, you can request the Safeway associates for a stamp or stamp booklet. For every booklet, you will be getting around 20 forever stamps. If you need to buy more than 20 stamps, you should ask for more stamp booklets. You may feel buying a booklet instead of a single stamp is expensive. However, you should remember that the stamps you buy from Safeway can be used any time later as it doesn’t have any expiry date.

What Are Other Grocery Stores That Sell Stamps in Their Stores?

You can find numerous Retail chains in both the USA and Canada which sells stamp in their stores. In fact, you even have stores that house post office departments. There, you will be able to find a wide range of stamps and mail-out packages. Even though the number of stores with a post office department is less, we cannot call them negligible. The following retail chains have post office departments in their stores, and you can buy different types of stamps here.

CVS retail chain

London Drugs

Walgreens

Shoppers Drug Mart

Now, let me list the retail chains that sell stamps even though they don’t have a post office department. They are,

No Frills

Walmart

Save on Foods

Costco

Whole Foods

Loblaw

It is important for you to note that I have not included locally-owned grocery stores in the above list. Many locally-owned grocery stores sell stamps as well. However, most of these grocery stores sell only stamp booklets. The price of these stamp booklets will vary from one store to another. So, I would advise you to call the locally-owned grocery store before you pay a visit to know the price of the stamps. In most cases, the price will match the standard price.

Final Thoughts

It is pleasing to know that Safeway which has many stores in both the USA and Canada sells stamps. The prices of the stamps at Safeway stores are affordable and reasonable. In fact, you will save money by purchasing stamps from Safeway instead of a post office. However, I still feel, it would have been great if Safeway had a post office department in its stores. Taking into account the number of stores Safeway has, it would have helped a lot of people. A huge section of people, who still require stamps for various purposes, would have definitely preferred the Safeway stamps. Even though it would have not been a huge source of income, it would have attracted a lot of customers. Those customers would have contributed to the revenue of Safeway in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Safeway Sell Stamps?

1. Does Safeway stores host a post office department? Stores that have post office departments will sell different types of stamps. Unfortunately, the Safeway stores have a post office department. Hence, you can buy only a stamp booklet containing forever stamps. 2. Does Walgreen sell stamps? Similar to Safeway, Walgreen has many stores across the USA. All the stores of Walgreen sell stamps. Moreover, the presence of the office department at the Walgreen store indicates that there will be a wide range of stamps available for sale. 3. Which retail chain sells a wide range of stamps at its stores? Any retail chain whose stores have Post Offices is known to sell a broad range of stamps. If I have to name a few, CVS, Walgreens, and London Drugs. In addition to this, there are other retail chains and locally owned grocery stores that have a post office department. 4. Does Safeway stores sell forever stamps? All the Safeway stores that are located within the USA sell forever stamps. However, they will not be sold individually, instead, you should buy a stamp booklet that has 20 stamps.