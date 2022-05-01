The birthday of someone you care about may just be around the corner, and you must be thinking of getting them a cake that is custom-made to their liking. Each person has different tastes, and finding a store that makes cake according to your required needs may be a bit challenging.

Most of us are aware of Safeway and the tasty ready-made cakes and desserts they make. But do they also provide custom-made cakes as per our requirement? Read on to find out!

Can You Get Custom-made Cakes at Safeway?

Yes, Safeway bakery does provide custom-made cakes in addition to ready-made cakes. There are a variety of flavors present to choose from, with the option to select from 4 shapes you want the cake to be made.

They provide cakes for any type of occasion including weddings, birthdays, baby showers, anniversaries, farewell parties, etc. The prices may range from $9 to $150 depending on the type of cake and the complexity of your required customization.

If you’d like to find out more regarding the specifics related to the customization of a cake, cost of the cake, number of flavors provided, the process of ordering a custom-made cake at Safeway, and other alternatives to Safeway, then continue reading.

In What Sizes and Shapes Are Cakes Offered?

There are 4 basic cake shapes that are offered at Safeway. The least expensive one is an 8-inch round cake, and the most expensive is the three-tier wedding cake.

Safeway has also started offering cupcake cakes following the new fad. Their cupcake cakes are said to be delicious, suitable for kids’ birthday parties, baby showers, etc.

Cupcake cakes are made by just grouping together a number of cupcakes and then decorating them so that it appears like a normal cake.

Safeway also sells sheet cakes. A sheet cake is any cake that is made in a rectangular shape by baking it on a rectangular pan.

What Are the Various Filling and Decoration Options Available?

Safeway offers a wide range of filling flavors to select from. But fillings offered may change according to each individual store. The most common and readily available cake fillings are chocolate and vanilla

The variety of fillings offered is nothing to be scoffed at. And if, for any reason, your required filling is not available at Safeway, then don’t hesitate to ask employees of Safeway to recommend the next best thing.

Safeway’s Employees also decorate the cake to your requirements to the best of their abilities. Cake decoration is considered somewhat of an art in the bakery culinary world, and It’s fair to say Safeway bakery knows a thing or two about it.

Whether it’s an eccentric birthday cake or a beautiful wedding cake, Safeway does it all. There may be some limitations to what extent Safeway can decorate the cake, that’s why it’s always better to inquire their employees about such details before finalizing the shape and design of the cake.

Can You Add Photos to the Cake’s Decoration?

Yes, customers can add a photo to the custom cake while ordering. To do that, customers need to bring a photo to customize the cake. The cake artist will work on your suggestions and requirements while designing the cake.

Remember that to do this, a custom sheet cake has to be ordered.

Top-selling cakes at Safeway

There are a wide variety of cakes made at Safeway, each with its own flavor to cater to different tastes of people. There are 5 most commonly sold cake flavors at Safeway, namely

White cake

Marble cake

Carrot cake

Chocolate cake

Red velvet cake

The most sought-after of these cake flavors at Safeway are chocolate and red velvet, but each to his own. Customers can also have their choice of filing to enhance the taste according to their wishes.

Pricing

The pricing of cakes at Safeway primarily depends upon the size and shape of the cake. The more surface layers, surface area, and no. of tiers added, the more it costs.

Below’s a guide to the prices of different cakes

Standard Cakes

Standard cakes are the most common types of cakes sold at Safeway, these are the latest updated prices of Standard and other types of cakes.

One layer: $9.99 (8-inch round cake)

Two layers: $16.99 (8-inch round cake)

Cupcake Cakes

A batch of 12: $6.99 to $14.99

A batch of 24: $19.99 to $21.99

Sheet Cakes

Full Sheet Cake (24 x 36 inches): $55.99

1/8 Sheet Cake: $15.99

1/4 Sheet Cake: $29.99

1/2 Sheet Cake: $45.99

Wedding Cakes

Weddings are surely precious, and it requires a proper traditional wedding cake to commemorate the event, and Safeway is there to fill that gap. Also, keep in mind that not all locations provide wedding cakes.

2 Tiers: $89.99 to $91.30

3 Tiers: $117.99 to $119.99

Baked goods sold at Safeway other than cakes

As famous and tasty as the cakes at Safeway are, they are not the only ones sold at Safeway. Being a supermarket franchise, safe way provides a wide range of products ranging from meat, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, etc.

When it comes to the bakery segment of Safeway, they provide most of the essential baked goods like cupcakes, bagels, Muffins, Cookies, cheesecakes, buns & rolls, Donuts, and many other bakery snacks.

This provision of a wide range of baked goods offered at Safeway makes it a heaven for people who have sweet tooth.

How to Order Baked Goods From Safeway?

To know if your area’s Safeway does home delivery or curbside pickup, just visit their website, www.safeway.com

Once you visit their website, it will show the default location As “Shopping at 5100 Broadway”.

Click on the “change” option given where it shows the location as “5100 Broadway” and enter your location.

Then select the tab that mirrors your desired option, which can be either delivery, pick-up, or in-store.

As you have selected your option, the website will show if your desired option is available at that particular Safeway store.

Then go on to add the type of baked goods you require and place the order.

If you need a customized cake, it is advised to place the order in-store as you can properly communicate with the employees to make your desired cake.

Pros and Cons of Ordering Cakes at Safeway

Pros:

The variety and customizability of cakes offered at Safeway rate highly compared to its competitors.

Ordering cakes is easier as it allows you to make orders both in-store and by phone.

Safeway delivers cakes in areas where it also delivers groceries, which makes it convenient for customers to have delicious cakes without even stepping out of the house.

Cons:

Safeway charges a higher rate for cakes compared to other options.

Not all cakes can be delivered, so check before ordering the cake whether it delivers to your required locations.

Walmart provides customized cakes with almost the same number of flavors as Safeway, at a comparatively lower price, although the difference in price is negligible.

Does Albertsons provide customized cakes?

There are a lot of alternatives to Safeway which make custom cakes, one of them being Albertsons, which is also a parent company to Safeway. Albertsons too makes baked goods that are on par with Safeway’s.

Albertsons sells custom sheet cakes, cupcakes, round cakes, cookie cakes, ice cream cakes, and also gourmet flavored cakes.

These cakes may range anywhere from $7 to $90 based on customer requirements and specifications.

You can place an online order just like on Safeway by going to www.albertsons.com or by visiting a store near your area.

A deposit of 25% needs to be deposited at Albertsons before they start working on your custom cake order.

Be aware that, unlike Safeway, custom orders need to be placed a month in advance for more complex cakes like wedding cakes.

Conclusion

Safeway’s diverse cake menu offers its customers a multitude of options to select from.

Cakes for any type of occasion are provided there. The option of getting a custom-made cake is also available at Safeway.

Cakes come in 4 basic shapes (Round, rectangular, tires, square) at Safeway, although one can discuss with their in-store employees the availability of other shapes.

Customers can add any choice of filling to their cake. The availability of different flavors with regard to fillings is many.

Albertsons also provide custom cake services. Their cake-making abilities are no less than Safeway’s.

FAQs – Custom-Made Cakes at Safeway

Does Safeway make custom cakes? Yes, Safeway does make customized cakes. How to order custom-made cakes at Safeway? Customers can order custom-made cakes as per their specifications at a Safeway location near them or through their website (www.safeway.com) Can Safeway input a photo image on the cake? Yes, Safeway provides an option to design a cake with any image you want

to input. Just show the photo to the cake artists and let them do the magic.

