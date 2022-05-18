Publix is not one of many retailer chains in the USA, but one of the top in America. Thousands of Americans shop at Publix to purchase their day-to-day requirements. After the purchase, Customers can pay via various payment methods for their purchase. However, does it include EBT? Considering the number of Publix retailers present across the USA, the EBT acceptance will help hundreds of SNAP beneficiaries living in the neighborhood. Well, I have researched and found some information regarding this. Please continue reading to know the answer.

Brief Answer – Publix EBT Policy

All the Publix retailers located within the USA accept the EBT payment method. Moreover, when you buy items at Publix in-store, you can check out using EBT at both self-checkout and general checkout. Additionally, the customers can use their EBT for purchases made at the online Publix store through Instacart. Lastly, You will be excited to know that it is not required to separate non-SNAP items from your order. I will elucidate further on acceptance of EBT at Publix. Keep reading to clear your other queries related to it.

How to Order Online at Publix Using the EBT?

Publix has partnered with Instacart to deliver online orders. Instacart accepts various payment methods, including EBT. Therefore, if you want to order online from Publix, create an account on Instacart. Once you are logged in, you can start adding the products you want to your cart. You will have an option to filter and look at only EBT-eligible items. For that, you have to go to explore option and choose the “show only EBT-eligible items” option.

Now, follow the below steps to complete the payment using EBT at Instacart.

Once you have added all the items to your cart, press the “checkout” option.

After that, enter the details of your EBT card when asked.

Later, enter your address.

Now, check if you have entered all the details correctly.

If the details are perfect, choose the “Confirm Payment Method” option. (Please note that you can choose how much to pay with your EBT card)

You can confirm the order by clicking on the option “Place order”

Once the order is confirmed, you have to complete the transaction process. For that, you have to enter the Four-digit PIN.

Note: Even though the items added to the list contain only EBT-eligible items, you are obliged to pay the delivery and service charge using other payment methods such as credit or debit card.

Does Publix Accept EBT for Grocery Pickup?

Good news! Publix allows you to order from Publix online and later pay using your EBT card. Before you go to the store, select the pick-up location using the map and add the products to your cart. After selecting a time, wait for a message that will tell the order is ready to pick up. Once the order is placed and ready to pick up, go to the store with your vehicle. While entering the store, alert the employee that you have arrived at the store. Now, park your vehicle at the designated area. The employee will load your order inside the vehicle. In some cases, you may have to enter the store and pick up your order by yourself. Another good news is that Publix applies no fee to your online order placement or for the in-store pickup.

Should You Separate the Groceries for EBT at Publix?

Fortunately, you don’t have to go through the hectic process of separating EBT-eligible and non-eligible products. Thanks to RFID scanners and coding technology. When the products you bought from the store are scanned, the EBT eligible items are automatically identified.

Those items and their total will be listed separately on the checkout system. Now, use the EBT card initially for payment. The amount for EBT eligible items will be deducted, while the total for the remaining products will be left unpaid. You can use your Credit or debit card to settle the remaining amount. Moreover, you can even use cash to settle the amount.

However, there is one thing you should be aware of. When you are visiting a small Publix store, they may request you to separate the grocery items. In that case, explain to the cashier that you are using your EBT card first.

What Are Some Products You Cannot Buy at Publix Using EBT?

The EBT cards are issued to people for fulfilling certain needs only. Hence, items that don’t match the program goal will not be eligible for EBT purchase. I will list such products that you cannot buy at Publix using EBT.

Pet Food

Live Animals (except for fishes that are taken out of the water, shellfish, and animals that have been slaughtered moments before you buy them)

Flowers and plants

Alcohol and alcoholic beverages

Tobacco products like cigarette

Cosmetics

Medicine

Supplements (you can identify this product by the “Supplement Facts” label )

Personal Hygiene products

Cleaning products

If you still need them, you have to use another payment method at Publix to buy them. It can be cash, credit, or debit card.

Can You Buy Cakes at Publix Using EBT?

The answer to this question is fortunately yes. You are allowed to buy cakes and bakery items from Publix stores that are located across the USA. You can buy delicious cupcakes, muffins, cookies, and many other related items using your EBT. In certain instances, you can also order “Custom Cakes” whose cost is covered by EBT.

What Type of Food Items I Cannot Buy at Publix Using EBT?

Two types of food items cannot be bought at Publix using EBT. They are made-to-order and hot foods. I will get more specific about hot foods. It doesn’t matter if the food had been cooked or fried. What matters is when you are buying a specific food item, it cannot be hot.

Now coming to the food type made-to-order, those are food that you specifically requested at Deli. For example, if you are ordering the deli to prepare a sandwich on your request, it will not be covered by EBT. In simple words, we can say that a food item should be pre-made in order to consider it EBT-eligible.

Therefore, if you are buying items from the deli that are cold and pre-made, the cost of those items will be covered by EBT.

What Products Can I Purchase at Publix With an EBT Card?

You can buy so many types of products from Publix using an EBT card. I will list a few of the product and product varieties. Take a look at them in the below list.

Eggs

Yogurt

Milk

Cheese

Canned Vegetables

Fresh produce

Fresh fruit

Canned Fruits

Bagged snacks

Protein bars

Bread

Coffee

Seafood

Meat products such as chicken, pork, fish, and beef

Frozen Dinners

Pasta and Rice

Cereal

Infant Formal

I may have left so many products on the list. If you need a complete list of

What Are the Other Payment Methods Accepted by Publix?

Different customers will find different payment methods comfortable. As a seller, Publix has to make the shopping experience at their store easy and wonderful. Hence, they have to include various payment methods. No surprise. Publix, like many other retailers, accepts a wide variety of payment methods. I will list the payment methods accepted by Publix in the below list. Have a look at them to know if it includes your preferred form of payment.

Debit cards

Credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover)

Cash

Checks

EBT

WIC

Payment via Publix app

NFC payment (Apple Pay)

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

In this article, I have briefly discussed the Publix EBT policy. Furthermore, I have answered the question of how to buy online at Publix using EBT. Additionally, I have told if it is possible for you to buy products using EBT and get the order at the pick-up spot. Later, I have listed the products that can be bought from Publix using EBT and the products that you cannot buy at Publix using EBT. Lastly, I have discussed the various form of payments accepted at Publix.

Conclusion

The EBT user-friendly Publix EBT policy is helping hundreds of people. One of the notable services provided by Publix to EBT users is, automatically listing the EBT-eligible and non-eligible products. As a result, customers don’t have to worry about segregating the EBT-eligible list themselves. Additionally, Publix has enabled the pick-up service to EBT users as well. This is increasing the range of services an EBT user can access at the Publix Store.

I have provided detailed information regarding the usage of EBT at Publix. I hope you found the information helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Publix EBT

1. Is a check accepted as a form of payment at Publix stores? Yes. In addition to checks, other payment forms such as credit cards, debit card, and cash are accepted as well. 2. Can I buy meat using EBT at Publix? Yes. You can buy various types of meats such as chicken, beef, pork, etc. 3. Can I buy wine using EBT at Publix? No. Alcoholic beverages such as Wine, beer, etc. cannot be bought using the EBT. 4. What kind of food products can we buy at Deli in the Publix store? You can buy pre-made food items that are not hot. However, you cannot buy made-to-order and hot food items. 5. Can we buy custom cakes using EBT? Yes. However, It is not guaranteed that you will get it every time. To make sure, give a call to the local Public store and inquire them if they accept EBT for ordering custom cakes.