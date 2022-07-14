Most times, whenever, I want to rent a carpet cleaner it would be Home Depot. However, now I don’t just rely on Home Depot. The number of options for renting a carpet cleaner has increased. This is mainly because retail stores have started renting carpet cleaners apart from stores that sell Home Improvement Products. Especially, the large retail chains that sell and offer a wide range of services. How about Publix? Though it started as a grocery store now it has become one of the most popular retail chains in the USA. Does Publix Carpet Cleaner Rental service available? Well, continue reading this to know the answer.

Does Publix Offer Carpet Cleaner Rental?

Yes. Publix will rent carpet cleaners to its customers in all of its stores that are present throughout the USA. However, you have to keep one thing in mind. The availability of a specific model of carpet cleaner will vary from one store to another. Along with the carpet cleaner, you can rent attachments as well. The attachments will cost you a small fee. If you are renting a carpet cleaner for 24 hours, you have to pay around $30. Additionally, you should also have your government-issued photo ID with you. With that, you can instantly carry the carpet cleaner Home.

Which Publix Stores Offer Carpet Cleaner Rental Services?

Checking out the Rug Doctor website is the best way to get to know which Publix store offers the Carpet Cleaner rental service. As soon as you visit the Rug Doctor website, enter your address. By using this, you will be able to know the Publix in-stores located near you and the services offered by them. After taking a look at the list, you can choose the nearest Publix store that offers carpet cleaner rental services.

How Much Will It Cost Me if I Rent Carpet Cleaners From Publix in-stores?

All the Publix in-store will charge you a fee of $30. This fee allows you to use the carpet cleaners for around 24 hours. However, there is no time limit on the number of days you can rent a carpet cleaner. What I have said is true as long as you are able to pay the rental fee.

When Publix is charging a rental fee, it does so in terms of 24 hours. For example, you cannot rent a carpet cleaner for three and a half days. Either you can rent it for two days or three days. Hence, even though you need the carpet cleaner for only three and half days, you will be charged with a fee for 4 days.

How Can I Rent a Carpet Cleaner From Publix in-store?

Once you visit Publix in-store, the first thing you have to do is to locate a Rug Doctor Kiosk. You will most probably find it in the front of the Publix store. If you are familiar with the location of the customer service center in the store, you will find the kiosk somewhere near it. However, if you don’t find the kiosk despite checking at the places I suggested above, you can ask an associate to direct you toward the Rug Doctor Kiosk.

In the Kiosk, you can select the carpet of your choice for rent and show your government-issued photo ID. Lastly, pay the upfront money, and you will become eligible for the machine. In case, you want to buy a cleaner from Rug Doctor, you can buy it from the store. It will cost you a fee that is anywhere between $10 and $25.

What Are the Different Models of Carpet Cleaners Available in Publix?

Publix rents different types of carpet cleaners. However, the models of carpet cleaners vary across the stores. Hence, before you visit a Publix store, you should check the Rug Doctor website. On the website, choose the Publix store location to which you will be heading. After clicking, you will get a list of carpet cleaners rented by that store. Still, you cannot be sure about renting a carpet cleaner. This is because there is a possibility of non-availability as well. Hence, the best way is to call the store beforehand and inquire about the availability of the carpet cleaner model that you want.

Will I Get Attachments After Renting a Carpet Cleaner at Publix?

Yes. Depending on the carpet model that you have rented, you will get different types of attachments. Yet, I will remind you that the Publix Store offers only limited options when it comes to selecting attachments. Most probably, the attachments that you can find at Publix are floor dyer and upholstery tools. At the same time, I also want to tell you that the attachments offered changes from one Publix store to another.

Should I Clean the Carpet Cleaner Before We Return Them to Publix?

Yes. Publix expects all of its customers to clean the carpet cleaner before they return it to Publix in-store. However, it doesn’t mandate people to clean it. In case, you are returning the carpet cleaner to the store without cleaning, Publix will accept it. However, you have to pay a fee for it. I cannot tell you the exact fee you will be charged because it is different across the Publix stores. If you want to avoid paying this fee, you are expected to do the following.

Dust off the outside of the machine

Remove all the solution and debris present inside the machine

Clean the tanks and brushes.

Should I Pay Any Additional Fee for the Delay?

The management of different stores will have different rental policies. Hence, when you are renting a carpet cleaner from any particular Publix store, it is good if you ask about the delay fee priorly. It is also possible to find stores that don’t charge any late fees as well. However, it is very rare to find such stores as it will be a loss of profit for Publix.

Can I Rent Steam Cleaners at Publix Stores?

I am sorry to say that Publix doesn’t offer steam cleaners rental services at any of its stores. The closest you can buy is a pressure washer. All these rental services are offered at Publix Stores by the combined efforts of Publix and Rug Doctor.

Final Thoughts

Publix, like many retail chains, has joined hands with the Rug Doctor and is providing us with Carpet Cleaner rental service. The cost and availability of carpet cleaners are very similar to other retail chains. Hence, you will not have difficulty in choosing the retail store. You can choose whichever retail chain that has its store in your nearby location. Nevertheless, I am remembering you again, always make a call to the store before you pay a visit. When you make a call, you should ask about the service availability, price, and other doubts related to Publix Carpet Cleaner Rental service. In this way, you can avoid wasting your energy by visiting the wrong store.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Publix Carpet Cleaner Rental

1. Does all Publix stores offer carpet cleaner rental services? Yes. However, there are possibilities of experiencing non-availability of service because of a delay in the return of the carpet cleaner from the customer who borrowed it priorly. 2. Should I pay any upfront cost while renting a carpet cleaner? Yes. You have to pay an upfront cost before the store hand over the cleaner to you. 3. Should I pay an additional fee for the attachments? Yes. If I have to state clearly, apart from the rental fee for the cleaner, you have to pay for the attachments separately. 4. Who is helping Publix to rent the carpet cleaners? The carpet cleaner rental service is a result of the combined efforts of Publix and Rug Doctor. 5. When do Publix stores close? Most Publix stores will close by 10 pm.