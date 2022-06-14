Coin machines are useful for exchanging our coins for bills. Previously, money was saved in piggy banks in the form of coins. Once it is filled, the coins are taken to a coin counting machine to get them deposited or get bills.

If you are also wondering if a Publix store has a coin counting machine or Coinstar then you are in the right place. This article is all about Publix and Coinstar.

What is Publix?

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the United States. It has its headquarters in Lakeland, Florida. It provides services through a number of retail stores, cooking schools, corporate offices, grocery distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities. The manufacturing facilities of Publix produce dairy, deli, bakery, and other food products.

What is Coinstar?

Coinstar previously known as Outerwall is an American company. It manufactured and managed machines that helped in counting coins. Their coin-counting machines helped to convert the coins into cash, gift cards, and deposit forms.

Does Publix Have Coinstar?

Unfortunately, Publix does not have a Coinstar in 2022. But, it has an alternative to Coinstar, which is its own coin counting machine. Customers can find self-service coin counting machines in Publix stores near them or any other general stores. Publix charges some amount in order to convert customer’s coins into cash.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Coinstar?

Like any service, the Coinstar/ coin counting machines also have their own pros and cons. Below, I am listing the pros and cons of Coinstar.

Pros of Coinstar

Gift Cards A gift card is one of the easiest ways to exchange coins through a Coinstar.

Where a Coinstar charges customers for a percentage of the amount in the total coins exchanged, it is not the case with the gift cards. Gift cards are obtained totally free of cost.

Gift cards can be taken from any famous retailer available with the machine.

It is also easy to choose a withdrawal in the form of a Gift card. Trouble-free These Coinstars can be so simple to use without any complicated understanding.

Additionally, it is convenient for customers to convert their saved coins into cash, deposits, vouchers, or gift cards. Speedy Service A Coinstar is the fastest way to convert the coins into cash/ vouchers.

When compared to a bank, this can be easily done at any retail store and does not need any kind of account or documentation.

There are hardly any people around these machines all the time, so the process can be done immediately.

Cons of Coinstar

No exclusive stores Coinstar does not have any exclusive place for them.

They are placed at big retail stores such as CVS, Walmart, etc.

This makes it a bit uneasy to use them, and can also be used according to the store’s working hours. Additional Charge Converting coins into cash at a Coinstar isn’t free.

Coinstar charges up to 9% to 10% of the amount to be converted into cash bills. Lesser Options Along with the cash options, there are other options too. Some of them don’t charge customers to convert them.

But these are options are limited and only offered in the form of gift cards, vouchers, and donations.

And if you are in need of cash, then you have to pay the charged amount based on the coin counting machine location.

How Does One Use the Coinstar Machine?

Follow the below steps to use a Coinstar to convert your coins into bills or transactions.

Sort and clean your coins before converting them into cash bills or vouchers at the Coinstar. Any kind of dirt or other things in coins can act as blockages in the machine and hinder their performance. Put all the coins in the machine and select from the options of transaction. Once all the coins are counted then for cash you will receive a paper receipt which has to be shown at the counter for cash withdrawal. This method is charged by the machine by 9% to 10%. Vouchers and gift cards can be printed by the machine itself. If you select donation, the receipt would be printed for you, including all the taxes in it.

Is There a Limit to How Much You Can Put in a Publix Machine?

No, there is no such limit for a Coinstar or coin counting machine at Publix or anywhere else. Customers can dump any number of coins into the coin counting machine to convert them into cash. But, it should be kept in mind that the coins should be dirt free and should not have any kind of debris or anything because that may cause blocking the machine. And the increase in coins may slightly slow down the process of counting them. But it is a fast process compared to counting them manually.

How Much Does It Cost?

All the transactions can be done at the Coinstar machine itself. Additionally not all the transactions are charged by the machines. Only the cash transactions are charged with 9% to 10% of the amount you have converted. For instance, a coin-to-cash transaction of $25 can be charged up to $2.5.

What are some different methods of payment at Coinstar?

The different methods of payment at a Coinstar machine are already briefly discussed in the article above. The following is the list

Cash/ Bills

Gift Cards associated with major retailers

Vouchers

Donations to charities

However, gift cards can also be bought from the retailer at which Coinstar is placed once your coins are converted to cash.

What Are Some Alternatives You Can Use if You Don’t Want to Use the Coinstar Machine?

Not all are comfortable to use a Coinstar or coin-counting machines. Or else they may not be available as they do not have an exclusive place and are at major retail stores. What if the stores are closed? However, there are few alternative methods for people who want to convert coins to cash. They are

Banks

Sort the coins and use them

Exchange them locally

Donate

Use in small purchases

How Do You Locate a Coinstar Machine Near You?

A Coinstar machine can be found easily in any retail store. Most of the major retailers have Coinstar or coin-counting machines with them. Or else, you can visit the Coinstar official website and search under the “Find a Kiosk” by using an address or zip.

What Are the Different Retail Stores Where You Can Find a Coinstar Machine at?

Coinstars are found at major retail stores all around the United States. Some of those retailers are listed below

CVS Pharmacy

Walmart

Kroger

Ralph

Jewel Osco

Albertson

Meijer

Winn-Dixie

Safeway

Cub Foods

Conclusion

Publix does not have any kind of Coinstar machines at their stores as of 2022. But they do have their own coin-counting kiosk machines. These coin-counting machines are accurate and can count any number of coins. Customers can convert coins into cash or bills, donate them, or can be exchanged them for gift cards or vouchers from major retailers for future use. Everything else except cash transactions is free of cost. The cash transactions are charged 9 % to 10% of the total coin amount exchanged. Coinstars can be found at stores of any major retailers near you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Publix have a Coinstar or coin counting machine? What is a Coinstar? What are some different methods of payment available at Coinstar? Name some other retailers who have these Coinstar machines at their stores.