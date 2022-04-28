Money orders are a safer mode of payment option as it protects the fund even if the money order is lost. Initially, Money order services were available at post offices and banks. But with the time, many retail stores started providing the service of money order to make it more accessible to common people. Now, a number of retail stores in the US do Money orders and also cash them by charging a processing fee. Publix being a big name among the supermarket stores, you must be wondering whether they offer the Money order service or not? To know more about Publix’s money order services, various limits, processing fees, etc., and to get answers to all the queries in your head, just keep reading the article.

What Is Publix?

Publix is one of the largest employee-owned supermarkets in the US. It is famously known for the bakery items available at the store especially subway sandwiches and fresh-baked cookies. Additionally, it provides groceries at very low, and reasonable prices. Its sales prices are said to be 5% to 15% low as compared to Walmart. So, you can save a few bucks by shopping for groceries at Publix.

Some of the best items that you must buy from Publix include sub sandwiches, fried chicken, pre-packed bread, bakery cookies, Publix brand ice-creams, pet items, liquor, etc.

Does Publix Do Money Orders?

Publix offers the Money order service to its customers at almost all the Publix stores across the US under the Western Union Services. The limit to Money orders at Publix is $500 and the processing fee can be anything between $0.89 to $0.99 depending upon the amount of Money order. You can get your Money orders done at the Customer service desk at Publix. Also, note that Publix only sells Money orders and doesn’t cash them in their store.

If you want to buy a money order at Publix, then make sure you go through the article to get your queries cleared and have a brief of the process of money order at Publix.

What Is the Process to Buy a Money Order at Publix?

You can buy Money orders by visiting the Customer service desk at Publix. Once you are at the Customer service desk, you have to provide certain details to get your money order along with the amount of the money order which should be less than $500. You can send the money orders to your loved ones, or pay various bills through Money orders. Below are the steps that you must follow to buy a Money order at Publix.

Visit the Customer service desk and ask them for a Money order

Fill in the details of the recipient, which may include the name and address.

Fill in your name in the purchaser section.

If it is a bill, you will have to enter the account number in the recipient section.

Enter the amount of the Money order.

At any point in time, if you get confused, you can ask the customer service representative or look for the process online.

What Time Can I Buy Money Orders at Publix?

The customer service desk at Publix is open during the store’s operational timings, which are 7 am to 10 pm. So you can visit the store any time between the operational timing with the proper details of the recipient and the payment option to buy a Money order without any delay at the Publix. Buying a Money order hardly requires a few minutes if there is no queue at the Customer service desk.

How Much Does It Cost to Buy a Money Order at Publix?

The cost to buy a Money order varies from store to store, and the service providers. The fee that Publix charges can be anything between $0.89 to $0.99 depending upon the value of your money order that must be less than or equal to $500. You have to pay the Money order amount along with the processing fee at once to buy a Money order.

What Are the Different Methods of Payments That You Can Use to Pay for Money Orders at Publix?

You can pay for Money orders at Publix using your prepaid debit card, debit card, or cash. Publix doesn’t accept credit cards, checks, or gift cards for the payment of Money orders. So make sure you carry a valid debit card or cash when you wish to buy a Money order at Publix.

Does Publix Have a Money Order Limit?

At Publix, you can buy a Money order for the amount equal to or less than $500. That means each Money order can have a maximum value of $500. But if you want to have a money order for a higher value, then you can buy multiple money orders of $500. If you want to money order $3000, then you have to buy 6 money orders of $500 each. You just have to pay a separate processing fee for each money order.

Though you can buy a Money order of a maximum of $500, there is no limit on the purchase of money orders. That means you can buy as many money orders as you want of $500.

Can You Track Your Publix Money Order? How?

Yes, you can track your Money order at Publix as it is provided under the Western Union Services. To track your Money order, you have to call on the Western Union phone number available on the receipt. Further, you will be asked the 11-digit Money order number by the automated system. Just provide the number to get the details about your money order. By tracking the money order, you can get details that include where your Money order is and whether it has been cashed or not.

Does Publix Refund Money Orders?

You must be wondering what happens to your money order if it’s lost or stolen? You don’t have to worry as it is the safer mode of payment because it can be cashed only by the recipient. So if you lose one, many stores provide a refund by asking for the receipt or even without that receipt. But Public doesn’t refund the Money order at its Customer service desk. If you want a refund for your Money order purchased from Publix, you have to visit the Western Union Service and provide the receipt of it. The Western Union will refund you the money order amount but will charge $15 as a refund processing fee.

Does Publix Cash Money Orders?

Unfortunately, Publix doesn’t cash Money orders at any of its stores. You have to visit the stores, banks, or the retailers that cash the Money order. Though it doesn’t cash money orders, it provides cash for personal and payroll checks. For personal checks, the Publix has a limit of $75 per day and for payroll checks, it is $500 with a processing fee of $3 to $6. Also, in the case of payroll, Publix doesn’t cash it unless the Employer’s phone number is printed on the check.

Do All Publix Locations Provide Money Order Service?

You can buy Money orders at all the Publix stores across the US from 7 am to 10 pm, seven days a week, except at the GreenWise Markets. So, while you shop for groceries at Publix, you can also buy a Money order, saving your time.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

