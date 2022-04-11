The words are spreading about Instacart adding Publix to its list. People who have long been customers of Publix are excited about this. If the news is true, they can get their item delivered to their doorstep. Furthermore, they can also exploit the benefits provided by Instacart. Nevertheless, how true is this? Does Publix Deliver its products to their customer via Instacart? Well, I have the answer to this question. Continue reading to know the answer.

Does Publix Deliver via Instacart in 2022?

Yes. Last year, Publix joined hands with Instacart, letting the customer shop products from Publix and get them delivered by Instacart. Publix, though not a Pan-American grocery chain, has earned itself a name in the states it is currently functioning. Now, people who are using Instacart or Publix have options to get the Joint delivery service of both organizations. If you have any doubt regarding how does the Publix delivery on Instacart work? How much would the delivery cost? I have answers to your questions. Continue reading to know the answers.

What Is Publix?

For people who are not familiar with Publix, here is brief information about Publix. Publix is the largest employee-owned supermarket chain in the USA(It includes the Jenkins family also in addition to both past and present employees). George W. Jenkins founded this company in the year 1930. It is popularly found in seven states of the Southern USA. It is popular for its sandwiches and bakery. However, it sells a variety of grocery and non-grocery items as well. Now they are delivering their merchandise by collaborating with Instacart.

What Product Categories Does Publix Sell?

Publix has added a wide variety of products to its list. Let me list some product categories here.

Meat

Seafood

Deli

Bakery

Magazines

Floral

Pet

Tobacco-related products

Beer and Wine

Liquor

Produce

Frozen Food

Baby

Dairy

Pharmacy Services

Housewares

Health and Nutrition

Beauty and Personal Care

GreenWise

Books

Household Cleaning and Laundry

These are some common product categories that are sold by Publix. The list would extend beyond this if all the categories are included. The best way to explore everything that is available on Publix is to visit the official website of Publix. Otherwise, you can use Instacart to check through the products that are available on Publix.

Does Publix Have a Same-day Delivery Option on Instacart?

The same-day delivery option is available for people living in the following seven states Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Instacart will usually deliver the product within 2 hours of placing your order. However, the delivery time can vary depending on various factors. If you want quick delivery, you need to pay some extra bucks. You can choose the faster delivery option while ordering your products via Instacart.

How Does Publix Delivery on Instacart Work?

The process is simple and convenient. Follow the below steps to get your item delivered.

Steps To Follow

Firstly, create an account on Instacart if you don’t have one. Now, check if you have a Publix somewhere near you.

Take a look at the Publix shops that are available nearby and choose the one you want.

Once you have selected the shop, start adding the items to your cart.

When you have completed your purchase, check out.

While checking out, you should pick the slots that are available. Furthermore, if you need the purchase to be delivered quickly, don’t forget to add the faster priority option. (The extra charge would be $2 or so)

Now it is time for you to select the payment option. Along with the payment option, add delivery instructions (if you feel it is necessary) and continue to the next page.

On the next page, add the tip amount for your driver and submit it.

Once the shopper begins(you will get a notification), check on the progress.

Check out after the shopping is done.

You will receive two notifications before your order is delivered. One, when the order is on its way. Two, when the driver is approaching your home.

Keep an Eye on Notification

Keep your phone or the webpage open until the order is delivered. This is because you have to keep an eye on notifications. Sometimes, the shopper would replace an out-of-stock item. The replacement item picked by the shopper may or may not interest you. Hence, it is better to always keep an eye while the shopper is picking items for you. Once the order is delivered, the driver would snap a photo of your order. The driver will share the photo with you. This is for his/her own record and yours as well. Lastly, you will be asked to rate the order. Your ratings would increase the reputation of the shopper and driver. Be a better judge while rating. Especially, if you have added tips to them.

How Much Does Publix Delivery via Instacart Cost?

The pricing for Publix delivery is more or less the same when compared with other retailers. Sign up on Instacart for free. You can add the items to your cart without any cost. However, when you want to shop every single week on Publix via Instacart, then you should subscribe to Instacart Express. Pay $10 every month or $99 every year to reap benefits such as free Publix delivery(for orders over $35) and free pick-ups. Additionally, you can cut your fees in half.

If you don’t want the subscription, you have to pay $3.99 for same-day Public delivery. Furthermore, you have to pay the service fees as well. Similarly, for pick-up, you have to pay $1.99, and you don’t have to pay any service fee. You may have to pay an additional $2 if you have chosen faster delivery. Lastly, I will rest the tip for the driver in your hands.

Are the Prices of Publix Merchandise Higher on Instacart?

Yes. This is not limited to Publix also includes many retail stores. Publix adds a disclaimer near its logo that is present on the Instacart Storefront. The disclaimer reads “Higher than in-store item prices”. This is to notify the customer regarding the price difference. The higher price can be attributed to the operating cost borne by Publix after partnering with Instacart. Most retailers sell their products for a high price on Instacart for the same reason.

Is It Mandatory for Me to Tip Publix Shoppers?

No one is mandated to tip while using Instacart to shop from Publix. However, it is important for you to know the importance of shopping. Though not mandated, you may experience a bad service if you don’t tip. The shopper takes the tip you give into consideration. Sometimes, they may pass your order if your tip is less, or you aren’t tipping at all. In my opinion, tipping will ensure that you get better service. You can even change the tip while checking out depending on the quality of the service. If you are not tipping, don’t be disappointed later for getting bad service because it is anticipated.

Does Publix Instacart Accept EBT?

Yes. Publix Instacart accepts the EBT SNAP in all the seven states that it is currently operating. However, this is not true for all individual Publix stores. You would be able to see which shops take EBT as the qualifying location will be marked “Accepts EBT”.

Does Publix Deliver Alcohol via Instacart?

Only selected states allow the delivery of alcohol via Instacart. If you are living in states such as Virginia and North Carolina, you will be able to get alcohol delivered to your doorstep. In order to know if the Publix store sells Alcohol, check Publix Instacart Storefront. In case, the beer and wine don’t exist as product categories, then you can conclude that store is not selling them.

Conclusion

The regular shoppers of Publix have got an opportunity to shop in the comfort of their homes. Even though the price is higher on Instacart, the service offered is worth paying. In this article, I have tried to help Publix shoppers by trying to explain how to shop from Publix using the Instacart platform. Furthermore, I have detailed about the cost of delivery. Finally, I have tried to clear some possible doubts that may arise. I hope the information provided in this article was helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Does Publix Deliver via Instacart?

1. What are the two states that allow the delivery of Alcohol via Instacart? North Carolina and Virginia are the two states that allow Instacart to deliver alcohol-related products such as beer and wine. 2. How is Publix formally called? It is formally called Publix Super Market Inc. However, most people prefer to call it Publix. 3. What is the Motto of Publix? Initially, in the 1940s, the motto of Publix was “Florida’s Finest Food Stores”. Later, the motto was changed to “Where shopping is a pleasure”. The main reason for the change was that the advertiser felt the former motto was Boastful. Hence, he came up with another motto(latter) and suggest Jenkins use it instead. 4. Is it mandatory to tip the driver? No. You are free to restrain yourself from tipping the driver. However, if you feel the driver did an excellent job, you can tip him if you wish.