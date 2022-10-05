As an Apple phone user, I have always found it very convenient to use Apple Pay for contactless payments. Be it online shopping or visiting a store in person, I prefer using Apple Pay. When I am visiting a store in person, I will get to know if I can use Apple Pay for payment during check out. Certain retail chains don’t accept Apple Pay while they accept other digital payment methods. At the same time, some store accepts only cash, credit card, and checks. Hence, I always carry my credit card with me if not some cash. This shows that digital payment methods haven’t fully replaced traditional payment methods. This is why I would advise you to know the answer to the question Does PetSmart Take Apple Pay, especially if you are a customer at PetSmart?

Apart from answering the above question, I will explain various payment methods accepted at PetSmart. Know more about PetSmart by scrolling down.

Is Apple Pay an Acceptable Form of Payment at PetSmart?

PetSmart sells its merchandise on two platforms, which are PetSmart.com and in-stores. In the case of the former, you will not be able to pay using Apple Pay and get the product delivered. However, PetSmart allows you to clear the bill with your Apple Pay when you purchase and checkout from a physical PetSmart store. Apart from Apple Pay, you can use credit/debit cards, cash, and contactless payment methods. A vivid explanation about the usage of Apple Pay at PetSmart will help you use it easily while purchasing. Keep scrolling for a better understanding.

Can I Use My Apple Pay Account to Pay at PetSmart?

You can pay for your purchase at PetSmart when you are checking out. This is only when you are purchasing and paying at PetSmart in-store. Apple has issued a statement saying that all the PetSmart stores present in different locations within the USA will accept Apple Pay. Still, don’t forget to look for the Apple logo followed by “Pay” at the Apple Pay in-store you are visiting. They are usually found on the registers. At last, PetSmart will not process the payments made using the Apple Pay application.

Is It Possible to Use Apple Pay at PetSmart in Stores?

Just like other digital payment methods, you have to set up the Payment application “Apple Pay app” on your phone before you are visiting a PetSmart store for purchasing. Once you have set up Apple Pay on your phone, you should begin the process of adding the payment cards of your wish. You can finish doing it by following simple steps.

Now, after adding the payment card, you will be able to use it at PetSmart while checking out. At the check-out counter, select the Application using your smartphone or smartwatch. When you are using your iPhone, you will have to pass through the security system by authenticating your identity. Apple will authenticate your identity with the help of a Password, face ID, or even biometric.

Now show either your iPhone or Apple Watch to the contactless reader and wait for a second. Quickly, you will see “Done”. It indicates that your transaction has been processed.

Will I Be Able to Use Apple Pay at PetSmart.com?

This can be disappointing news for online shoppers. Especially, people who don’t step out and run around huge retail stores for shopping. The Apple Pay method cannot be used for paying for purchases made at PetSmart.com. However, this doesn’t mean that PetSmart is refusing the usage of Apple Pay on its online platform. It seems that PetSmart.com doesn’t have the online facility to accept the amount made via any mobile wallet payments such as Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Hence, when you are shopping online, have alternative payment options with you.

Is It Possible to Use Apple Pay While Purchasing at the PetSmart Smartphone Application?

Just like PetSmart.com, the software application doesn’t support payments via Apple Pay. Both of these online platforms pretty much function similarly and don’t have the system to support transactions made using online payment apps. Therefore, let alone Apple Pay, you cannot use any other online payment methods at the PetSmart Smartphone application.

Why Doesn’t PetSmart Accept Apple Pay Payments at Petsmart.com and Petsmart Application?

The PetSmart stores have a facility that allows customers to make online transactions. Unfortunately, it hasn’t updated its online shopping platforms, such as PetSmart.com and PetSmart application. Since most retailers are accepting various payments via Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc., it is not a difficult job for PetSmart to tweak its online platforms to accept mobile payments. In my opinion, the company is lacking the will to do it. Another reason could be that PetSmart fears the security risks involved in accepting online payments.

Nevertheless, PetSmart has to respect people’s payment choices. If a store failed to cater to the needs of its customers, it is destined to lose a huge crunch of its customer base. In case, PetSmart management has observed the trend of rising in digital payment, they would start accepting the payments made using Apple Pay or other contactless payment methods.

What Are the Payment Methods That PetSmart.com Accept?

When you want to buy products from PetSmart and you find out you cannot use your Apple Pay account for paying the bills, you should get to know about the alternatives. The alternative online payment methods that you can use at PetSmart.com are as follows,

PayPal

PetSmart Gift Card

American Express

Any Debit Card

Discover Card

MasterCard

Visa Credit Cards

All the payment methods that I have mentioned above can be used in PetSmart Smartphone Application as well. In other words, these payment methods are accepted by all the online portals of PetSmart.

What Kind of Payment Method Does PetSmart in-store Accept in General?

Due to compatibility issues, PetSmart in-store and PetSmart.com accept certain types of payment methods only. Previously, I mentioned the Payment methods that you can use for paying at PetSmart.com and PetSmart Smartphone Application. Now, I will be listing the Payment methods one can use while checking out from PetSmart in-store. They are,

Cash

Discover Cards

American Express

PIN Debit or ATM Cards

Visa Credit Cards

Any Debit Card

Merchandise Return Cards

Among the payment method mentioned above, credit and cash are the most preferred form of Payment by customers. Especially, for people who don’t trust online payment applications. However, people who are more used to online Payment applications such as Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay will prefer using them. Hence, PetSmart in-stores accept payments made using various methods.

Final Thoughts

I have been purchasing food and toys for my pet at PetSmart for a long time. It was always a disappointment for me to not be able to use Apple Pay while purchasing from PetSmart.com. It could have been a great help and made my transaction easier. Well, it seems I have to wait a few more years to use any online payment method for purchasing from either PetSmart.com or Petsmart application. In my opinion, PetSmart should ramp up its online platforms as there will be a lot of changes in the future. People are shifting from traditional payment methods to digital ones. This change is taking place fast and is not going to stop any time sooner.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does PetSmart Take Apple Pay

1. Does All PetSmart stores accept Apple Pay? Apple Pay claims that its clients can use its payment app at all the PetSmart in-stores. While this is true as most of the PetSmart stores do accept Apple Pay. Nevertheless, there are chances of certain stores rejecting Apple Pay due to reasons of online server error. Please note that this is temporary. 2. Will PetSmart.com accept Apple Pay in the future? The chances of PetSmart.com accepting Apple Pay and other mobile payment method is quite high. Since digital payment methods are increasing as people’s preferred form of payment in recent years, in order to service its customers, PetSmart will accept Apple Pay to make its customers comfortable. 3. Is it possible to use pay using a digital payment app at the PetSmart Smartphone application? It seems that both the PetSmart application and website have similarities in working. Hence, both of them doesn’t support payment made using any digital payment method. So, you will not be able to use Samsung Pay, Google Pay, or even Apple Pay.