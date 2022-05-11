A ferret is a unique and interesting pet to adopt. The adoption of ferrets as pets was not popular prior to 1980. However, the ferret adoption trend increased tremendously post-1980s. Now many households in America have Ferrets. According to a popular estimation, around 326K households in America are home to at least one ferret. That is a huge number!. At the same time, there are enough pet supplies available in PetSmart and other stores. So, people find it comfortable to adopt ferrets. Since PetSmart sells pet supplies, can we assume it sells ferrets as well? Well, I have the answer to this question. Continue reading to know them.

Short Answer to the Question

Currently, PetSmart doesn’t sell ferrets. The possibilities of it in the future are dim as well. However, PetSmart did sell Ferrets in the past. As of now, it sells only other small animals such as guinea pigs, hamsters, and many more. If you want to adopt a ferret, you better approach the animal shelter organization located nearby. Additionally, please check if your state allows the adoption of ferrets. This is just a brief answer. I will give a detailed answer to this question and also answer related queries, such as why PetSmart put an end to the sale of Ferrets? What are some other places you could get ferret? Continue reading to find answers to these questions.

Why Did Petsmart Stop Selling Ferrets?

Even though PetSmart sell pets, it doesn’t consider them as products. It has concerns regarding the well-being of pets it sells. That is the main reason why it decided not to sell ferrets. Let me explain it clearly. When PetSmart is selling a ferret to a customer, it has to make sure that the ferret has a good life while living with the customer. So it considers many factors to make sure it lives comfortably with the pet owner. Two factors stopped PetSmart from selling the ferrets.

The first factor is the lack of care from the pet owner. If one has to raise a ferret as a pet, the person has to spend a large time with the ferret. The person has to interact with it regularly. Most people who are busy will not be able to do this. The second factor is Ferret is a predator. This means that the owner has to pay attention to the diet of the ferret. These two factor shows that a lot of care and attention is required for raising a ferret. Unfortunately, most people who adopt ferrets don’t give enough care and attention. Hence, PetSmart decided to stop the sale of ferrets. However, it still sells pet supplies required for raising a Ferret.

What Are Some Other Places That Sell Ferrets?

If you are determined to adopt a ferret and give enough care, then there are places where you can adopt or buy ferrets. I will list a few places where you can find ferrets,

Petco

Private Ferret Breeders

Ferret Shelters

Animal Rescue Organization

As I mentioned earlier, I would suggest you visit the Ferret Shelters that are located nearby. Buying at distant and different places is acceptable as well. However, if you buy in a nearby shelter, you can buy ferrets for a cheap price.

How Much Would It Cost to Buy a Ferret?

Buying Ferrets is pricey. Moreover, based on the breed, gender, size, and age of the ferret, the price may increase or decrease. If you need an approximation of the price, a ferret would cost you around $150. In the case of a baby ferret, the cost is quite higher. It costs around $239.99. If you are buying a bonded pair, the price is around $250. Do you want to buy a ferret for lower price? Well, you have another option where you can buy ferrets for cheap prices.

For cheaper prices, you have to go to an animal shelter or animal rescue organization. They sell ferrets at cheap prices. Typically, it would cost around $70. The good thing about buying a ferret at these places is that you are giving a new life to that ferret that has undergone the worst phase in its past. Now, you have to buy the pet supplies for the ferret. Does PetSmart sell them?

Are Pet Supplies Used for Ferrets Sold at Petsmart?

PetSmart sells products that are used by a wide variety of animals, even though it doesn’t sell those pets. Similarly, it also sells pet-related products used for ferrets. You can buy the following products for your ferret.

Toys

Grooming items

Cage and carriers

Foods and treats

Harness and Travel essentials

Accessories

Training tools

Pet-safe cleaning products

Habitats and Hides

Are Ferrets Pet Worthy?

Ferrets look cute and adorable, just like a Hamster. However, ferrets are quite big when compared to their counterparts. They are smart and spend most of their time sleeping, just like cats. When humans adopt them, they form a strong bond with us. You will really love having this pet. However, if you are going to raise this lovely pet, you have to be careful about the germs they carry. When you are handling ferrets, you are more likely to get skin infections. In the worst case, you can get seriously ill. Hence, be precautious while raising them.

There is another thing about ferrets that some may find cute, but it could be a headache. The ferrets are great escape artists. When they disappear from your eyes, they will start stealing items from home that are attractive to them. After stealing the items, they would hide them in a place you can never guess. Hence, think about all these risk factors before buying ferrets.

How Can You Stay Healthy While Raising Ferrets?

You have to wash your hands using soap whenever you come in contact with the ferret, or its saliva or poop. Additionally, it is recommended to wash your hand after you touch the ferret’s food or supplies. Above all, if you have kids whose age is below 5, it is better to avoid adopting a ferret.

Germs from the ferret can also spread if it scratches and bites. You could get infected with rabies in case the ferret is not vaccinated. Hence, it is better to vaccinate your ferret priorly to prevent spreading deadly diseases such as rabies to humans.

How to Keep Your Ferret Healthy?

The health of both the pet and the pet owner is important. Hence, as a pet owner, it is your job to take care of your ferret’s health. The first thing you have to do while buying or adopting a ferret is to check if it is vaccinated for rabies. In case it isn’t, take it to a veterinarian and get your ferret vaccinated. This will protect both your ferret and you.

The next thing is that you have to regularly check your ferret if it is healthy. How do you do that? Check if your ferret has this abnormal synonyms such as Loose Stool, irregular breathing, excretion from the eyes or nose, and depressed behavior. When you notice any of the symptoms, take your ferret to a veterinarian immediately.

Lastly, if you want to keep your ferret happier, it is better to buy another ferret. Yup! This is especially useful if you are unable to spend a lot of time with your ferret. The company of another ferret will keep your pet happy.

What I Have Shared in This Article?

The main intent of this article was to answer the question of does PetSmart sell Ferrets. I have answered that question. Since PetSmart doesn’t sell ferrets, I have suggested other places where one can adopt a ferret. Additionally, I have shared the approximate cost of buying ferrets and other places to buy ferrets at a cheap price. Lastly, I have discussed the risks of raising a ferret as a pet.

Final Thoughts

The refusal to sell Ferrets by PetSmart shows that they care for the pet they sell. Similar to ferrets, PetSmart also stopped selling bunnies. The reason was many people bought bunnies, however, only a few people cared for the pet. It was shocking for PetSmart to know that many bunnies bought from PetSmart were soon abandoned. If you are going to buy a pet, you have to care and give attention. In addition to taking care of the pet, you should also bond with the pet. This increases the trust. I hope you will take good care of the ferret you adopt. Thanks for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Does Petsmart Sell Ferrets

1. Can I buy two ferrets together? Yes. In fact, it is good for the ferrets, as they are happier when they have companions. 2. Will I get rabies from ferrets? Yes. However, if the ferret is vaccinated, you will not get rabies. 3. What is the lifespan of a ferret? A ferret lives for anywhere between 5 and 10 years. 4. How long will a Ferret sleep? Just like cats, ferrets are sleep animals as well. They sleep for at least14 hours. 5. How much will a ferret weigh? Depending upon age, it can weigh anywhere between 0.7 kg to 2 kg.