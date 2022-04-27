As we all know, Petsmart is one of the biggest stores related to pets in the United States of America. They not only have stores, but they also have Pet hotels, where your pets can stay while you are either traveling or you go to a place where pets are not allowed. But the question here is, does Petsmart sell dogs? Well, if you are also wondering about the same thing, then you have come to the right place. As here, we are not only discussing, whether Petsmart sells dogs or not, but we will also be seeing a few other related topics such as does Petsmart groom dogs? What are a few other live animals that Petsmart sells? What is Petsmart’s General guide to taking care of dogs? Etc.

Does Petsmart Sell Dogs?

Unfortunately, Petsmart does not sell dogs in any of its stores. The reason why they do not sell dogs is that they are encouraging a lot of people to start adopting dogs. They do this by hosting adoption events every year on their official website. Not only that, but Petsmart also owns a non-profit animal charity called the Petsmart charities, which serves various animals in need.c

What Is the Process of Adopting Dogs From Petsmart?

To adopt a dog from Petsmart you will first have to go to their official website and check their adoption services. In the adoption services section, a customer will be able to locate where the nearest location for adoption is. A customer can do this by using the location filter. All the customer has to do is enter his//her zip code. Once this is done, the website will show the customer where the dogs and puppies located that need to be adopted. Now, the customer can go to the nearest location given by the website and can adopt dogs and puppies.

Does Petsmart Groom Dogs?

The short and simple answer to this question is yes. Petsmart does groom dogs at their locations. They offer various types of grooming services such as baths, haircuts, brushes, teeth cleaning, FURminator, etc. As we have also mentioned in the initial section, Petsmart owns Pet hotels in which your pets can stay while you are not around. Your pets will be taken care of by certified individuals, and the pets will also get to stay in state-of-the-art kennels till you are back.

Why Does Petsmart Not Sell Dogs?

As mentioned in the above sections, Petsmart sells neither dogs nor puppies. They never did. This is because they are encouraging people to start adopting dogs and puppies instead of buying them. They never sold dogs, as they saw that a lot of their competitors outsourced the dogs and puppies from mills and kennels that were horrible to them. The animals from these mills and kennels often faced a lot of cruelty. So, in order to bring these animals out of this cruelty, Petsmart decided to give dogs and puppies for adoption instead of selling them. This helps dogs and puppies have a home and decreases the cruelty that animals face.

What Are a Few Live Animals That Petsmart Sells?

Though Petsmart does not sell dogs or puppies in their stores, there are various animals that the company sells in their stores. A few of the animals that are sold in their stores are,

Hamsters

Chinchillas

Guinea pigs

Hamsters

Gerbils

Mice

Rats

Bearded dragons

Geckos

Rabbits

Ferrets

Pot-bellied pigs

Frogs

Birds

Non-venomous reptiles

What Is the Cost of Adopting a Dog or a Puppy From Petsmart?

The adoption costs at Petsmart depend on if a customer is adopting one dog or a pair. If a customer is planning to adopt one dog, it would cost him/her $100. But, if a customer is planning to adopt a pair of dogs or puppies, then it would cost $150. This charge is not only for adopting a dog, but is also for various services that Petsmart will provide for your dog. A few of the services that are provided by Petsmart are, deworming, vaccination, microchipping, spaying, neutering, etc. Petsmart will also give a customer free 30 days of pet insurance.

What Is the Pet Adoption Day at Petsmart?

As we have mentioned in the above section, Petsmart runs its adoption events annually. They have 4 adoption events running every year. The company also has another National Adoption weekend that runs from June 5th to 7th. They have 3 adoption events every year. It is estimated that Petsmart gives more than 600,000 pets every year through their adoption events. To know more about their pet adoption, visit their official website.

Is There an Age Limit to Adopt Pets From Petsmart?

Yes, there is an age limit for adopting animals at Petsmart. This is also included in the Petsmart adoption policy. To adopt any animal from Petsmart you will have to be 18 years of age or above. So, before you go to the location for adopting pets or purchasing them, you should take a valid ID with a photo for age verification which is government-issued.

What Is the Petsmart’s General Guide to Taking Care of Dogs?

Petsmart not only sells, and accommodates animals, but they also sell various products and foods that are useful for pets. When it comes to dogs, Petsmart has various food recipes, services, and products that will improve your dog’s health. If you visit the official website of Petsmart you will come across various articles and guides that can teach you how to take care of your pet. These articles and guides will give you want to feed your pet, how to take care of them, etc. Moreover, these guides are not only for dogs. Petsmart has guides for cats, fish, birds, etc. The website can also be used to purchase various products that can be used to train your pets, groom them, etc.

Conclusion

Petsmart is the biggest store in the United States of America that caters to the needs of pets. They not only sell products related to pets, but the company also provides various services for them such as hotel accommodation for when the owner is not around, grooming, training, etc. Petsmart also sells various animals in their stores for anyone who wishes to purchase a pet. But, one animal they do not sell is dogs. Petsmart does not sell dogs, as they are trying to encourage people to adopt dogs. More details on this have been provided in the initial section.

In case you are wondering, how do you need to adopt a dog from Petsmart. We have given answers in the above sections. We have also given a list of pets that are sold at Petsmart. Later, we have given details on the cost of adoption, what are the adoption days at Petsmart, and the minimum age required to adopt a pet. In the final section, we have given Petsmart’s general guide to taking care of dogs and how you can find it on their official website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Will Petsmart groom a dog with fleas? Yes, Petsmart will take care of your dog and groom your pet in case your dog has fleas. All you will have to do is purchase the flea and tick solution and give it to the grooming salon staff, and they will put it on your dog for free. 2. How often should you get your dog groomed? It is recommended that you take your dog for grooming every 4 to 6 weeks. 3. Should a dog be fed before grooming? No, it is recommended that dogs should not be fed before they are taken for grooming. This is said because grooming can be stressful for the pet, and it will be, especially for older dogs. This is the reason you should not feed your dog the night before or on the day of a grooming appointment.