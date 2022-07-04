PetSmart is one of the biggest pet stores which provides different pet services. The services it provides are products related to pets, grooming services, daycare, and veterinary care for pets. It has stores in different locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It is also widely known for its pet food, pet toys, accessories, merchandise, and pet supplies.

Do you know that Petsmart even sells pets in their stores? Yes, PetSmart sells small pets in their stores for the customers who need them. They even keep homeless pets for adoption through their stores.

Want to know if PetSmart sells cats and kittens in their store? Do they provide grooming services for cats, just like dog grooming?

All these questions are answered in the following article.

Does PetSmart Sell Kittens and Cats?

As of 2022, PetSmart does not sell any kittens and cats at their stores. The main reason for this is due to the safety reasons of the animals. But, there is another way to get a cat or kitten from PetSmart. That is Adoption. Yes, PetSmart is providing adoption services for its customers to adopt cats and kittens from their store. This is to motivate and encourage them to take abandoned and homeless kittens and cats.

Customers can look for cats and kittens for adoption on their official website or by visiting their store directly.

What is the Reason Behind PetSmart Not Selling Live Cats And Kittens In Their Stores?

There is a major reason behind such a decision by PetSmart not to sell kittens and cats at their stores. All the founders have decided that instead of selling pets to the customers, they can help find a kitten or cat finding a new home. The number of abandoned and homeless cats is increasing because of the gifting of pets on special occasions. PetSmart decided to reduce that number by putting them on adoption. This is for the welfare of animals and their rising issues at shelters. PetSmart puts the animals up for adoption through their adoption centers in their stores and website.

Can You Adopt a Cat or Kitten at the PetSmart Stores?

Yes, PetSmart has been putting up cats and kittens for adoption in their stores under the adoption centers. Their adoption centers have a separate space allotted for the purpose. You can contact your local PetSmart store to know if they have an adoption center at that location.

Following are the steps through which you can adopt a cat or kitten from the PetSmart store.

Find out if your nearest PetSmart store has an adoption center. You can also contact them beforehand to find out if they have an adoption facility with them. Walk into their store and talk to their associate and let them know that you want to adopt a cat or kitten, whatever you desire. You can look through the cats available for adoption and select one of them with the help of the associate. If you like any cat from their official website, then you may let them know, and they will arrange a meeting in the meet-and-greet playrooms at their stores. Once you fix the cat or kitten of your choice, the associate will get all the paperwork ready. Finally, PetSmart will let you know when you will get your cat. PetSmart even conducts special events during occasions for people who want to adopt cats and kittens.

How Do You Adopt a Cat or a Kitten From Petsmart Online?

The following are the steps by which you can adopt a cat or kitten on their official website.

Visit their official website and look for adoption under the pet services. You can see “find adoptable pets near you” Enter your zip code and choose between dog or cat. Select information like breed, age, gender, and hair length of the cat you need. This can be done through the filter option. Once the filter is applied, the page will display all the cats and kittens around your location. You can read all the information about the cat or kitten you want under “learn more” You can also browse through their “My Story” to know if the cat will suit you or not. Select “ask the group about this pet” to show interest. They will provide you with an email and contact number so that you can talk to them directly. They will contact you if they find you eligible for adopting the cat and provide you with all the information on how to continue with the adoption process.

What Is PetSmart’s National Adoption Weekend?

PetSmart National Adoption Weekend is an event organized by PetSmart to bring awareness to people about adoption and also keep pets for adoption. This event is conducted 4 times a year. These days are designated to find a home for many animals which are put up for adoption like dogs, cats, reptiles, etc. It is recorded that in a single year, there are nearly 600,000 adoptions during these events.

Does Petsmart Groom cats?

Yes, PetSmart provides grooming services for cats and kittens. The services they provide are bath and full haircut for cats, bath and brush for cats, kitten bath and trim, and Kitten bath and brush. These services include brushing, haircut, light dematting, feet & nail trim, ear cleaning, etc. The pet parents can bring in their cats and kittens to get them pampered by PetSmart.

Did PetSmart Sell Cats in The Past? Do They Sell Any Other Pets?

No, PetSmart never sold any kind of cats and kittens in any of their stores or on their official website. But, PetSmart used to sell bunnies and rabbits in their stores till 2007. They even stopped selling them after 2007.

However, PetSmart still sells some live animals in their stores and online, which I will be talking about in the later parts of this article.

What Are Some Other Live Animals That Pet Smart Sells?

PetSmart sells some small live animals in their stores and online, which include the following

Hamsters Winter white hamster

Long haired hamster

Short-haired hamster

Roborovski Dwarf hamster

Russian Dwarf hamster

Chinese Dwarf hamster

Fancy bear hamster Fancy Rat Guinea Pig Fancy Mouse Gerbil Chinchilla Fishes

What Is PetSmart’s General Guide to Taking Care of Cats?

There are 5 basic tips in PetSmart through which you can care for your cats. They are also listed on their website. They are explained below in detail.

Give Your Cat a Healthy Diet

Provide your cat with enough high-quality protein through their food, which can be found in pet foods.

Select the pet food for your pet based on its age, such as kitten, adult cat, or senior cat.

Consult a vet for any kind of food allergies for your cat.

Spay/Neuter Your Cat

Spaying or Neutering is a safe surgical procedure for removing your cat’s reproductive organs to avoid kittens and cancers.

This procedure is generally done when the kitten is between 4 and 6 months old.

This can be done on any cat, irrespective of gender and type.

Vaccination

Vaccination is mandatory and is useful to prevent your cat from diseases.

Cat vaccinations have to be scheduled once it attains the eligible age, and they should be given regularly whenever they are scheduled.

Consult your vet for scheduling a vaccination shot.

Protection From Parasites

Parasites like flea, ticks, and worms may cause diseases in your cat.

They may be the reason behind the illness and deteriorating health/weight of your cat.

So, get regular treatments to get rid of parasites from your cat.

Checkups

Cats have less life span and should be taken care of before any illness becomes serious.

So plan at least 2 visits to a vet to keep your cat healthy.

Contact the vet immediately if your cat shows any serious illness or abnormal symptoms.

Conclusion

PetSmart does not sell and never sold any kind of cats and kittens in their stores and official website. However, it does give out cats and kittens for adoption through its adoption centers. You can walk in their stores directly for selection or can check out their website for cats that are put up for adoption.

PetSmart does not sell cats and dogs in their stores for animal welfare, and also they want to reduce the number of homeless animals which have been gifted occasionally and left homeless. But, they do sell small live animals in their stores and online.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How many times does PetSmart conduct their National Adoption weekend? PetSmart National Adoption weekend is an event conducted to help sheltered animals find a home and animals find a pet. They are conducted 4 times a year. What are the animals PetSmart sell at their stores and online? PetSmart sells only a few small live animals in its stores and official website. They are hamster, rat, mouse, guinea pig, chinchilla, and gerbil. Can I adopt a cat or kitten from PetSmart online? Yes, PetSmart conducts adoption through their official website and also through their adoption center page. I have illustrated the process of adopting a cat in the above article. What are the grooming services provided by PetSmart for cats and kittens? The cat grooming services at PetSmart include brushing, haircut, light dematting, feet & nail trim, ear cleaning, etc.