Petsmart is a chain of pet stores that offers services such as pet grooming, pet supplies, buying and adoption of pets, etc. There are over 1,500 PetSmart stores across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

PetSmart is the best retail store to get any pet-related supplies in the United States. It offers bulk discounts and everyday sales for customers who shop with them. They provide services for pets like dogs, cats, fishes, reptiles, etc. It has many competitors in the retail market. Its direct competitor is Pet Co. And its indirect competitors are Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Does PetSmart Offer Price Match Service in 2022?

As mentioned above PetSmart has many direct and indirect competitors in the retail industry. Some such retailers are Pet co, chewy, etc. PetSmart also provides price matches with other retail stores. But they have some limitations. The product that should be price matched should be similar in every aspect such as color, model, size, brand, etc.

However, PetSmart does not provide a price match for products from e-commerce sites like Amazon and eBay.

PetSmart Price Match Policy

We all know PetSmart’s price matches the similar products from competing retail stores. But the product must be in-stock at the stores to match the prices. Price match ensures the customer saves money on the product after its purchase. Additionally, customers can even match the prices of PetSmart products with the products on their official website.

However, there is PetSmart accepts price matches for only a few retailers listed on their website. They even list the retailer for which they don’t accept a price match policy at their stores.

In addition to this, PetSmart’s price match policy has a rule “one product, one price match per customer”. Keep this in mind when you price match at their stores next time.

How to Get a Price Match at PetSmart Store?

If customers find the product purchased from PetSmart at lower prices at other stores, they can request a price match. For that, the product should be in stock at the stores. PetSmart even price matches products from their official website.

Customers can request a price match at PetSmart near the cash register counter or the checkout lanes of the stores. If you find it difficult to get information about a price match, you can take the help of the customer associate at the help desk at the PetSmart store.

PetSmart associates offer a price match at their stores, but you have to verify your identity by providing them valid government ID proof. Additionally, you have to provide them with the reduced price receipt, advertisement, or listing.

Does Petsmart Offer Price Match on All of Their Products?

PetSmart offers a price match for almost all the merchandise at their store. But there are certainly a few limitations in their price match policy also. Pets (live) available at PetSmart and other medications are not eligible for a price match at their store.

The following is the list of things that can be price matched at the PetSmart store.

Hides and Beds Hutches and Cages Kennels, Crates, and Carriers Environmental Control, Lighting, and Heating Food Storage products Grooming Products Nesting and Perches Decor and Stands Aquariums and Tanks Vitamins, Supplements, and Preventatives Food and Treats Feeders and Bowls Leashes, Harnesses, Collars, and Leads Wellness Essentials and Dental Care Flea and Tick medications Containment Items Enclosures and Habitats Bedding and Litter Maintenance products Pet-Safe Cleaning Products

Products That Cannot Be Price Matched at PetSmart

The following are the products that are not eligible for a price match at PetSmart.

Rain check items Products from other competitors which are not listed Pets on Adoption Returned products Gift Cards purchased from them Live pets Other pet services such as training services for dogs and cats, pet grooming, and pet photo services. Products under sale and clearance at other stores Third-party products on other websites and stores. Pre-paid products

Does PetSmart Price Match Products From Amazon?

PetSmart only price matches products from certain stores. Amazon is a leading e-commerce site and PetSmart does not price match products from their site. As Amazon is a third-party seller and offers products from various merchandise. It has products that are sold by vendors and are not eligible for price matches at PetSmart. PetSmart does not price match Amazon products both in-store and online. Also, Amazon products that are under any kind of sale, Prime Day deals, discounts, prime benefits, and special days like Black Friday/Cyber Mondays are also not price matched.

Does PetSmart Price Match Products From Chewy?

Yes, PetSmart price matches products from Chewy in their stores and online. Chewy is a subsidiary company of PetSmart making most of their products in common. So, if you find the same products at a different price in the Chewy and PetSmart stores then you can request a price match.

Does PetSmart Price Match Products From Pet Co?

Yes, the PetSmart store’s price matches the products from Pet co. So the customer just has to request a price match with a similar product b providing a valid document for verification.

Does PetSmart Price Match Products From eBay?

eBay is a website similar to Amazon and has auctions and third-party merchandise. So, it is not eligible to price match products of PetSmart to eBay. So, it is not included in the price match policy of PetSmart. All the websites which sell third-party merchandise, competitor products, and sale products cannot be requested for a price match at PetSmart.

Does PetSmart Price Match Products From Walmart?

Walmart is not a third-party seller. It is a retailer and sells its products directly from its stores and online website. PetSmart and Walmart are direct competitors in the retail industry so PetSmart’s price matches similar products from both Walmart.

Are the Petsmart Store Prices and Online Prices the Same?

Most of the prices in both PetSmart stores and online are similar. But, sometimes they may have exclusive discounts in stores and on the online website of PetSmart. So, if anyone finds a reduced price in any of the Petsmart stores or online they can prime match the items. This can be done at the cash register of the stores. Or else customers can even take the help of the store associates present in the PetSmart store. This is to gain loyal customers for the store.

Do Petsmart Price Match Products From Other Retailers on Sale?

No, PetSmart does not price match the products which are on sale with any other retailers. Additional to the sale products, they do not even accept products that are on discount, clearance, and other holiday sales. These all products are ineligible for a price match at PetSmart even if they are identical. Additionally, they won’t accept any coupons for price match purchases.

Does PetSmart Price Adjust Like It Does Price Match?

No, PetSmart does not price adjust before the customer purchases products from them. Only if a similar product is available at a lesser price from other retailers, customers can request a price match. Also, if PetSmart is selling the same item as you bought from them in sale after your purchase, they won’t refund the reduced price even if you request.

Final Thoughts

PetSmart price matches at their stores and online. They have listed retailers for which they give price matches. PetSmart does not price match products sold on e-commerce sites by third-party sellers. Customers can request price matches of similar items from all the listed retailers. Additionally, the products should be in-stock to be price matched.

Customers have to submit proof of reduced price to the store to claim a price match for the product. They also price match products from their online website. But there are products that are not included in the price match policy at PetSmart like some animal medicines, live pets, grooming, other services, etc. Also, PetSmart does not price match products from other retailers which are under clearance, sale, or any discount.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does PetSmart store price match Amazon? No, Amazon is a third-party seller and the products from Amazon are not price matched at PetSmart stores and online.