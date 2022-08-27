Getting yourself a pet is always a good thing, Not only will you have a companion, but you will also not spend all your time scrolling through Instagram. Having a pet is one of the best stress delivers out there. Most people get a dog or a cat to be their pet, as they are highly compatible with a human connection. But there are plenty of other pets like birds, hamsters, fishes, etc. which many people buy. You can also have a cute bunny as a pet or gift it to someone who will appreciate it. If you are looking to get a pet, then most people think of a major pet retailer like PetSmart or Petco. If you are looking for a pet or a bunny, then these two are the best options. But this article will specifically answer if you can buy a bunny at Petco.

Petco is one of the largest companies in the pet and pet supplies retail industry. There are more than 1500 Petco stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Its stores have many breeds of dogs, cats, birds, and many other small pets up for sale and adoption. But there is not much information about Petco telling bunnies. So, if you want to know whether Petco sells bunnies at its stores or not, then continue reading the article.

Does Petco Sell Bunnies at Its Stores?

Getting a cute bunny as a pet is a good thing, but you can’t get them from Petco’s stores. As of 2022, Petco does not sell bunnies or rabbits at its stores. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get a bunny from it. Although Petco does not sell bunnies, they offer bunny adoption services. You see, because of various underlying reasons, Petco stopped the sale of bunnies in its stores. Since 2008, people who want to buy themselves a bunny cannot do it at any of Petco’s stores in the all countries the company’s stores are present. If you want to know, why doesn’t Petco sell bunnies? How to adopt a bunny from Petco? Or how much does adopting a bunny cost? Then continue reading the article.

When Was Buying a Bunny Not an Option at Petco?

Petco announced it will cease the sale of bunnies or rabbits from all its stores in November 2008. From that time, there were no bunnies or rabbits put for sale. This decision was applauded by the House Rabbit Society (HRS). This organization is catered to the welfare and protection of rabbits. They had some responsibility as to why Petco took such an action. But that does not mean, Petco is completely out of the loop in getting its customers rabbits. As I have said before, although Petco may not sell bunnies, they can help you adopt one. When the company announced it is stopping the sale of pets, it also announced that animal shelters and other animal welfare organizations will supply it with abandoned or discarded rabbits. This way, if someone comes to buy a bunny at Petco, they will have the option to adopt one.

Why Did Petco Decide to Stop Selling Bunnies?

There are many reasons why Petco decided to stop selling rabbits at its stores. Many animal welfare organizations and HRS have pressured Petco to stop the sale of bunnies and instead give them for adoption. This is because many bunnies which were sold at Petco stores were abandoned after a while, after which they end up in various animal shelters across the country. This puts extra strain on animal shelters and organizations, whereas it is also cruel to the rabbits.

Ceasing the sale of rabbits at Petco was something that was on the table to discuss long before Petco stopped selling them in 2008. In fact, the company actually made a commitment in 1994 to stop its sales, but they reneged on that promise afterward. But the pressure to stop their sales continued to increase, and the decision to cease the sale of bunnies finally came to fruition n 2008. Since then, the company only focused on adoptions.

Can You Buy Bunny Food From Petco Stores?

Yes, Petco does sell rabbit food at most of its stores. But if you can get the rabbit food from your local Petco store depends on its availability. As they don’t sell rabbits anymore, their efforts in selling rabbit food and supplies are not much. But that doesn’t mean you will not be able to find rabbit food at one of its stores. In fact, it is very likely that you will find the food there. Rabbits are pure;y herbivorous creatures, they mostly eat hay, vegetables like carrots, and other similar food. You can find hay, food pellets, food mixes for rabbits at many Petco stores. If you are not sure about their availability, then call up the store and find out. On the off chance that they don’t sell rabbit food, there are many other retailers and stores that do.

How to Adopt a Rabbit From Petco?

Adopting a rabbit from Petco is a fairly simple process. There is no need for you to fulfill any requirements in order to adopt one. The stores usually carry a small number of bunnies at a time, as they are not up for sale anymore. You will need to go to a Petco store to see what bunnies they have on display for adoption. As Petco gets its rabbits now from animal shelters, it is better to visit the store on Weekends, as that’s when animal shelters drop off new pets at the stores. Then you will have more options to choose from. It is even better if you go during an adoption event, as that’s every single rabbit will be available for adoption. Here’s how you adopt rabbits at Petco.

Firstly, you will need to visit the Petco love website.

Once you are on the website, see where the adoption section is and then go to that section.

In the list of animals, you will find in that section, click on “rabbits”.

Then you need to enter the Zip code of your location. Once you do that, you will see all the Petco stores near you which offer Rabbits for adoption.

Then you will see all the available options for rabbits at all the Petco stores near your Zip code.

Choose a store that you like to visit and get their contact information. Call them if you have any doubts regarding the adoption process, and then make your decision.

How Much Does Adopting a Bunny Cost?

Adopting a bunny does not cost much. Depending on the breed of the rabbit, and its age, the adoption cost at Petco will be somewhere around $25 – $100. If you want your rabbit sterilized or vaccinated, then the cost will increase a bit. Buying a younger rabbit is more expensive than buying an older one. If the breed of rabbit you want to buy is rare, then the cost will be more. The thing to remember is that, you are not only paying to adopt a rabbit, you also need to buy it proper food, supplies, etc. which is sure to make your wallet lighter. Some of the money you pay for the adoption will be given to animal shelters as a fee.

What Other Animals Are Sold at Petco?

Animals like Dogs, cats, bunnies, birds, and reptiles are not sold at Petco stores. They are only available for adoption. But there are small animals which are sold at its stores. If you don’t want to adopt a pet and want to buy it, then your best bet is to get a small animal. Here’s a list of animals sold at Petco stores.

Ferret

Chinchilla

Rat

Hamster

Guinea Pig

Fish

Mouse

Gerbil

These are the animals that you can pay for and take as pets at Petco stores. If you don’t want to get a bunny, then choose from any of the animals that I have listed.

Conclusion

You can’t buy bunnies from Petco stores, but you sure can adopt them if you want. Petco has stopped the sale of rabbits in 2008 as most bunnies end up in animal shelters after a while. To solve this problem, the company decided to focus on adoption rather than selling. The cost of adopting a rabbit is between $25 to $200 depending on its breed and age. The adoption process is very simple, you won’t need to fulfill any additional requirements for the adoption process. They also sell many supplies and food for rabbits in case you decided to adopt.

FAQs – Can You Buy a Bunny at Petco?

Does Petco sell bunnies at its stores? No, Petco does not sell rabbits or bunnies anymore. The company stopped selling them in 2008. Now they are only available for adoption. How much does adopting a bunny at Petco Costs? It costs somewhere between $25 and $100 to adopt a rabbit. Where does Petco receive its rabbits to give them for adoption? Petco gets its rabbit supply from various animal shelters and animal welfare organizations across the country.