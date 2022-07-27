Petco is a pet retailer dealing with the health and wellness of animals and also provides pet supplies and services. Some of the Petco stores also provide services such as dog/ cat grooming, training, vaccination, and also medical care for animals. They are well known for hosting events for adopting animals. Additionally, some Petco stores even sell small live animals.

The live animals available at Petco stores are mice, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, ferrets, etc. They also include some types of fish. Do you know that Axolotls are exotic freshwater amphibians? Does Petco provide them for its customers?

If you are planning to get an axolotl at Petco then this is the perfect article for you. Also, know if they provide pets, pet food, and accessories at their store.

Does Petco Sell Axolotls In 2022?

No, Petco stores do not sell Axolotls at their stores as of the year 2022. Axolotls are not commonly found in pet stores for people to purchase them. They are exotic amphibians only found in freshwater lakes. However, they are some pet stores where you can find Axolotls to get them for petting. But if you are planning to get an axolotl then I would recommend you to get it from your local and exotic pet supplier. You can also get information about them at your local veterinary center.

Read this article completely to know more about Axolotls. Additionally learn what are other pets available at Petco, the supplies, and services found at Petco stores.

What is the Reason Petco Doesn’t Sell Axolotls at Their Stores?

It is illegal to sell and own Axolotls in most of the states in the United States. New Jersey, Virginia, Maine, and California are some such states which prohibit retailers and pet stores from selling Axolotls. This is the main reason why Petco does not sell Axolotls at their stores.

Additionally, Axolotls are listed on the endangered species list which makes the law even strong to protect them. Also, they are exotic freshwater amphibians that are rarely found and are very uncommon to keep as pets. Practically, it is not profitable and safe to sell Axolotls at Petco stores.

Axolotls do not survive easily like most pet amphibians. It requires huge maintenance which also includes temperature conditions. This is different from other amphibians like snakes, lizards, etc. So, it is a bit difficult to keep them alive in our regular environment.

Can You Find an Axolotl at the Petco Stores?

Some Petco stores provide Axolotls at their stores based on the existing laws of the state in which it is located. There are times when people visited Petco stores and notice Axolotls on sale in those stores. They are available in the amphibian section where reptiles like lizards and snakes are kept.

There are also some pets that look identical to Axolotls, so keep that in mind while you are shopping. One such identical pet is the tiger salamander.

So it is important to remember what an Axolotl looks like. It has a cylindrical body with a long tail and gills. Their front limbs have 4 toes and their back limbs have 5 toes. They have a large blunt face with a big mouth. They also have a unique feature of movable eyelids.

Other Places Where You Can Find an Axolotl

As much as they are uncommon to find an Axolotl at pet stores, it is not very rare to find them. I have listed below some stores and places where you can find an Axolotl.

Shelters – Some local animal stores provide Axolotls at their stores. They may be handed over to them by someone who is incapable of taking care of them as pets. They are either sold or put up for adoption by the stores.

Breeders – Private breeders breed some of the most uncommon and unique exotic pet animals. This also includes the freshwater amphibians Axolotls. So, look at the laws existing in your state for petting an Axolotl and talk to some local breeders to get an Axolotl as your pet.

Shows and exhibitions – There are several shows and exhibitions where you can find some pet animals. So, there is a good chance to find an Axolotl at the expo.

Local pet stores – Local pet stores may sometimes provide Axolotls at their stores, and they will follow all the laws of the government.

Ask your vet – Most veterinary doctors have an idea where you can find Axolotls locally. So, ask them to get information.

Some websites also sell unwanted axolotls on their websites to people who are willing to pet them. But be careful while shopping online.

What is the Cost of an Axolotl?

The cost of an Axolotl is based on the type of breed, color, and age of the Axolotl. A healthy basic Axolotl costs around $30 to $75. If you want a healthy exotic Axolotl then you may have to pay nearly $100 to $200.

Additionally, the stores would also charge you for the supplies related to the Axolotl. Such as a tank to keep that in and also other materials like food and supplies. A good quality 20-gallon tank can be bought at $100 to $120. Additionally, a water filter approximately costs $30 to $50. Also, the pet food for Axolotl also costs you some bucks. It is a flesh-eating amphibian that feeds on the flesh of worms, fish, snails, and fish pellets. These can be found in any pet store between the price of $5 to $30.

Can You Find Food Supplies for an Axolotl at Petco Store?

The axolotl is a flesh-eating amphibian that feeds on small meaty animals. It is a carnivore. It lives on the flesh of worms, small fish, snails, and fish pellets. They are available in Petco stores for their customers to purchase. They can be found in the pet food section of their stores. Worms are the most common pet feed found at Petco, and they provide a lot of kinds of worms at their stores.

Can You Find Tanks to Keep an Axolotl at Petco Store?

The axolotl is kept in the tank just like other fish. They are freshwater amphibians that have certain temperature requirements for them to survive. So it is essential to keep them in a tank with a filter. Petco stores also have fish tanks (aquariums) and water filters at their stores.

Axolotls have to be kept in aquariums in which they can reach over a foot in length. So it is essential for the Axolotls owners to get a fish tank that can hold 10 and 20 gallons of water. The aquarium has to be with a rock bed at the bottom of the tank. Additionally, you may also need thermometers (to maintain the correct temperature for Axolotls to survive), Water filters, and other supplies for the Axolotls.

All the above supplies can be purchased from Petco stores either from their physical stores or their official online website.

Other Pets Which Are Available at Petco

Petco provides small live animals at their stores. Some such pets are listed below.

Ferret Guinea Pig Roborovski Hamster Syrian Hamster Dwarf Hamster Gerbil Hairless Guinea Pig Mouse and Rat Djungarian Hamster Chinchilla Fishes Birds

Final Thoughts

Petco does not sell Axolotls at all their store locations. In some states like California, New Jersey, etc. it is illegal to sell exotic animals like Axolotls as they come under the endangered species. They are carnivore freshwater amphibians that eat worms, small fishes, and other small fleshy insects. However, they are some pet stores where you can find Axolotls to get them for petting. But if you are planning to get an axolotl then I would recommend you to get it from your local and exotic pet supplier. Finally, Petco stores provide fish tanks for keeping Axolotls and other supplies like filters, thermometers, and pet food for them.

