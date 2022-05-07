Ice bags come in handy in several instances. You may be traveling in scorching heat during summer, and pressing the ice bags on your body can take you to heaven. Nope! Don’t think that way. I meant heavenly feeling. Sometimes people take words for real. Trust me! The reactions are never good. Well, back to Ice Bags. We know Ice bags are useful in multiple ways. However, where can you buy them? Retail stores are one familiar location we all know about. What about food chains like Mcdonald’s? Does McDonalds Sell Bags of Ice? Well, I have gathered some information regarding this, and I have the answer to the question as well. Continue reading to know the answer.

Short Answer to the Question

McDonald’s sells ice bags that weigh around eight or ten pounds. However, depending on the location, ice bags of different sizes are sold as well. Usually, the ice bags at McDonald’s would cost you anywhere between $.99 and $1.5. But here is the catch in buying Ice bags at McDonald’s. The ice bags are not sold at every McDonald’s. So how do you find out the ones that sell Ice bags? Well, the only way is to call the particular McDonald’s where you want to buy Ice bags and ask the staff if they sell ice bags. I will give you detailed information regarding the McDonald’s and Ice bags, which would clear your various queries related to the subject.

How Do You Purchase Ice Bags at McDonald’s?

The process is pretty simple. You go into a McDonald’s and ask the staff for ice bags. If the staff are not sure about McDonald’s selling Ice bags, you can approach the manager of that food joint. Once the manager or staff tells you that Ice bags are available for sale, you can buy either the bigger bag or the smaller bag, depending upon your demand. An Ice bag will not cost more than $2.

Is It Possible to Buy Ice From McDonald’s via Drive-thru?

It is a difficult task to get down from your vehicle and enter the shop to buy ice bags. It will be good if McDonald’s has a Drive-thru option. Does it have this option? Well, luckily it sells the food products via Drive-thru including the ice bags. All you have to do is to inform the McDonald’s staff that you would like to order ice bags. After payment is successful, you can head towards the drive-thru window to pick up the order. Before buying ice bags from McDonald’s, be acquainted that you cannot buy crushed ice. Instead, you can buy ice cubicles.

How Much Ice Can You Buy at a McDonald’s

According to McDonald’s policy, there is no limit on how many ice bags one can buy. Hence, when you are visiting a company-owned McDonald’s there would be no limit on the purchase of ice bags. However, this is not the case with franchisees. A franchisee may set a limit on the amount of ice an individual can buy.

What Are Some Other Fast-food Chains That Sell Ice Bags?

Apart from McDonald’s, there are plenty of other fast-food restaurants that sell ice. I will list some popular fast-food chains that sell ice below:

Sonic

Steak-and-shake

Dairy Queen

Wendy’s

Dunkin’ Donuts

Chick-fil-A

Arby’s

Burger King

Popeyes

What Are Some Other Places Where You Can Buy Ice Apart From Restaurants?

A retail store is a popular destination for buying ice. It includes both mega-retailers and convenience stores. First, let me list a few retailers in America that sell ice:

Kroger

Publix

Sam’s Club

Costco

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Food Lion

Albertsons

Fred Meyer

Whole Foods

Target

Walmart

Safeway

Here is a list of convenience stores that sell ice

KWIK Trip

Circle K

Casey’s General Store

7-11

Walgreens

Different stores sell ice of different sizes. Choose the store that sells ice in size suitable to you.

What Are Some Other Places That Sell Ice via Drive-thru?

Apart from McDonald’s, there are few other eateries that offer drive-thru service. Some are Burger King, Popeyes, Arby’s, and many more.

Is McDonald’s a Better Choice to Buy Ice?

One thing that convinces everyone to choose McDonald’s is the cheap price. The price of ice at McDonald’s is way cheaper than the ice that is sold at retailers, convenience stores, and gas stations. Another great thing about buying ice at McDonald’s is the quality. Despite the cheap price, the quality of ice at McDonald’s is good. These two factors are convincing enough to pick McDonald’s over other places. The McDonald’s ice selling service reminds me of Walmart’s slogan.

“Save Money, live better”.

Perfectly said, isn’t it?

Apart from all this, the people who have bought the ice bag from McDonald’s have given good reviews as well. After going through some reviews online, I came to know what is so special about ice cubes sold at McDonald’s. The rectangular shape makes it easy for us to break the ice while serving. Additionally, the cubes look cleaner and clearer when compared to the ice cubes that are bought from generic grocery stores. After adding the ice cubes to the beverage, the taste of the drink is more refreshing. Due to these reasons, many people have started buying ice from McDonald’s.

How Does McDonald’s Prepare Superior Quality Ice?

The ice sold at groceries is of poor quality. There is a high possibility of bacteria brewing on the ice. However, this is not the case with Mcdonald’s. It sells high-quality ice in bags. How is that possible? What steps does it take to produce good quality ice? Guess what, someone had the same question. A person named Abdullah raised a question regarding the purity and cleanliness of the ice cubes sold by McDonald’s on its website.

It replied to him by saying that it follows high standards when it comes to hygiene. It uses only filtered water to create ice cubes. Additionally, It washes, rinses, and sanitizes both the ice and ice buckets. McDonald’s repeats the same cleaning process for cleaning the ice machine. It does it every month. Finally, we can conclude from the reply that sanitization and maintenance are two key factors that help it to produce and sell fine quality ice.

Where Can You Buy Crushed Ice?

I have told you earlier in this article that McDonald’s sells only cubical ice. So what are alternatives? You have multiple alternatives. They are Gas Stations, Grocery Stores, and other restaurants.

Gas Stations

Most gas stations always have crushed ice with them. You can go to any gas station, and the probability of finding crushed ice is high.

Grocery Store

Similar to gas stations, all grocery stores will sell crushed ice. The crushed ice at a grocery store is most likely to be present in the aisle of the frozen food section. However, the main downside of buying at a Grocery store is its price and quality. While you can buy a bag containing 10 pounds (4.54 kg) of ice at a price below $2, the cost of a 7-pound bag of ice at Price Chopper Supermarket is $2.75. Similarly, the Price Chopper supermarket sells a 20-pound bag of ice for $5.29. In addition to the price, the quality of the ice is not great as well. In my opinion, keep grocery stores as the least preferred option for buying ice.

Which Is a Better Option for Drinks, Crushed or Cubed?

The thing with crushed ice is they melt faster. We usually take time to drink. Especially when we are having drinks with our friends, we chat, we drink, we laugh. This makes the crushed ice a bad idea. However, this is not the case with cubed ice. They melt slowly and give you a better experience while drinking.

What I Have Shared in This Article?

In this article, I have answered the question of Does Mcdonalds sell bags of ice. Furthermore, I have discussed the price of ice sold at McDonald’s and other places that sell ice. Finally, I have explained why McDonald’s is the best option to buy ice and how it prepares superior quality ice cubes. I hope the information provided in this article was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Conclusion

Ice is used in our day-to-day life. It is used to treat an injury, we use it while we drink beverages, and in so many other instances as well. To our luck, they are sold at many places such as retail stores, convenience stores, and gas stations. However, the quality of ice sold at these places is not good. Very few places like McDonald’s sell fine quality ice. Still, buying ice at McDonald’s has a disadvantage. They don’t sell crushed ice. In my opinion, most people prefer ice cubes over crushed ice. Hence, we cannot consider this a major problem.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Does McDonalds Sell Bags of Ice?

1. Does McDonald’s sell crushed ice? No. McDonald’s restaurants sell only ice cubes. However, if you need crushed ice, you can buy them at gas stations, grocery, and convenience stores. 2. Where can I buy cheap ice cubes? Cheap ice cubes are sold at McDonald’s. A 10-pound bag of ice costs less than $2. 3. Does All McDonald’s sell ice cubes? No. Hence, it is better to give a call to your nearest McDonald’s before you visit directly.