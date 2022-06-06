Innovation in food gives us dishes with a unique taste. Especially, the U.S., which is hosting people of various ethnicities, has been producing a different food culture altogether. As a result, the kitchens of America are producing a variety of dishes. Sometimes, a few dishes explode and land on the plates of every American. Now, a specific drink from the east is making rounds around the USA called Boba. The dish is known by another name, called “Bubble Tea”. After getting to know about the dish, people started searching for Bubble Tea in their favorite fast-food chains. Similarly, you may be wondering, does McDonald’s Have boba. Even I was wondering the same and found the answer. Continue reading to know the answer to that question and other queries related to Boba and McDonald’s.

Can I Have Boba Tea in McDonald’s?

Unfortunately, the Boba tea is not sold at any of the McDonald’s stores in the USA. They can be found only at International McDonald’s. It includes Austria, Germany, the Philippines, and Malaysia. However, you will be able to buy other types of tea at McDonald’s that are located within the geographical boundaries of the USA. Some types of tea sold at these stores include hot tea, sweet tea, and unsweetened ice tea. It is sad to get to know that McDonald’s is not offering us the option to buy Boba tea. However, do other fast-food chains sell Boba?

Which McDonald’s Sells the Boba Tea?

As I mentioned earlier, most McDonald’s that are outside the USA sell Boba tea. The McDonald’s stores that are located in countries such as Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, and the Philippines sell the Boba tea.

What Are the Types of Tea That McDonald’s Sell?

McDonald’s seems to have focused less when it comes to tea. It is the reason McDonald’s sells only a few varieties of tea. Three popular teas sold at McDonald’s are hot tea, Unsweetened iced tea, and sweet tea.

Which Restaurants in the USA Sell Boba Tea?

We already crossed out “McDonald’s” from the list. Despite being a popular fast-food chain in the USA, McDonald’s doesn’t sell a tea that is popular throughout America. Initially, it was shocking to me. However, I later got to know that McDonald’s area of expertise is coffee and not tea. However, there are plenty of other fast-food chains in the USA, that sell Boba Tea. Take a look at the following restaurants,

Tiger Sugar

Boba Guys

Chattime

Del Taco

Sonic

Gong Cha

Kung fu tea

Caribou Coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts

In addition to these fast-food chains, there are many other tea shops that sell Boba Tea. These tea shops are present throughout the USA. Among them, you will find tea shops that sell different types of Boba Tea. These are dedicated Boba tea shops. They are especially present in excess in Nevada, New York, and California. You will even find traditional tea shops that sell Boba.

Are the Teas That McDonald’s Prepares Real?

Yes. I earlier said that “Tea” is not McDonald’s cup of tea. However, whatever the tea that McDonald’s makes is legit. It offers only a few types of tea, yet, all of them use real tea. Moreover, the different tea drinks that McDonald’s sells are made from the same tea extract.

How Does McDonald’s Prepare Sweet Tea?

The process is quite simple. It just adds medium invert sugar and sugar syrup. These two are the sweeteners that convert a tea into a sweet tea.

Does the Tea That McDonald’s Sells Have Caffeine?

This answer to this question was very surprising to me. For my whole life (until I got to know the answer), I thought none of the tea had caffeine. However, my assumption was wrong. The presence of 50 mg of caffeine in small tea sold by McDonald’s made me realize the truth. Additionally, if you are buying a larger tea from McDonald’s, the amount of caffeine in the tea doubles.

What Is the Amount of Sugar Present in a McDonald’s Sweet Tea?

McDonald’s sells tea in three sizes. They are small, medium, and large. Based on the size, the amount of sugar present in it varies. The small tea has around 24 grams of sugar, while the medium tea has around 29 grams. Finally, the large tea has around 40 grams of sugar.

What Is Boba Tea? Where Did It Come From?

I am guessing that I should have answered this question first. There could be people who don’t know much about it. Well, here we go. A Boba tea, otherwise known as Bubble tea, has traveled to the USA all the way from Taiwan. The popularity of Boba tea is not limited to the USA. The Boba tea is now familiar throughout the world. The Boba tea is prepared uniquely and thus gives us a rich taste.

How to Prepare a Boba Tea?

At first, you prepare a regular tea. Later, you add either fruit flavors or milk. This will enhance the taste and texture of the tea. Now, you have to pour the enhanced tea mixture over Boba. Boba is a kind of pearl that looks black. You can prepare it from tapioca starch. Before the Boba tea becomes ready to drink, you should add brown sugar syrup and other ingredients.

Initially, Boba tea was made without adding fruits. However, when it became popular throughout Taiwan, many people started selling it at street stalls. Later, the stall owners began adding fruit powder and syrup. In a few years, it traveled throughout the world and reached the USA as well. The core ingredients have stayed the same, however, people of different cultures accepted them in the form they liked. As a result, the types of Boba teas got diversified. Now, we have different types of Boba teas available.

Why Is the Boba Tea Called “Boba” Tea?

Literally, Boba is a Chinese slang term that addresses “Breasts”. Considering the spherical shape of Tapioca, which is an important ingredient used for preparing Boba tea, people started calling it “Boba”. It traveled all around the world as “Boba”. People in the USA call it Boba as well. However, at the same time, Boba tea is also popularly known as “Bubble Tea”. How did that name come about? One can easily misinterpret that it is due to the tapioca balls that float on the top surface. However, that isn’t the case, actually. It derives its name from the preparation. While preparing Boba Tea, it is shaken using a machine. During this process, a lot of bubbles are created. Hence, the name “Bubble Tea”

Final Thoughts

It is terrible news that McDonald’s outlets located within the USA don’t sell Boba tea. Despite the fact that the American kitchens have the ability to produce cuisines from around the world. I felt dejected after I got to know McDonald’s doesn’t sell Boba Tea. Later, I was delighted when I realized that Boba tea is available in other restaurants. I have given a list of them in this article. I hope you will take a look at them and have a cup of tasteful Boba Tea. Man! The USA is a place where people from different corners of the world have coalesced to form a beautiful culture of amalgamation. People should definitely enjoy the world within the world that has been created in the USA.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does McDonald’s Have Boba

1. Where did Boba tea originate from? Boba tea has traveled from the far east, Taiwan. It became popular in Taiwan during the 80s. 2. What are some regions in the USA where Boba tea is popularly sold? The restaurants that sell Boba tea are popularly found in Nevada, California, and New York. 3. Is sugar added to Boba Tea? Yes. While preparing Boba Tea, sugar syrup is added. 4. What are the black balls that float on the top surface of the Boba Tea? They are Tapioca, one of the important ingredients of the Boba Tea.