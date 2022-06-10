McDonald’s is one of the largest restaurant chains in the world. It is an American-based multinational fast food based in California. McDonald’s is well known for its hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and french fries. Along with these, their menu also includes beverages, breakfast options, sandwiches, desserts, and shakes.

As of 2018, McDonald’s has over 37,855 stores around the world with 1.7 million employees. This made McDonald’s the world’s second-largest private employer, just behind Walmart.

In 2017, McDonald’s changed its employee uniform all across stores in the United States. Are you also curious to know about the McDonald’s employee uniform? Then this article is the right place for you.

What Uniforms Do McDonald’s Employees Wear?

As mentioned above, McDonald’s changed its employee uniform in the U.S. in 2017. The dress code of McDonald’s employees now consists of a gray shirt, gray hat, gray apron, and a name tag. McDonald’s provides this uniform to all its employees. Their uniform does not include any pants, it has to be purchased by the employee. The managers have a tie in their uniforms. McDonald’s also has some limitations for their attire and appearance at the store. The limitations include no jeans at the workplace, no extreme hair colors, and no facial piercings unless their store manager approves.

What Should You Wear for an Interview at McDonald’s?

When you are attending an interview at McDonald’s you have to keep in mind to impress the interviewer. So, you might have to dig in a little at your local McDonald’s and dress up like you want to join the work immediately. Jeans are not recommended at any time of the interview at McDonald’s. Wear something which is near to their work uniform. It is not suggested for the women to wear skirts or shorts, which are way too short. If you are applying for a manager-level job, then dress like a manager with formals, shoes, and ties. If you are attending an interview at a corporate level, then you have may have to wear a suit or business casual.

What Pants Are Not Allowed at McDonald’s?

Jeans are not allowed to be worn to work at McDonald’s. McDonald’s has rules for what kind of pants are allowed at their store. Additionally, employees are not allowed to wear ripped jeans and torn jeans. McDonald’s does not allow yoga pants and leggings at their workplace. Running pants and any kind of activewear are also not allowed at McDonald’s. Cargo pants are not acceptable to wear if you’re working at McDonald’s unless they are black.

What Pants Are Allowed at McDonald’s?

Mcdonald’s has a strict dress code policy. Mcdonald’s provides everything in their uniform except the pants. Employees are only allowed to wear formal or casual black pants such as slacks or business formal pants.

What Are the Ideal Shoes to Wear at McDonald’s?

McDonald’s has an included shoe type in their uniform. They only allow black non-slip shoes as a part of their uniform at their workplace. Shoes must be flat and comfortable. These have to be paid by the employee itself within the first 30 days of joining the job. Additionally, employees can even order from the McDonald’s “shoes for crew” list, for which the payment will be deducted from their salary. Employees always have to maintain their shoes black, sturdy, and polished. Along with these, socks must be worn all the time at work.

Are Tattoos Allowed at McDonald’s?

No, McDonald’s does not allow its employees to have visible tattoos. All the vulgar and extreme tattoos should be covered up during the working hours at McDonald’s. Any consideration for the tattoo is based on the decision of the store manager.

Are McDonald’s Employees Allowed to Accessorize?

McDonald’s only allows its employee to wear minimal jewelry to the workplace. It does not allow jewelry like watches and bracelets due to safety reasons. Any visible chains are not allowed, they should be tucked into the shirts.

Additionally, employees are only allowed to wear 3 earrings on each ear. And also, employees cannot wear earrings that are dangling and hoops on their ears. It is also the decision of your store manager on what jewelry to wear to the work.

Piercings around the eyes and mouth are not allowed. Nose piercing is allowed as long as a small or no nose pin is worn. McDonald’s do not allow nose ring at their store.

Hair Grooming/Covering Policies at McDonald’s?

All the employees working at McDonald’s should tie back their hair so that their hair doesn’t fall below the collar of their shirts. And the hat which is included in their uniform should be worn by them all the time at the store. McDonald’s does not allow bright hair dyes, which draw attention at their stores. Employees can wear a do-rag under their uniform hat until they are black.

McDonald’s policies are not against any religious beliefs and allow its employees to wear head coverings as a part of their uniform. Head coverings include a dark-colored hijab, headscarves, faravahar chains, cross chains, and turban until they are minimal and not distracting.

What Else Is Not Allowed at McDonald’s?

The following list is not allowed for employees at their workplace by McDonald’s.

Wearing jeans with wide stitches on the seams.

Appearance or uniform which is not clean and presentable.

Nails that are not clean and not groomed (to ensure the safety of food)

No bright dyed hair colors.

Uniforms should not be styled or altered.

A trimmed mustache is permitted, but a beard is not permitted.

Personal Hygiene Rules by McDonald’s

McDonald’s has also laid rules for the appearance and personal hygiene of their employees to make sure they look presentable and also safe of food. Following are some personal hygiene rules written in the McDonald’s handbook for their employees.

Brush your teeth every day.

Maintain a clean appearance by bathing or showering or using deodorant.

Always wear a clean and wrinkle-free uniform.

Can wear cosmetics, but they should be subtle, color neutral, and do not grab attention.

If you have any skin or contagious health condition, McDonald’s may prevent you from handling or serving food to the customers.

What Is McDonald’s Previous Dress Code?

The present uniform of McDonald’s is introduced in 2017. Before that, McDonald’s had a different dress code for work. Previously, the McDonald’s employees had a bright-colored uniform which consisted of red and yellow, which matched the logo and theme of their store. This is completed changed in 2017 all across the United States and made into a gray uniform which is more subtle and simple.

All the dress code rules are listed in the McDonald’s employee rules of conduct under the employee handbook. The employee rules of conduct list all the information related to the McDonald’s uniform, the appearance of the employee, and grooming. McDonald’s makes their employees sign this under the company’s policies and procedures. For any other doubts and questions, the employees can approach their store manager for clarifications and exception requests.

Are You Allowed to Make Reasonable Exceptions to the McDonald’s Dress Code as an Employee?

The rules laid by McDonald’s can have exceptions, keeping in mind the religious beliefs and the medical reasons of any particular employee. If any employee has any special situation where they have to alter or change the dress code, they have to talk to their store manager and get their approval.

Conclusion

McDonald’s has a color-neutral and simple uniform that consists of a gray shirt, gray baseball hat, gray apron, and a name tag. Previous to this, McDonald’s had a uniform that matched its logo and color. The previous uniform consisted of bright yellow and red colors. This was changed completely in 2017. Piercings around the mouth or eye, nose rings, bright hair dyes, and visible tattoos which draw unwanted attention are not allowed by McDonald’s. Additionally, McDonald’s has a list of pants that are allowed in their store. However, it makes some exceptions based on the employee’s religious and medical reasons.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What kind of pants for employees are not allowed by McDonald’s? Jeans, pants with embellishments patterns, pants with holes, Yoga pants, leggings, and bell-bottoms are not allowed in their uniform at McDonald’s workplace. What is the ideal jewelry to wear at McDonald’s? Simple chains are allowed, but have to be hidden in the shirt. A small nose pin is allowed, but a nose ring is not allowed. Only 3 earrings per ear are allowed. Bracelets and watches are not allowed. What is the current Uniform at McDonald’s? The present uniform at McDonald’s consists of a gray shirt, gray hat, gray apron, and a name tag.