McDonald’s is an American fast food chain model which is based in California, United States. Initially, it was opened as a fast-food restaurant. Later it turned into a huge success after which it was converted into a franchise model. Now they have their fast food stores all across the globe around 100 countries. It is now the largest fast-food chain restaurant run in the world. Their menu includes the famous hamburger, cheeseburger along with others like french fries, breakfast options, chicken, fish, and beverages, etc.

As mentioned earlier McDonald’s has fast-food restaurants all around the world. Does that mean they have them in China? Have you heard of any? If not then this article might get your attention. This article will also include other information like the menu opinion in China, etc. Kindly continue reading this for more fun facts about McDonald’s in China.

Does McDonald’s Have a Franchise in China in 2022?

Yes, China has McDonald’s stores in their country as of 2022. Just like any other country they also have McDonald’s stores. Also, they have above 3,500 McDonald’s fast-food centers around the whole country. By this, China has become the second-largest country in the number of McDonald’s stores. You can also find some special items on the McDonald’s menu in China which are exclusively available there. Some such items in China’s McDonald’s menu are Congee, Japanese Beef Bowl, and Sichuan Double Chicken Burger.

What is the Total Number of McDonald’s Stores in China?

As of the year 2022, there are around 3,787 McDonald’s store locations in China making this the second-largest as of the number of McDonald’s stores.

What is the Name of McDonald’s in China?

McDonald’s has been operating with the local names in which they are located. Just like that, the name of McDonald’s in China is Jingongmen. Jingongmen translates into the Golden Arches. It was first used in 2017 for McDonald’s stores in China. Previously McDonald’s stores in China were known by the name Maidanglao.

The name Jingongmen was only changed officially on paper but still, some local people use the old name. This has been confirmed by the local McDonald’s representatives and also employees.

The main reason for McDonald’s to change its name is because it has traded most of its stake nearly up to 80% in the countries like Hong Kong and China. They sold the stake to a private firm, Carlyle Group LP.

When is the First Time McDonald’s Came to China?

In the year 1990, McDonald’s first established its store in China. It was in the location Shenzhen. This place is very near to Hong Kong.

McDonald’s has planned its store near Hong Kong, unlike many other fast food restaurants. For instance take, KFC opened its first store in Beijing, China.

Is McDonald’s a Booming Business in China?

McDonald’s has been successful in almost all locations across the world. It is the same with China too. McDonald’s became a huge success in China after establishing its stores there. It has a plan to expand its business in China in the future. They want to open 4,500 McDonald’s stores in China.

Additionally, people of China can enjoy some authentic tastes of their country at McDonald’s. One such traditional item is beef burgers and also other exclusive menu items.

What Are Some Items Mcdonald’s Serves at Their Stores in China?

There are many popular items served by McDonald’s to customers at China stores. They are exclusively available at Chinese McDonald’s in addition to all the regular menu items available at American McDonald’s. Their menu in China includes burgers, rolls, pies, fries, rice bowls, and other items.

McDonald’s Bowl

McDonald’s Bowl consists of a bowl of rice topped with chicken hamburger pieces along with lettuce and sauce. However, this is not a fulling item for many customers. This is a huge hit in China as it has rice, the staple food item in China.

Japanese Beef Bowl

One of the most popular items in China McDonald’s is the Japanese Bowl. This is a fulling item that has a bowl of rice along with noodles, pieces of beef, and also mixed vegetables.

Grilled Chicken Burger

It was initially a seasonal item on the China menu. However, it became a huge hit. So, McDonald’s in China has reintroduced it on their menu as a full-time item.

German Sausage Double Beef Burger

This is also a popular item on China’s McDonald’s menu. So, if you are looking for something to satisfy your hunger, this is the perfect item. Also, it is one of the selling items on their menu in China.

German Sausage Double Beef Burger contains two German sausages and two double beef patties. The sausages are placed on top of the beef patties. This will also have mustard sauce with fluffy buns.

Sichuan Double Chicken Burger

It is one of the best burgers on their menu which is made from a brioche bun, two chicken patties, lettuce, and Szechuan sauce.

Beef Or Chicken Rolls

Everyone loves tools including people in China. So McDonald’s introduced these chicken and beef rolls. However, these rolls are only seasonal options on their menu. These beef and chicken rolls have beef and chicken meat along with cabbage and other vegetables. All of these will be wrapped in a roll. This is loved by people in China as it resembles a lot like the traditional spring rolls.

McWings

You will find regular items on McDonald’s China menu such as McNuggets and the McWings. These are served in either two-piece, four-piece, or six-piece meal options.

Crisscut Fries

You might know the waffle fries which are served by McDonald’s. You can find a similar item in China McDonald’s too. It is the Crisscut Fries. Additionally, you can also get french fries at their stores.

Congee

McDonald’s has good breakfast menu options in America too. It is the same with China franchises too. Congee is a popular breakfast in China. It is made from corn, beef, oats, and eggs. It is one of the healthy breakfast options at China McDonald’s.

Taro Pie

It looks like a regular McDonald’s regular pie from the outside. But from inside it is a purple filling. The purple color filling is made from fried, purple, and white vegetables. They have vanilla flavoring. Additionally, it is starchy in texture.

Fried Pineapple Pie

Americans love their apple pie the most. Similar to that dish, the Chinese have Fried Pineapple Pie. It has a soft and sticky texture. Both the apple pie and Fried Pineapple Pie taste almost similar. However, the only difference is it is fried.

What is the Cost of McDonald’s in China?

Almost all the items in China are priced similarly to the United States menu prices. Generally, McDonald’s fixes their menu price based on the country they open their stores. They will be based on the wealth of the country too. However, the prices at McDonald’s are always fluctuating.

Final Thoughts

McDonald’s has many stores in China too just like many other countries. There are nearly 3,700 McDonald’s stores in China. Also, the franchise is planning to make these stores 4,500 in the next couple of years. This is because McDonald’s became a huge hit in China.

China McDonald’s store has some exclusive menu options such as Sichuan Double Chicken Burger, beef or chicken rolls, German Sausage Double Beef burgers, Grilled Chicken burgers, Japanese beef bowls, etc. Also, the prices at Chinese McDonald’s stores are similar to that of the stores in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the name of the McDonald’s store in China? The name of McDonald’s in China is Jingongmen. Jingongmen translates into the Golden Arches. Initially, it used to be Maidanglao. What is the exact number of McDonald’s stores in China? There are around 3,787 McDonald’s store locations in China making this the second-largest as of number of McDonald’s stores. What is the German Sausage Double Beef Burger made of? German Sausage Double Beef Burger contains two German sausages and two double beef patties. The sausages are placed on top of the beef patties. This will also have mustard sauce with fluffy buns. When did McDonald’s open its first store in China? McDonald’s opened its first store in China in 1990 in Shenzhen which is very near to Hong Kong.