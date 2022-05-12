McDonald’s is a leading fast-food chain that has opened its food outlets in many countries. It is a multi-national company and a global brand. It has always stayed in the charts of the top 10 fast-food chains. One of the main reasons why McDonald’s is on the top is because it sticks to a high standard. The high standard includes Taste, sanitation, staff behavior, and many more. Hence, the answer to the question of Does McDonalds Drug test is guessable. Most probably, it tests its employees for drug intake, right? That is what signifies a high standard? If yes, how often does McDonald’s drug test? Does it test the applicants as well? If no, why doesn’t McDonald’s drug test? Continue reading to know the answer.

Does McDonald’s Drug Test in 2022?

According to McDonald’s recruitment policy, it is not mandatory to drug test applicants. Similarly, there is no mandatory drug testing for McDonald’s employees on a regular basis. However, McDonald’s does drug test its employees when it finds something fishy about an employee. Additionally, it will also drug test employees when an accident happens. All the above protocols apply only to company-owned McDonald’s. When it comes to franchisees, the drug test policy is set by the owner of that restaurant. Hence, the drug test policy of franchise McDonald’s stores varies from one store to another. I will talk about this in detail. Keep reading to know more about McDonald’s drug test policy.

In What Instances Do McDonald’s Drug Test?

During the recruitment process, McDonald’s will not test the applicant for drugs. However, in the case of franchise McDonald’s, the final decision rests with the owner.

Once the applicant is recruited, McDonald’s will test him/her as an employee for drugs when the person meets with an accident while working. This test is part of the compensation claim made by the employee.

As I mentioned earlier, McDonald’s does not perform drug tests regularly. However, it performs random drug testing at times. The main intention of this random drug test is to make sure that all of its employees are sober while working.

Lastly, McDonald’s will drug test if it suspects an employee to be under the influence of drugs. It mainly tests employees who show the signs or symptoms of drug usage, such as slurred speech, dilated pupils, odd behavior, and many more.

Does McDonald’s Maintain a Drug-free Workplace?

Yes. It takes strict action against employees who are caught using drugs. In most cases, the employee is terminated immediately. The same attitude is manifested by the franchises as well. In order to ensure, that the suspected employee takes a drug test, McDonald’s pays for the person’s drug test, travel expense, and review of results. This shows its dedication to maintaining a sober workforce.

Will McDonald’s Perform Drug Tests at Orientation?

As far as the company-owned McDonald’s is considered, the recruitment policy of McDonald’s says the drug test is not necessary during the orientation. The case of Franchise is different. The owner of the franchise decides what to do. The owner can drug test applicants before or during orientation. Moreover, the owner can drug test after the orientation as well. Similarly, the owner may not drug test his applicants and employees at all. The policy is not constant across franchise McDonald’s. This is because different franchises have different policies.

What Type of Drug Test Panel Does McDonald’s Use?

McDonald’s uses a drug test panel that is popularly used across various companies. It is a 5-panel drug test. This 5-panel drug test can detect various types of drugs. Hence, it is considered one of the best testing methods by many companies. McDonald’s uses it to test an employee who is suspected to have used drugs. Additionally, it will also test the employees who got into an accident.

What Type of Sample Does McDonald’s Ask for? Urine? Hair? Blood?

Usually, McDonald’s asks for urine for drug tests. However, this is not the case always. At times, depending on the type of accident or circumstance, it can ask for a Blood sample as well. Among these two, the urine test may require more than one urine sample. This is because the lab technicians will not be able to get a result with one sample. Sometimes they can get errors. Hence, more than one urine sample is required. Another thing about urine tests is the dilution of a urine sample will be considered cheating. When the urine sample is found diluted, the test result will be given as positive.

How Does McDonald’s Perform a Drug Test?

Your urine sample will be collected under supervision. Sometimes, the urine sample is collected without supervision. The ones testing the sample keep several factors in their mind. Such as how long will a drug last in the body or urinary system and other factors affecting the tests such as weight, dosage, and usage frequency. Hence, there are high chances of getting a positive result if the employee has used drugs. Therefore, if the employee is hoping some hacks will bring negative test results, the person is fooling the self. We can conclude by saying that the chances of getting away with a negative report despite using drugs are very low.

What if I Test Positive During a Drug Test at McDonald’s?

In the case of Franchise, if you tested positive for drug usage before employment, you have zero chance of getting the job. When it comes to the case of McDonald’s recruitment policy, the policy is more stringent. According to McDonald’s recruitment policy, passing the drug test is necessary.

If you failed the drug test while claiming workers’ compensation, the medical, travel, and other related expenses will not be paid by McDonald’s. The case can become worse when the accident involves other workers or customers. In the case of the latter, your misbehavior has affected innocent people. As a result, you can expect a severe reaction from McDonald’s.

Will McDonald’s Help Me if I Have a Drug or Alcohol Problem?

Numerous people are affected by drug usage or alcohol. The first good news is when a person realizes that usage of drugs is wrong. The second good news is when the person tries to get back on track. Now, instead of punishing them, as a society, we should help them come out of this problem. What is the take of McDonald’s regarding this? Does it help its employees to deal with their drug or alcohol problems?

Good news! McDonald’s does consider helping its people come out of problems. It helps its employees by referring them to counselors. In order to get this help, the employee has to communicate with management. Later, discuss the problem he/she is facing with drugs and alcohol. In addition to allocating a counselor, the management of McDonald’s will also be ready to give you medical leave for the required amount of time. Until your treatment is finished, and you are able to tackle the problem.

It is better to discuss this with management as early as possible. If you get caught working under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you can lose your job. At least you will get suspended. Again, the degree of punishment depends upon the franchise owner. In my opinion, discussing the problem with the management is the best option. In addition to ensuring you don’t lose your job, the treatment can bring good changes in your life.

What Did I Say in This Article?

In this article, I have answered the question of Does Mcdonald’s drug test. Furthermore, I have explained in what instances Mcdonald’s would drug test and what type of drug test panel is used by McDonald’s. Later, I explained the type of test samples collected and the procedure of the drug test. Additionally, I have explained the consequences of getting a failing drug test. Finally, the assistance provided by McDonald’s to its employees who are suffering from drug usage and alcohol.

Final Thoughts

It is very important the workforce of a restaurant is not under the influence of any drug or alcohol. It can affect both the fellow employees working together and customers visiting the restaurant. The main thing about drug usage is a loss of stability and a decrease in thinking capability. This makes the people who are around that person vulnerable to dangers that one cannot think of. Since the person will not be in sync with us, we can hardly imagine what the person would do. Compared to other organizations, McDonald’s is lenient when it comes to dealing with drug usage and alcohol. I hope, it increases the strictness and checks its employees often.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Mcdonalds Drug Test?

1. What are the possibilities of testing negative despite consuming drugs or alcohol? The testing method is more accurate, and hence an employee who consumed drugs or alcohol is more likely to test positive for drugs. 2. Does Franchise McDonald’s do a drug test? It totally depends on the owner of the franchise. 3. Will I lose my job if I test positive for drugs? Most likely. However, if the franchise owner decides to give you another chance, he/she may just leave you a suspension. 4. Will I be supervised while collecting my urine sample? Not always. Whether someone is supervising or not, never dilute your urine sample. That would mean you have failed the drug test. 5. What symptoms lead to suspect drug usage? There are several symptoms that would make the management suspect drug or alcohol usage by an employee. Some are slurred speech, dilated pupils, odd behavior, and violence.