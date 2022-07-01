When you are hungry and are looking for a simple meal, McDonald’s is a good choice. There are plenty of Fast food chains in the United States, with McDonald’s being the most well-known one. If you get a hankering for a hamburger, then it is obvious for many people to visit a McDonald’s restaurant. The best thing about going to McDonald’s is the cost and most importantly the speed at which they serve orders. As you finish ordering the items you want, the next step is paying for the items. Now, most people used to pay in either cash or card. But now, People prefer to pay using a digital wallet app. It is a faster and more convenient way to make payments. There are multiple digital wallet services in America, one of which is Google Pay. So, does McDonald’s accept Google Pay? Read the article to find out.

Google Pay is a major digital payment service that’s in use in America. Android users can’t use Apple Pay to make transactions, as it requires one to have an Apple Device. So, Google Pay became the main digital wallet service among most non-iOS users. In America, there are more than 25 million Google Pay users, which is less than Apple Pay’s 45 million users. With such huge percentages of the country’s population preferring to use digital wallets, it is not surprising that many businesses now accept these modes of payment.

Every major retailer in America takes Google Pay to make purchases at their stores. But What about the major fast-food chains? Does McDonald’s accept Google Pay? What are some other digital wallets that the fast-food chain takes? These are some questions to which you will find answers in this article.

Can You Make Payments at McDonald’s Using Google Pay?

Fortunately, you can make payments at McDonald’s restaurants using Google Pay. It has become more convenient and easy to eat foods that make you fat. All you have to do is give your order and then enter the amount in the Google Pay app and place the phone above the card reading machine. You will then complete the transaction. The simplicity and convenience of this feature allow people to reduce the time to complete the transaction. Apart from Google Pay, there are other digital wallets McDonald’s also accepts. Continue reading to know what they are.

What Are Some Other Digital Wallets That McDonald’s Accepts?

There are 3 main digital Wallets that you can use to make payments at McDonald’s. They are Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay. If in case you don’t have Google Pay, then you can use any of the two other digital wallet services. As Covid hit the world, many people want to use contactless payment methods to buy stuff not only at McDonald’s but at almost every other business. This way, it has greatly reduced the risk of the virus spreading to other people.

Apple Pay at McDonald’s

Apple Pay has the largest number of mobile users in America, with more than 40 million people using it regularly to make payments. The downside of using Apple Pay is that you need to have an Apple device to use this wallet. Most businesses prefer Apple Pay as the company won’t charge any transaction fee as of now.

Samsung Pay at McDonald’s

Samsung pay is another wallet that you can use to make payments at McDonald’s. The Korean company launched its digital wallet service in the year 2015. Just like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay only works on select Samsung devices. As of 2022, there are more than 16 million Samsung pay users in this country. These many users give enough reason for a major fast-food chain like McDonald’s to accept Samsung Pay as a mode of payment.

Does McDonald’s App Accept Google Pay?

Yes, McDonald’s does accept Google Pay on its app to make orders. When you are in a hurry and want to get your food immediately, then you can just order what you want from the app before and go pick it up later. This way you can save the time of needing to stand in the line to order, and then wait for the food to arrive. Just follow these steps on how to order from McDonald’s using Google Pay.

Install the McDonald’s app on your phone and sign in to your account.

Choose which McDonald’s branch you want to pick up the food from, and then go on to choose what you want.

After selecting the items that you want and adding them to your cart, the next step is to make the payment to complete the purchase

If your card is registered to the Google Pay app, then select Google Pay as your mode of payment and complete the transaction.

After you get confirmation that your transaction is successful, go and pick up the order from the restaurant at the time assigned.

Does McDonald’s App Accept Samsung Pay?

Unfortunately, McDonald’s does not accept Samsung Pay to make purchases from its app. The Korean company’s digital wallet is only accepted at the fast-food chain’s in-store and drive-thru. As of now, the app only accepts Apple Pay and Google Pay to make orders. There is no official statement from the fast-food company that it will start accepting Samsung Pay any time soon.

What Other Modes of Payment Are Accepted at McDonald’s?

When you crave a Big Mac, the only option is to go to a McDonald’s or order it online. If you don’t use digital wallets, then there are many other payment options that you can use to make the purchase. Here are the different payment options that McDonald’s provides.

Cash

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Arch Gift Cards

Samsung Pay

Apple Pay

Google Pay

You can use any of these ways to get that Big Mac in your mouth. There is even the provision to buy stuff at McDonald’s using Arch gift cards. Almost all common modes of payment are available at McDonald’s. So, you are covered when it comes to this issue.

What Other Fast-food Chains Accept Google Pay?

There are many other fast-food chains other than Mcdonald’s that accept Google Pay. These fast-food chains are the most popular among the American population, so they tend to take digital wallets, the same as McDonald’s. Here’s a list of some other major fast-food chains that accept Google Pay.

White Castle

Baskin Robbins

Taco Bell

Subway

Panera Bread

KFC

Wendy’s

Arby’s

Burger King

These are just some of the fast-food chains that I have listed that accept Google Pay to make payments. If in case your taste buds crave fried chicken and only have Google Pay, then KFC is the one for you. As for Samsung Pay, some fast-food chains accept it, while some don’t. But most of them take Apple Pay and Google Pay, so it is better to put your hopes on those two digital wallets.

Is It Safe to Use Google Pay at McDonald’s?

Yes, it is safe to use Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and other digital Wallets at McDonald’s. There are multiple layers of security that protect your payment information when you use a digital wallet. Google Pay has secure servers that protect your card and bank account from scammers stealing your money. As you don’t need to give your card to the McDonald’s cashier, it is more secure. You can just need to put it near a card reader for the transaction to complete. There is also a PIN that you need to enter for accessing Google Pay. So, don’t worry about the safety of using Google Pay or Samsung Pay at McDonald’s restaurants.

Conclusion

In these pandemic times, people are trying to avoid contact with other people. This is where digital wallets like Google Pay, Samsung Pay, etc. come into play. With digital wallets, you don’t need to give your card or cash to make the transaction, thereby eliminating the need to come in contact with the cashier. When you go to a restaurant like McDonald’s, you can just use Google Pay or Samsung Pay to make the transactions without any complications. You can also order from McDonald’s app using google Pay, though you can’t use Samsung Pay.

As for the safety of using Google Pay at McDonald’s, you don’t have anything to worry about. Google added multiple layers of firewalls and security systems to its digital wallet service. So, the next if you only brought your phone outside with you and have a craving for a Big Mac, just purchase it by using Google Pay, Apple Pay, or Samsung Pay.

FAQs – Does McDonald’s Accept Google Pay?

Can you make payments at McDonald’s using Google Pay? Yes, you can make payments using Google Pay at McDonald’s in-store, Drive-thru, and even app. What digital Wallets does McDonald’s accept? McDonald’s accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay, and even Samsung Pay. But Samsung pay is not available for making purchases on McDonald’s app. What other Fast Food chains take Google Pay? Apart from McDonald’s, there are many other Fast Food chains that accept Google Pay. They are White Castle, Baskin Robbins, Taco Bell, Subway, Panera Bread, KFC, Wendy’s, Arby’s, Burger King, etc.