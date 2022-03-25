Here is a situation, you are in Lowe’s, and you are going to buy certain home appliances. Then you check your wallet, and you see that you do not have any cash on you or the cash you have is not enough. You check for your cards, but for some reason, you do not have them on you, or they are getting declined. The next thing you have is Apple Pay. But not everyone accepts Apple Pay. Here we are going to be talking about whether Lowe’s accepts Apple Pay or not. We will also be seeing the different payment options that Lowe’s accepts. The pros and cons of using Apple Pay and shopping at Lowe’s. Let us begin without any further delay.

Does Lowe’s Take Apple Pay?

Let us go back to the situation we were in. You do not seem to have any way to pay for the products you have other than Apple Pay. So, the question is does Lowe’s take Apple Pay. The unfortunate answer is no, they do not accept Apple Pay. They neither accept it in their physical store nor do they accept it online. The only forms of payments that Lowe’s accepts are cash, credit cards, debit cards, and gift cards. Apart from these types of payments, if a customer wants to use any digital payment method, they can use PayPal while shopping online on their official website.

What Are the Different Kinds of Payment Methods That Are Approved at Lowe’s?

As we have mentioned before, Lowe’s only accepts cash, credit cards, debit cards, and gift cards. They also accept PayPal, but this is only for shopping online, and it does not accept it in their stores. When it comes to using contactless digital payment, Lowe’s does not seem to accept from anyone in their store. The reasons why they do not accept any type of NFC payments are not clear. But, it might be because of a lack of technology or the technological infrastructure to supports the NFC payments. It does not look like they are going to be acceptable in the near future.

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of Using Apple Pay?

Many people are shifting to NFC payments for contactless and secure transactions. Apple Pay is a mobile payment method that is created by Apple Inc. Apple Pay is only supported by Apple devices only, and it can not be used by any other software. When it comes to using Apple Pay, there are various advantages and disadvantages. Let us go through them.

Advantages

Easy to Use

Once you have uploaded all the necessary details and linked your debit card or credit card to your Apple Pay account, all you need to do is be near an NFC scanner to pay. Once you scan the NFC code, you will just need to type how much money you need to transfer and then use the Touch ID or enter your pin to send the money. The payment will be done in seconds.

Payments Are Secure

The security in Apple is impeccable. To process one payment you will have to give passwords, Touch ID, etc. Since there is no need to have your debit card or credit card, so there is no chance of any number or anything getting stolen.

Internet Connection Is Not Required

With Apple Pay, you do not require an internet connection to use it. You can use the application anywhere and at any time. Most of the NFC payment applications use an internet connection. But with Apple Pay, you do not need to worry about that. Apple Pay can even be used while the phone is on flight mode.

No Extra Charges

Apple Pay does not have any extra charges on new programs. They do not charge anything extra to new retailers or new customers. Apple Pay does take a huge rate on existing credit card transactions.

Privacy

Your Apple Pay account can only be checked by you and nobody else. Not even Apple will go through your account. This gives people a lot of privacy and all the information in your account is kept completely confidential.

Disadvantages

Issues With Software

While using the application, there might be many issues that may or may not occur. Issues such as bugs and not being able to process the payments, etc. The software might even end up failing and shutting down. Although this is not very common, it can happen.

Not Everyone Accepts It

Not everyone accepts payment through NFC. There are a lot of people who might not have any other form of payment and because the place they are buying something from does not accept Apple Pay or any other NFC payment method, both the customer and retailer will be unhappy.

Reach

The reach of Apple Pay might not be very high, as it requires people to have an Apple device in order to use Apple Pay. Not everyone will be able to afford an iPhone or other Apple products, which results in less user reach.

Online Shopping Is Not Supported

With Apple Pay, you might be able to purchase apps and make other in-app purchases, but other online shopping can not be done using Apple Pay.

What Are Some Pros and Cons of Shopping at Lowe’s?

Lowe’s is one of the biggest home improvement companies in the world. Shopping here has a set of advantages and disadvantages, let us go through a few of them briefly.

Advantages

When it comes to shopping in Lowe’s, you will be bombarded with what you can buy from the store. They have a wide variety of products for home improvement and hardware. Lowe’s not only sells their products in their stores, but they also sell their products online on their official website. The prices at Lowe’s are a lot cheaper than their competitors. They have proven to have the same prices as Home Depot. The best part about Lowe’s is that they not only sell home appliances, but Lowe’s also offers services such as installing, haul-away, and recycling old appliances from your house.

Disadvantages

Shopping at Lowe’s is great, but there are a few disadvantages as well. Firstly, it is the payment methods they accept. As we have mentioned before, Lowe’s does not accept Apple Pay and many other NFC payment methods. The reasons for this are not clear, but it might be because of the lack of technological equipment needed to handle the NFC payments. They only accept a few payment methods, such as cash, debit cards, credit cars, gift cards, etc. Apart from the payment method, we do not see any other reason why you should not shop at Lowe’s.

What Are Some Alternatives to Buying at Lowe’s?

Lowe’s is a retail company that deals with home improvement and hardware products. They have a huge range of products from dishwashers to food products, Lowe’s has more than 35,000 products. Not only that but they also offer many other services such as installing, haul-away, recycling, etc. Lowe’s is a great place to buy such products, but many other stores offer similar products and services like Lowe’s. A few alternatives for buying such products and services at lesser prices are,

Home Depot

Walmart

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Target

Costco

About Lowe’s

As we have mentioned before, Lowe’s is a home improvement and hardware retail company. The company was founded in the year 1921 by Lucius Smith Lowe. They set up their first store in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, United States of America. By the year 1940, Lucius Smith Lowe’s son Jim Lowe takes over the business, after his father tragically passed away. Later, Jim Lowe went to serve in the army during World War II, so he offered his brother-in-law, Carl Buchan, a stake in the company.

Carl Buchan observed that there was a lot of construction going on after World War II ended. After observing this, Carl Buchan started to implement home improvement products and services in their business. Their business started to grow, and they opened their second store in California in the year 1949. In the year 1961, Lowe’s became a publicly-traded company and on the first day, they sold around 400,000 shares, with each share costing them $12.25. Later, the company was even listed in the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

By the year 1982, Lowe’s had done sales worth $1 billion. Lowe’s would go on to enter the digital market in the year 1995 by launching their website Lowes.com. By the year 2016, Lowe’s had expanded into Canada and India. As of 2021 Lowe’s became a 100-year-old company.

Conclusion

Lowe’s has been around since 1921. They have had a 100-year-old legacy and are still functioning successfully. They offer a wide range of products and services to their customers. While they are a great place to shop for home appliances and hardware products, they have a disadvantage with their payment methods. They do not accept most of the NFC payments. The reasons for this are unknown. But we have mentioned what are the different types of payment options that Lowe’s accepts and the pro and cons of shopping there. We have also listed the pro and cons of using Apple Pay and a few alternative stores of Lowe’s and their history in the final section.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. In which stores is Apple Pay accepted? Apple Pay is accepted in various stores such as Costco, Ace Hardware, Office Depot, OfficeMax, Staples, Target, etc. 2. Is Lowe’s owned by Walmart? No, Lowe’s is not owned by Walmart. Lowe’s is a publically traded company that does not have a majority shareholder. 3. What is NFC payment? NFC stands for Near-Field Communication. It is a mobile payment method through which we can make payments without any contact through your phone. An NFC reader and a smartphone pass secure information to and fro to make a payment.