When you think of two major home improvement retail chain stores in America, Lowe’s obviously comes to your mind. It is one of the major retailers in America that sell home improvement products, construction equipment, tools, etc. They also offer various shandy man services, tending to the needs of all people. When you think of buying something relating to renovation, painting, construction, etc. you either go to a Home Depot or Lowes. There are multiple other places where you get the same products that are available at Lowe’s, but as a major retailer, they offer discounts for some products that you may need. If in case you wish to buy tools to get some work done in your house or office, then Milwaukee is a famous and reputed brand that you can buy. So, Does Lowe’s sell Milwaukee tools? That’s the topic that this article will address.

Lowe’s has been here for decades and is now a huge corporation that deals mainly in home improvement services and products. And when you want to buy tools, then there are multiple brands to choose from. From those many brands, Milwaukee has earned a reputation for offering quality tools at good prices. They are one of the major tool sellers in America, with a revenue of $3.7 billion in revenue. Although not as big or profitable as other major tool brands, Milwaukee is still the choice of brand for many people across this country.

So, Does Lowe’s sell Milwaukee tools? If not, then why doesn’t the home improvement company sell them? What are some places that sell Milwaukee tools? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then read this article.

No, Lowe’s does not sell Milwaukee brand tools at any of its locations across America. The company had stopped selling Milwaukee tolls in the year 2008 after their contract got terminated. There was a dispute between the two companies regarding the payment of $1.2 million. As per some reports, Lowe’s did not pay $1.6 million to Milwaukee for some tools. This caused their partnership to rupture, which resulted in the termination of their contract. That is why you cannot find any more Milwaukee tools at any of Lowe’s branches. If you find any Milwaukee tools in your local Lowe’s store, then they are most probably from the time before the contract got terminated between those two. In which case, it is better to not buy those tools, as they have been on the shelves since 2008.

What Tool Brands Are Available at Lowe’s?

Although there are no more Milwaukee brand tools available at Lowe’s, there are many other tool brands that Lowe’s has to offer. These brands offer competitive pricing for most of their product. In case, it is not a compulsion for you to buy Milwaukee brands tools, then you can always get some other brand. Here’s a list of tool brands available at Lowe’s.

Craftsman

Dewalt

Porter cable

FLEX

Bosch

Kobalt

Metabo HPT

SKIL

These are some other tool brands that you can purchase at Lowe’s. They offer a good warranty and quality power tools. So, you don’t need to worry about their quality. Out of all these brands, I am sure you are aware of Bosch. Bosch is the most well-known and successful tool brand in the United States. Although it is a German brand, it managed to remain the most profitable tool brand in America and the world. With annual revenue of more than $80 billion, Bosch is the largest power tool company globally.

As Lowe’s and Milwaukee’s contract has been terminated, you won’t be able to find any of its brand products at Lowe’s. But you can buy those tools from other places. You can buy Milwaukee tools from Home Depot, Amazon, etc. After Milwaukee cut off its relationship with Lowe’s, it formed a contract with Lowe’s biggest rival, Home Depot. Today, you can find many of Milwaukee’s brand tools at your local Home Depot. And you can also just buy them from Amazon, in case you don’t have a Home Depot location near you. There are also some individual hardware stores that offer Milwaukee power tools. If you don’t have any of these options, then just visit a Milwaukee store and buy them using the store locator.

How to Locate a Milwaukee Store Near You?

Many people have doubts regarding how to locate a Milwaukee store near you. Just follow these steps on how to use the store locator interface on Milwaukee’s website.

Visit Milwaukeetool.com

Once you go there, click on “where to buy Milwaukee products” option that you will be able to find at the bottom of the menu page.

In there, select “Find Local” or “Shop Online”, whichever one you prefer. But if you need a tore to g then click on the “Find Local” option.

After you click the “Find Local” option, you need to enter your address, after which the website will show you the nearest location that sells Milwaukee tools.

In case, you wish to shop online, then once you click on the “Shop Online” option, the website will redirect you to other websites that sell Milwaukee brand products.

What Kind of Products Does Milwaukee Sell?

Power tools aren’t the only ones that Milwaukee makes. There are more than 500 different tools that Milwaukee offers. You can also choose from more than 3500 accessories that Milwaukee has to offer. These tools include hardware equipment, cordless and corded tools, wrenches, screwdrivers, knives, tool combo kits, handsaws, cutters, trims, pliers, and various other hand tools.

Milwaukee has been manufacturing tools since 1924. During World War 2, Milwaukee had a real turnaround by proving various power tools and other equipment for the United States Military. They had contributed a lot to the war efforts. After the war, Milwaukee continued to grow its business after it gained a good reputation for making quality tools and providing them to the United States Military.

Many users of Milwaukee tools indicated that they are of good quality than many other power tool brands in America. As the tool company uses quality material in making those tools, they tend to last longer. This brand’s power tools also have advanced batteries in its cordless power tool, giving them a longer charge and running time. Online shopping platforms like Amazon also have many favorable reviews for the Milwaukee brand products. With a company making tools for nearly a century, it only solidifies the reliability of that brand’s tools.

The dispute between Milwaukee and Lowe’s made it impossible for the home improvement brand to sell that tool brand’s products. As the largest home improvement retailer in the country, Home Depot jumped head first in forming a contract with Milwaukee. They offer various Milwaukee brands products and accessories at all of its locations across the country. But there are chain store brands other than Home Depot that sells Milwaukee brand products. Here’s a list of those chain store brands.

Acme Tools

Northern Tool + Equipment

ACE

TOOLUP

These are some other chain store brands that sell Milwaukee products. Lowe’s shot itself in the foot when it did not pay the $1.2 million in backlog payments. Now, you can get that brand of tools and accessories at almost anywhere except for Lowe’s.

Conclusion

As one of the largest Home Improvement chain store brands in America, it only makes sense that Lowe’s sells Milwaukee brand products. But that is not the case. Because of a payment dispute of $1.2 million between Lowe’s and Milwaukee. The tool company terminated its contract with Lowe’s. This resulted in Lowe’s pulling out all Milwaukee products from its shelves. Although Lowe’s does not sell Milwaukee tools, it has many other tool brands available at its stores. You can find tool brands like Craftsman, Dewalt, Porter cable, FLEX, Bosch, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and SKIL at Lowe’s stores. Keep in mind that the availability of these tool brands varies from store to store.

In case you are adamant about buying Milwaukee brand products, then you can visit Acme Tools, Home Depot, Northern Tool + Equipment, ACE, TOOLUP, or even a Milwaukee store to get them. Apart from these, there are various other individual hardware stores that sell them. If you don’t prefer any of these options, then just get them from Amazon.

