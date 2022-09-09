When you buy an appliance like a washing machine, refrigerator, etc. Then it is bound to be up for repair at some point. Maybe not immediately, but those appliances will need repairs after using them for a while. There are places and stores where you can buy your home appliances. But visiting a store that offers appliances at a lower cost compared to other places is not enough. It also needs to have a reliable warranty. Otherwise, you will need to hear the costs in case there are some repairs. That is why it is always better to know if the seller or retailer offers to repair your appliance in case of damage. There are many retailers and companies that sell such appliances, Lowe’s is one such retailer. Can you get your appliance repaired by Lowe’s? If yes, then how much does it cost? Read the article to find out.

Lowe’s is a home improvement retailer that sells a variety of products relating to construction, painting, tools, etc. If you need any hardware tools or supplies, then a Lowe’s store is a good place to go. There are many products that are available at its stores. And unsurprisingly, they also sell various home appliances. If you want to know whether Lowe’s repairs those appliances in case of damage, and if all appliances can be repaired, then continue reading.

Does Lowe’s Repair Home Appliances?

Yes, Lowe’s does repair home appliances. As one of the largest home improvement retail companies in America, it is not possible for Lowe’s not to offer repair services for home appliances. When you buy any electronic’s product, including home appliances, they usually receive a one-year warranty. With that warranty, you can have your appliance repaired or replaced in case of a manufacturer defect. The warranty only lasts for 12 months from the day it was sold. You won’t have to pay anything for the repair as long as its warranty policy is still valid. After that, in case you want to get the repair done to your appliance, then you will have to pay for it. But in case you buy the appliance at a Lowe’s store, then you will have an option to get a protection plan for it. This plan will cover your appliance repair costs.

What is Lowe’s Protection Plan for Appliances?

As I said, any manufacturer offers a one-year warranty on the products. If within that one year any manufacturer defect occurs, then the manufacturer has to repair the appliance for free of charge. But once one year passes, that warranty is no longer valid. But at the time of purchasing the appliance at a Lowe’s store, you will receive an offer for a protection plan. After the warranty expires, Lowe’s protection plan will take over and offers repairs, replacements, etc. which will keep your appliance insured. The home improvement retailer offers a 3-year plan and a 5-year plan. Whichever one you choose is totally up to you. Here’s a list of core benefits of Lowe’s appliance protection plan.

With the protection plan, you can get repairs for your appliance free of charge.

In case there is any manufacturer trouble with your appliance and need to get a new one, then with this plan, you can get a complete replacement for your appliance as long as it is under $300.

This plan covers labor charges, and parts charges, for any damage done to the appliance once the manufacturer’s warranty ends.

If there is a power surge, then all labor and parts costs are covered under this appliance protection plan.

These are some of the core benefits of Lowe’s appliance protection plan. Not only will this plan offers a replacement for your appliance, but this plan also covers all repair and parts costs. It is always best to have such plan, so that you won’t have to incur losses if the appliance needs repairs later.

How Much Does Lowe’s Charge for the Protection Plan?

The protection plan cost for an appliance entirely depends on what sort of appliance it is. The cost also heavily depends on the price of the appliance. Based on these two things, you can get a view of how much getting a protection plan for your refrigerator costs. The other important thing is whether you choose a 3-year protection plan or a 5-year protection plan. Here’s the cost of Lowe’s appliance protection plan for both 3 years and 5 years.

The price of a protection plan for appliances that cost between $1 to $199 is $25 for a 3-year plan, whereas it is $50 for a 5-year plan.

The price of a protection plan for appliances which cost between $5000 – 12,500 is $220 for a 3-year plan, whereas it is $390 for a 5-year plan.

As you can see, the more the rate of an appliance is the more its protection plan costs. But by getting the plan, your appliance will receive a guarantee even once the official warranty expires. These are the thing that you need to keep in mind when getting your refrigerator a Lowe’s protection plan.

What Appliances Can Be Repaired by Lowe’s?

There are many appliances that are sold at Lowe’s stores. A lot of people buy the home appliances they need and also get them protection plans. But there are certain appliances that do not get the protection plan offered by Lowe’s. But there are many other appliances that can be repaired by Lowe’s. Here’s a list of appliances that Lowe’s protection plan covers.

Ranges

Dishwashers

Cook tops

Refrigerators

Freezers

Washing machines

Dryers

Over-the-range microwaves

Range hoods

Wall ovens

Trash compactors

These are the appliances that Lowe’s sells that are covered under the protection plan. When you think of buying any of the items I listed, it is better if you get them at Lowe’s. By getting yourself a protection plan for any of these appliance appliances, as you will avoid having to pay for repairs and parts in case there is some damage.

How Long Will It Take Lowe’s to Repair Your Appliance?

Now, we all know that the manufacturer offers a one-year guarantee. In case there is any issue with the appliance within a year, then the manufacturer will send their repair service men within 28 to 30 days to repair it, But it is different when it comes to Lowe’s. The home improvement retailer takes pride in the fact that they will repair any appliance covered under the protection plan within 7 days. As a major corporation, customers expect Lowe’s to give quick service. Offering a good customer experience is the priority of not only Lowe’s but also all major retailers and companies. That is why the company repairs the appliance in a week’s time. And if the time were to exceed 7 days and your appliance is still not repaired, then Lowe’s will offer you a %50 onetime payment.

Does Lowe’s Repair Home Appliances Purchased Elsewhere?

No, Lowe’s does not repair appliances that you have purchased from other stores. If you want a Lowe’s protection plan, then you will have to buy the appliance from Lowe’s itself. This plan is not for appliances bought from other retailers. If you need a protection plan for your appliance, then check with the seller to see if they offer any protection plan once the warranty expires. There are many retailers both in-store and online that sell many types and brands of appliances, check and see if they offer repair service before buying.

Conclusion

If you buy any appliance or electronic product of that kind, then the manufacturer of that product usually gives a one-year warranty to it. Lowe’s is one such home improvement retailer that sells a variety of appliances at its stores across the country. But unlike some other retailers, Lowe’s offers a protection plan for those appliances. With the protection plan, you will get free repairs and replacements for the appliance once the warranty expires.

With the help of the protection plan, you will be able to get the warranty in case there are any damages to the appliance. Lowe’s offers a 3-year protection plan and a 5-year protection plan. The cost of this plan mainly depends on the cost of your appliances and also the time period for the plan that you are going to choose. So, if you are buying some appliances from Lowe’s, it is better to be cautious and get its protection plan.

