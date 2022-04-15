Do you know, that Lowe’s company is currently offering Utility Trailers for rent at their stores across the country? Here in this section, we will provide detailed information on the Lowes Trailer Rental, while listing out its various benefits for the customers. Next, we will share the price ranges for different types of trailer rental here at these stores. Besides, we will talk about the different types of trailers available here and their various functions and features. In addition to this, we have provided a list of different sizes of trailers available here and talked about some other equipment and items that a person can buy at these stores along with the trailers.

What Is the Lowes Trailer Rental?

From the above description, as you have learned Lowe’s company is offering rental for various equipment at its stores, including equipment trailers. Based on the function of necessity, the customers can find various types of trailers here, and choose the right one for themselves. Besides, the varieties of trailers available for rental, also help the customer to choose the trailers based on their budget. Furthermore, the rental for these trailers ranges from a period of four hours to a maximum of 4 weeks.

Moreover, because of the rising popularity of these rentals, these days, finding a trailer at a nearby store can become a bit difficult. This is why the company has introduced a mobile application for its customers, so now the customers don’t have to visit the stores every time. Instead, they can book their rental trailer online, and pick them up whenever they have time. Besides, you can also go to the stores and book the utility trailers in advance.

What Are The Benefits of Renting a Trailer at Lowe’s?

The Process of Renting a Trailer from Lowe’s Stores offers various benefits and features for its customers. These benefits are,

Multiple Varieties

Although the Lowe’s company recently started renting out its trailers for the customers, they have a wider variety of utility truck varieties to choose from, based on their functions as well as features. And not just that, these utility trucks are from various popular brands and the customers have the opportunity to book the rental trailer in advance.

Duration of Use

Unlike the other popular utility trailers rentals in the company, Lowe’s story implemented a generous duration of use policy. According to this policy, the customers can take the rental of the different utility trucks for a period between 4 hours in a day to 4 weeks. However, the rental duration of the utility rental might also sometimes depend on the availability.

Financial Benefits

If you are a person who has a limited budget and is planning to buy a utility trailer. Then the Lowe’s utility trailer might be the best option for you as it is very cost-effective instead of buying one. Furthermore, the people who have limited use of the trailers, and don’t want to waste extra money on buying the Utility Trailers, can choose the rental process offered by the Lowe’s company.

Storing Trailers

One of the major disadvantages of using a Utility Trailer is storing them, which is very difficult because of their large size. However, with the rental scheme offered by the company, the customers do not have to worry about that, as they can simply rent out the utility trailer for a certain period of time so that they don’t have to worry about storing or parking space for them.

Maintenance

Another major advantage of renting a trailer is that the customer can escape from the high maintenance charges, as they are handled by the company itself. They just have to return the product properly without any issues. In addition to this, the company will also handle any other additional service, repair, and part replacement charges for the trailer, so that the customer does not have to end up paying more and more money.

What Are Some of the Costs of Renting a Trailer From Lowes?

The prices range for the renting process of Trailer from Lowe’s store range from $27 to $1001. Although the price range for the rental directly depends on two types of aspects. Firstly, it depends on the model or variety of utility trailers, and there are three different types to choose from, such as Single Axle Dump Trailer, High side Carry-on Utility Trailer, Large Tandem Axe Trailer, etc. Based on the trailer you rent, you have to pay the face, and currently, the Large Tandem Axe Utility Trailer is the most expensive one.

While Single Axe Dump is the cheapest one. Secondly, the charges for the rental trailers depend on the duration of use, and as of now, the company offers various types of fixed-time rental plans for the customers to choose from such as 24 hours, 4 hours, 1 week, and 4 weeks, etc. Besides, the prices of these rental services might differ during the rush hour period or holidays, when they are many people waiting for the availability of trailers.

What Are the Different Types of Trailer That You Can Rent From Lowes?

As explained in the above sections, currently the Lowe’s company is offering three types of Utility Trailers that are very popular, such as Large Tandem Axle Utility Trailer, Single Axle Dump Trailer, and High Side Carry-On Utility Trailer. Although the availability of certain Utility Trailer models at the store might directly depend on the location of the said store. Therefore, it is best to contact the local customer care center, to find out whether the nearby stores have the utility trailer you are looking for.

Besides, you can find where the utility trailer is available nearby your locality so that you can visit the stores and rent the trailer. Furthermore, now instead of visiting the stores, the customers can use their official mobile application to do this process, from the comfort of their homes. Apart from this, the stores located in main regions like cities might offer a wider variety of Utility Trailers offering different functions

What Are the Different Sizes of Trailers That You Can Rent at Lowes?

Now that you have understood the different types of trailers one can rent here at the Lowe’s stores. Let us talk about the different sizes of utility trailers that customers can find here, based on their budget and work requirements. As you know currently there are three varieties of utility trailers at most of the Lowe’s store locations, they all are of different sizes mainly to suit the requirements of the customers. Firstly, the smallest utility trailer offered by the company is the Carry-On Trailer, which has dimensions of 5’*8′.

The second trailer, which is of medium size with dimensions of 5’*10′ is the Single Axle Dump Trailer. Then there is the largest size Utility Trailer at the company, which is the Tandem Axle Dump Trailer, which has a dimension of 6’*10′. Currently, there are only sizes available at most of the Lowe’s stores. However, the number of varieties and sizes of the Utility trailers are said to be increasing much more in the next few years, as the company is planning to invest more into this field because of its increase in popularity.

What Are Some of the Details and Materials That You Need to Rent a Trailer From Lowes?

As you know, in order to rent a utility trailer from the Lowe’s stores located across the country, the customers must have or carry certain requirements along with them to get the rental approved. This additional information and requirements are explained here in this section in much more detail. The candidates you are applying for the Utility Rental program offered by the Lowe’s company at its local stores must first be more than 21 years old.

Besides, they must also have a valid identity card with them, and if you are a foreign individual you must have the permit proof or proof of residency. Furthermore, the process of approval for the rental is much easier and the process will be done quickly if the customers have any small or large scale businesses. If not, then they don’t have to worry, as they need to just get some form of insurance for the rental. And lastly, the most important detail of the process of renting a trailer from Lowe’s stores is carrying a Valid Driving License.

What Is the Process of Returning a Lowes Trailer?

The Return procedure for the Lowe’s Trailer can be a bit easy if you follow the comprehensive instructions given here in this section. Firstly, the customers must go to the store location, from they have taken the Rental Utility Trailer. However, they must remember that the rental trailer must be returned before the due date, or else the company charges extra fees from the customers. Secondly, once they reach the store, they can simply use the official application, on which a QR Code will be displayed.

Use the scanners at the stores to scan this QR Code, and then enter the reservation code given by the company at the start of the Utility Rental Process. Furthermore, another main thing the customers must remember is that the Utility Trailer must in a good and clean condition when you return them. If a customer failed to do so, then he will be charged additional cleaning fees of up to $200.

Conclusion

In the above article, we helped you learn about the Lowes Utility Trailer Rental Program. In addition to this, we explained various varieties of utility trailers available at these stores, as well as different sizes of trailers. Then we shared the price ranges for the rental, and lastly, the process of returning a Lowes trailer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lowes Company offer Utility Trailer Rental? Yes, Lowe’s retail company is offering a rental program for various types of Utility Trailers at its stores for customers across the country. What are the different types of Utility Trailers available at Lowe’s? Currently, the Lowe’s company is offering three types of Utility Trailers for Rental like Carry-On Utility Trailer, Tandem Axle Dump Trailer, and Single Axle Dump Trailer. Name some of the benefits of Utility Trailer Rental? Renting a Utility Trailer at Lowe’s company provides various benefits for the customers such as Duration of Use, Maintenance, Storing Trailers, Multiple Varieties, Financial Benefits, etc.