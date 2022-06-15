Lowe’s is a home improvement store based in the United States. It has retail stores all across the United States and Canada. It is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the U.S., just beside the Home Depot.

Lowe’s provides several home improvement supplies which include tools, DIYs, installation services, etc. These also include light bulbs with them. Lowe’s offers several kinds of bulbs in their store such as LED, decorative bulbs, Fluorescent bulbs, etc.

Did you ever wonder what to do with your old bulbs? Throw them or recycle them? Ever thought of if Lowe’s recycles your old light bulbs? This article has all the information related to the recycling of light bulbs at Lowe’s.

Does Lowe’s Recycle Light Bulbs?

Yes, Lowe’s recycles the light bulbs which are used by the customers or expired. It has more than 1700 stores in the United States and Canada where it is providing recycling services for lightbulbs. Customers can drop off their light bulbs at Lowe’s store. Lowe’s recycles the light bulbs which are suitable for recycling free of cost. And Lowe’s only accepts a few kinds of light bulbs for recycling.

What Types of Bulbs Are Available at Lowe’s?

Lowe’s sells several types of bulbs at their store, and customers can choose from them based on their needs. The following are the types of light bulbs available at the retailer

General-purpose LED light bulbs

Decorative light bulbs

Spot & Flood LED light bulbs

Smart Light bulbs

LED tube light bulbs

Dimmable light bulbs

Fluorescent light bulbs

Incandescent light bulbs

CFL bulbs

Three-way light bulbs

HID light bulbs

Halogen light bulbs

What Kind Of Bulbs Does Lowe’s Recycle?

Lowe’s does not accept all kinds of bulbs for recycling at their store. Lowe’s store only accepts bulbs that are still in good condition to be recycled. And customers should keep in mind not to drop off the store with bulk quantities of light bulbs. They only recycle specific kinds of light bulbs which I am mentioning below

CFL Bulbs

Lowe’s recycles used or expired CFL bulbs. The recycling process of CFL bulbs is different from others, so Lowe’s takes care of them on behalf of you. However, the CFL light bulbs should not be broken or damaged in order to recycle. And Lowe’s does not accept a bulk amount of these bulbs.

Fluorescent Light Bulbs

Fluorescent Light Bulbs are also recycled at Lowe’s stores. These bulbs have a small portion of mercury in them, which makes these difficult to get rid of. Lowe’s can help you with that by accepting them for recycling.

LED Light Bulbs

LED bulbs are made of glass and metal. Both of them are recyclable. They are not necessarily needed to be recycled and can be disposed of in your dust bin. LED light bulbs are accepted by Lowe’s for recycling. Not all stores accept these for recycling, so it is recommended to call the store prior to visiting and dropping off the light bulbs.

Does Lowe’s Recycle Incandescent Light Bulbs?

Unfortunately, Lowe’s does not accept Incandescent Light Bulbs to recycle at their store. These bulbs can be easily disposed of with regular waste. Keep in mind that these cannot be disposed of with other glass items, as the glass used to make these bulbs is different, and additionally, it contains metal.

Does Lowe’s Recycle Halogen Light Bulbs?

Halogen Light bulbs cannot be recycled and are recommended to dispose of them with your regular household waste. Therefore, Lowe’s also does not accept this kind of bulb for recycling at their store. Take precautions while disposing of these bulbs, recommended packing the bulb before disposing of it.

How Much Does Lowe’s Charge to Recycle Light Bulbs?

Lowe’s does not charge any amount to accept the light bulbs from their customers and recycle them. It provides recycling services free of cost. But it is necessary for the customer to visit the store to drop off the light bulbs at Lowe’s.

What Are Some Things That You as a Consumer Can Do to Recycle Light Bulbs?

For everything we are using in the present day, it has become important to know how to recycle those items. Every consumer has to know a few basics about recycling. Likewise, the light bulbs we use can also be recycled. Here are some ways you should keep in mind for recycling the residential light bulbs.

A curbside pickup is provided by the local governing service. Mail back recycling service companies that offer to recycle the bulbs. Major retailers or recycling centers that accept old and expired bulbs for recycling.

Why Is It Necessary for Us to Recycle Lightbulbs?

Some light bulbs have mercury content in them, along with glass and metal. If the light bulbs are not disposed of properly or broken when thrown away, the mercury in them is exposed to the environment, which is harmful. It is harmful even if they are thrown in an incinerator.

Recycling reduces this exposure to mercury when it is done in the right way. This can also help reduce the landfills, which can take longer times to get degraded. The glass and the metal can also be used if the bulbs are intact and recycled at the correct time.

What Other Retailers/Mail-back Services Accept Light Bulbs To Be Recycled?

There are some retailers which accept light bulbs to be recycled at their stores. But it is recommended to contact the store before dropping off as some of them do not provide recycling services at certain locations. I am listing some of such retailers other than Lowe’s which provide recycling services for light bulbs.

IKEA stores True value stores Bartell drug store The Home Depot stores Aubuchon stores

There are several mail-in services as mentioned above that also recycle the old, used, and expired light bulbs. The following is the list of some mail-in services which are providing recycling services for light bulbs

bulbcycle.com ecolights National mail-back recycling program EasyPak Mini CFL Recycling Container from tcrwusa.com Heritage mail-back recycle service lamprecycling lampmaster simple-cycle.com wastesecure.com thinkgreenfromhome.com

What Are Some Best Lightbulbs You Can Purchase at Lowe’s?

Customers can purchase light bulbs from Lowe’s based on their type, shape, specialty, and brand. They can even purchase based on the temperature and brightness of the light bulb when used. There are various bulbs available at Lowe’s and customers love the following, some are the bestsellers.

Sunlite 75-Watt EQ PAR30 short neck Warm White Dimmable LED Light Bulb Viribright Lighting 100-Watt EQ Triple tube Cool White Dimmable LED Light Bulb Kichler 60-Watt EQ Wedge Amber Dimmable Candle Bulb Light Bulb GE Vintage 60-Watt EQ G25 Warm Candlelight Dimmable Globe Light Bulb Energetic 85-Watt EQ PAR38 Yellow Decorative Light Bulb LIFEGUARD Antique Bulbs 40-Watt EQ 6-in E25 Amber 3-way Bulb Dimmable Night Light

Conclusion

All the light bulbs available at Lowe’s are classified based on the type of bulb. Lowe’s accepts CFL, LED, and Fluorescent bulbs for recycling at their stores. It should be noted that the bulbs taken to be recycled should be eligible for recycling at Lowe’s. That means they should not be broken or damaged. And Lowe’s does not accept a bulk number of bulbs to be recycled. However, Lowe’s does not accept Halogen and Incandescent Light Bulbs for recycling, and they can be disposed of with your regular household waste.

Additionally, it is necessary for some bulbs to be recycled. There are many ways to get your used light bulbs recycled.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Where Else Can I Recycle Light Bulbs? You can recycle your light bulbs with local recycling services, mail-back recycling services like ecolight & lampmaster, and major retailers like IKEA and The Home Depot. Does Lowe’s charge me for taking my light bulbs for recycling? No, Lowe’s does not charge any money from you for recycling your used light bulbs at their store. Does Lowe’s recycle LED light bulbs? Is it mandatory to recycle LED bulbs? Lowe’s recycles LED light bulbs at their stores. It is not necessary to recycle LED bulbs, as they are harmless and only contain glass and metal, no mercury. But they have to be disposed of carefully. Why is it necessary for us to recycle Light bulbs? It is necessary to recycle light bulbs as it contains mercury content in them which is harmful to the environment. The glass and metal in the bulbs should also be taken care of properly to avoid landfills.