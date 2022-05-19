Lowe’s is a Home Depot and home improvement retail company based in America. It is the world’s second-largest retail store specializing in home improvement and depot. Lowe’s has been offering a range of discounts, coupons, and sales on its products to keep its customers connected. Some of their discounts are Military discounts, Employee discounts, education discounts, etc.

Lowe’s has introduced first responder discounts in honor of them on National First responders Day, celebrated on October 28. Have you heard about the first responder discounts offered at Lowe’s? If not, this article talks about everything related to Lowe’s first responder discounts: Who all are eligible, the Reasons & different items under this discount, and other discounts offered by Lowe’s.

What Is the First Responder Discount at Lowe’s?

National first responder day has been celebrated by Lowe’s at their stores and offered discounts for them. It is celebrated on different days in other states. Lowe’s offers a 10% discount on their selected Home Depot range for the first responders. All active and retired Paramedics, Physicians and Nurses, Police Officers, firefighters, and 911 Dispatchers can utilize this offer. The first responders need to register online to avail of this discount. They are provided with a one-time coupon for 10% off on all qualified items in Lowe’s store. They much create an ID.me and Lowe’s account to get this coupon. It even offers an in-store credit card named Lowe’s Advantage card. Also, this discount cannot be used in bulk purchases, special sales programs, military discounts, and special value offers.

Steps to Register at Lowe’s for First Responders Discount

Create an ID.me account, which is free of cost. Verify your identification as a first responder by providing required documentation like license, social security number, birth confirmation, employment ID, etc. Validate your information. You will be automatically redirected to the Lowes.com page Create a Lowe’s account and sign in (free) ID.me and Lowes accounts will be connected. Limit only one coupon for an account. You will receive your discount coupon in your email

Other Details of First-Responder Discounts

All first responders who have valid documentation to prove their employment status are eligible for this offer. The professional first responders also need ID.me and Lowes.com accounts. They can use the 10% discount coupon in stores, online and Lowes app to make a purchase on selected items. This coupon can be used per household and is only eligible for total merchandise in a single purchase.

Lowe’s offers the first 75 responders who redeem this discount an appreciation coin. Lowe’s holds the right to withdraw the coupon anytime it wishes. First responder discounts cannot be redeemed for cash. These coupons cannot be used to pay the credit amount. Apart from this, ID.me provides various discounts from several other retailers. For example, Adidas and Target.

Limitations on Lowes Coupon

The first responder coupons can be used on any of the store and online items of Lowe’s. However, they have certain limitations on what to purchase under this discount coupon.

This coupon cannot be combined with any other offers by Lowes

Cannot be combined with sales items in Lowes

Cannot be used during the buy in bulk, older sales, and Gift cards

Not applicable in 3rd party sites providing Lowes products

This does not include other services from Lowes like installation and other taxes.

It can be only used in the U.S.

Other Discounts at Lowe’s

Lowe’s gives 10% off everyday Military discounts to honor people serving the nation. This discount has no annual limit. Instant savings on every product Military personnel buy.

Lowe’s extends these discounts to partners of Military candidates.

Every purchase on Lowe’s advantage card is offered a 5% discount.

10% off on selected range for a limited time on Lowe’s advantage card.

Several seasonal and special day sales

Save 5% on every purchase and get free shipping with Lowe’s subscription sale

Reasons Why Lowes Shares a First Responder Discount

My heroes are those who risk their lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place—police, firefighters, and members of our armed forces Sydney Sheldon

To honor such heroes, Lowe’s has introduced the first responder discounts. These discounts can be used between October 22nd and October 24th. This shows them respect and appreciation for their work. This is a small sign of gratitude towards the active and retired first responders. Several other events are conducted on National First Responders Day at Lowe’s store.

What Do You as a Customer Need to Show to Access the First Responder Discount?

The customer needs to register beforehand to claim this discount. They can do it online. First responders have to sign up for ID.me and Lowe’s.com, as mentioned above in the article. They need to show a valid employee ID with a service number to claim the discount coupon received through email.

They may also need a Birth certificate, social security number, home address, and Employment ID.

First responders who can redeem this discount are Paramedics, 911 dispatchers, nurses, firefighters, and Physicians/EMTs.

First Responder Discounts by Other Retailers

From the Covid-19 pandemic, every retailer and individual is showing their gratitude towards the front-line workers and first responders. Many retailers started offering different discounts specially for these workers. Some of them are listed below

Tactical and Adidas are offering a 30% discount on full-priced online orders Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off with free shipping With Nike, first responders can get up to a 20% discount. This can be used 4 times a month on selected orders. Reebok and Puma 40% and 20% respectively. Target offers up to 50% discount for first responders. 5% discount on cool frames and Armed Forces Eyewear. $500 cash bonus on Volkswagen’s new purchase. Exclusive travel discounts by Peter Pan, Venture Card, Grand Canyon Railway and hotels, etc. 15% discount on Alpine Rings for first responders and their immediate family members. First responders get a 15% discount and free shipping with Contacts Direct.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, First responders and front-line workers were the true heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic. To show them the respect and gratitude they deserve is the minimal thing we can do. Several retailers have started different discounts in honor of these workers and their families. Even Lowe’s started this initiative in 2021 October. A verified first responder is eligible to use the 10% discount offered by Lowes. This discount is applied for the selected range at the stores of Lowes. It is even hosting several other events on National first responder day at its store. First responders have to submit valid proof of employment to avail of this discount. Additionally, the first 75 responders registered will be given an appreciation coin at the store. Lowe’s even offers several discounts for military personnel and their family members.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who are first responders? Paramedics, Emergency Medical Technicians, Nurses, Firefighters, Police, and 911 dispatchers. Do I need to pay for the ID.me sign-up? What documents do I need? No. The first responder discounts are redeemed using ID.me and Lowes accounts. Both of them don’t charge for signing up. An ID.me account needs to verify your birth certificate, social security number, employee ID, License, and home address. Do military personnel eligible for a first responder discount? No, they are not eligible. But Lowes is offering other discounts for Military people and their families. They have every day 10% discount sales at the store. Is Lowe’s the only retailer offering first responder discounts? Mention other famous brands offering First responder discounts. No, Lowe’s isn’t the only one offering First Responder discounts. Other famous brands like Adidas, Nike, Target, Reebok, Puma, Kroger, etc. also offer several first responder discounts. Can a retired firefighter register for this discount? Yes, this account is for active and retired first responders. So, you can register yourself in ID.me and Lowes.com to get this offer.