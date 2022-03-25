Lowe’s is the second-largest home improvement and hardware store in the United States of America. They operate thousands of sore in Canada and the USA. They sell various products from home appliances and hardware products. Furthermore, they also have a wide range of dishwashers available in their inventory. We get a lot of questions when it comes to Lowe’s dishwashers, such as Does Lowe’s help in installing them? How much do they cost? How long do they last and many more, which we will be answering after we take a look at what Lowe’s does as a company? Let us begin.

About Lowe’s

Lowe’s is one of the biggest hardware and home improvement companies in the United States of America. They come in second place after Home Depot, which beat them in the year 1989. They operate close to, 2200 stores throughout the USA and Canada. Lowe’s sells all types of appliances for homes. They have billions of dollars in revenue and have more than 300,000 employees working in their company. The company was started in 1921 by Lucius Smith Lowe and started the first store in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, United States of America. The company has a 100-year legacy and continues to function very successfully even today.

Does Lowe’s Install Dishwashers?

The short and simple answer to this is, Yes, Lowe’s not only sells dishwashers, but they also help in installing them. They offer this service to the people who have purchased the Lowe’s dishwashers at their stores. The consumer has to just book an appointment for installation by calling the customer service of Lowe’s. They can also schedule the appointment by visiting their official website and filling out a form on the website. When it comes to the price of the installation, it may cost you around $125 to $450. In certain instances, the client might have to purchase a few extra parts for installing the dishwasher.

What Is the Pricing for Installing Dishwashers?

As we have mentioned before, the pricing of a dishwasher installation may cost between $125 to $450 depending on various factors. Supposedly, you make a purchase that is more than $396, Lowe’s will offer free delivery. So, your cost will have decreased as there is no delivery charge. But if the purchase is lesser than $369 then you will have to pay for delivery. The cost might also be a bit higher if the installation requires extra parts that the client has to purchase. There are many other factors that also fall into place when it comes to the price of installing a dishwasher in your house. A few other factors are, your location if the dishwasher is being installed in the same place as the previous dishwasher. Preparing your house for installation if it has not been prepared, etc.

How Do I Prepare My House for Installing a Dishwasher?

When we say preparation, we do not mean telling everyone in your house that people are going to come and make a lot of once because they will be installing a dishwasher. By saying preparing your house for installation, we mean buying a few items which will be necessary for installing the dishwasher such as a power cord, supply line, etc. You can easily get these details from the staff in the store. The next thing you can do is shut down any water valve which is at a 6 feet distance. You can even unplug and remove the old dishwasher which you want to replace. Finally, make sure everything is clean and clear before the team arrives to install the dishwasher. All this can save you the extra expenditure because if the Lowe’s team does it for you, they will charge you extra.

Will Lowe’s Team Remove My Old Dishwasher?

Yes, Lowe’s does offer the service of removing and taking the old appliance away. This is called the haul-away service. It is an optional service in Lowe’s delivery service. This particular service will cost you about $30 for removing and recycling the old home appliance. But if you are a Lowe’s Pro Customer the haul-away service will be provided to you for free.

Process of Installing a Lowe’s Dishwasher by Booking an Appointment?

The installation of a dishwasher in Lowe’s is not included in the standard appliance service. This is the reason you will have to book an appointment by either calling the customer service or by filling out a form on their official website. After booking the appointment, the client will be required to purchase a connector hose from the store for the dishwasher to be properly installed. As soon as the dishwasher is delivered to your house, Lowe’s team will install your dishwasher. They install it to the plumbing and electric sockets. Once the Lowe’s team finishes installing the dishwasher, they will do all the necessary testing to make sure the dishwasher is functioning properly.

What Are the Different Kinds of Dishwashers That Lowe’s Install?

Lowe’s has a wide range of brands when it comes to dishwashers. They not only sell dishwashers in their store, but they also sell them online. Lowe’s sells built-in dishwashers, portable dishwashers, countertop dishwashers, etc. They sell various dishwashers brands as well. Lowe’s sells brands such as LG, Samsung, Bosch, KitchenAid, GE, etc. The installation option is only given to the products that are purchased in the Lowe’s stores or if you buy them from their official website. They do not offer just installation service, which means you can not buy a dishwasher from other retailers and ask Lowe’s for installing it for you.

What Can You Do With Another Dishwasher?

Having another dishwasher in your kitchen will always come in handy. Once you have 2 dishwashers in your house, you can get more dishes cleaned much faster. The best part is that you do not have to worry about having a huge kitchen in your house to have 2 different dishwashers. They seriously come in handy when you have a party at home and there are boatloads of dishes piled that cannot be cleaned only by one dishwasher. Then 2 dishwashers will save your day and a lot of energy, so you do not have to sit and scrub the rest of the dishes, and you do not have to use both the dishwashers. One can be used as the main dishwasher and the other as a backup, so you do not have to start scrubbing each dish by hand.

Do Any Other Home Improvement Retailers Offers These Services?

There are many other retailers who offer such services. A few of them are Home Depot, The Home Alliance, etc. All these stores sell and provide services such as installing for their clients. But for them to install the dishwasher, you will have to purchase the dishwasher from their stores. As mentioned before, Lowe’s does not just install dishwashers, they only do it if you purchase them. The same goes for all the other retail companies. They will only install the dishwasher if you purchase it from their store.

Conclusion

Lowe’s is the the biggest home appliances and hardware retailing company in the United States of America. They operate thousands of stores in many countries. Lowe’s sells many products for your house. One of their various products is the dishwasher. The company offers a wide range of options with the brands of dishwashers and the types of dishwasher. These dishwashers can be purchased in their stores or online. Lowe’s also offers various other services which we have listed in the previous sections. We have also answered all the common questions about Lowe’s dishwashers such as the cost of installation, types of dishwashers they offer, how to prepare your house for the installation process, etc. While there are other companies offering the same products and services, Lowe’s is a good option when it comes to buying home appliances and installing them in your house.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What all do I need for a dishwasher installation from Lowe’s? Before you get anything you should know that they only install the dishwasher that has been purchased from their store or through their official website. Other things you will require is an appointment, which can be made through the customer service or by filling a form online. After this the Lowe’s team will deliver and install the dishwasher. 2. How long does it take to install a dishwasher? Usually a professional takes about an hour to completely install a dishwasher. If there are any extra changes or modifications that required to be done then it may take a bit longer than an hour. 3. Can I install a dishwasher by myself? Yes, as long as you know the ins and outs of how it needs to be installed, you can do it by yourself. But if you do not know anything about it we recommend you to hire a professional to do the job for you.