Most of us know that Lowe’s is one of the biggest home improvement retailers in the world. They are the second-largest retailer of home improvement goods in the United States of America and are right behind Home Depot. Lowe’s also offers various services to its customers. One such service that the company provides is installation. Yes, Lowe’s installs various appliances that are purchased at its store on its official website. If you are unable to install the appliances at home and require help, you can call Lowe’s for help.

So, if you are eager to know the Lowe’s installation fees, we will be answering it in a while. We will also be discussing a few related topics such as What are the different appliances that Lowe’s can help with? What are the different services that are included in Lowe’s installation fee? What are the pros and cons of using Lowe’s for the installation of appliances? Etc.

What Is the Lowe’s Installation Fee?

Lowe’s installs various appliances for its customers. You can choose to get appliances such as doors, dishwashers, microwaves, etc. installed at your house. This is done by professionals. A few of the appliances come with additional fees for delivery and a few of them have free delivery. The appliances that are installed by Lowe’s are done through third-party professionals who a qualified for the job. Lowe’s fees include installation and demonstration. This is available if a customer gets a free appliance delivery. But if a customer chooses to get a haul away he/she can not do it as this is not included in the Lowe’s installation fee and he/she will be charged $30.

A customer will be able to get prices for the installation of appliances by getting a quote from Lowe’s. The prices of the installation are different for every appliance. The prices can range from $100 and can go all the way up to $450. A customer has to get a quote from Lowe’s. As this is necessary because of the price that will be given on the installation time, locations for the installation, and the product. To get a quote, a customer will have to give his/her contact and address details. Next, the customer has to tick the appliance he/she wants to get installed at home. The customer can also give other details such as if he/she required Lowe’s to relocate any old appliance, the location of the machine, etc. Once the form is submitted the customer will receive a quote.

How Is Lowe’s Installation Fee Applicable to Your Bill?

There are a lot of expenses that come into perspective when it comes to Lowe’s installation fees. Firstly, the customer might be charged for the shipping of the product. The customer will be charged $30 as Lowe’s does not include haul away in the bill. This is because hauling away might have additional dumping costs that are set by the third-party professionals. Apart from this the Lowe’s installation fee will vary depending on the appliance that has been picked by the customer. The price can range from $100 to $450. The fee might also change depending on whether the customer has any shipping fees or not if there is any requirement to relocate the old appliance. The fees will also include labor charges, supply charges, etc.

What Are the Different Appliances That Lowe’s Can Help With?

Lowe’s not only sells various types of appliances, but it also helps in installing them. The company installs appliances through third-party qualified professionals. The appliances that Lowe’s installs for its customers are,

Washing Machine

Dishwasher

Drop-in ranges

Slide-in ranges

Cooktops

Trash compactors

Garbage disposals

Gas dryers

Gas ranges

Wall ovens

Microwaves

Range hoods

If you do not want to get it done through Lowe’s you can always choose to get it done through any local store that installs appliances at home.

How Much Is the Lowe’s Installation Fee?

As we have mentioned in the previous sections, The installation fees of Lowe’s depend on what product the customer has chosen, shipping charges, supplies charges, labor charges, etc. The prices can range from $100 to $450. Let us look at this with a few examples to have a better understanding. If a customer chooses to install a gas stove then he/she will have to pay anywhere between $100 to $125. This is if there are supply lines already installed for the gas. If the customer chooses to install a dishwasher, he/she will have to pay $125 to $450. If it is a microwave the price can range from $120 to $150. A customer will be able to find out the accurate price of the product by going and getting a quote for the product. The quote will give the customer a price depending on the location, installation time, and product.

What Are the Different Services That Are Included in the Lowe’s Installation Fee?

There are various services that are offered in Lowe’s installation fees. The first service is getting the appliance to the customer’s house and installing it. The installation also includes connections for the appliance, depending on where the appliance needs to be connected. Once the appliance has been connected the professional will inspect the appliance. The professionals will also connect any freestanding appliance to an anti-tip bracket. Finally, the professional will also give the customer a demonstration of the product and also gives the appliance a final test. If the customer requires relocation of the old appliances, the professional will do it. All this is included in Lowe’s installation fees.

What Are a Few Costs That You Will Have to Pick Up?

Typically, there are not too many extra costs as a customer will have to get a quote before he/she gets an installment at his/her house. The quote will show the accurate price of what the customer will have to pay. As we have mentioned before, the quote will give the customer a price depending on the installation time, location of where the installation is happening, and type of appliance. But, this does not mean that there are no extra fees at all. At times customers might end up spending extra money if they have to get extra labor, more supplies, etc. This does not happen usually, but that does mean it will not happen. The cost might also go up in case the customer wants to have his/her old appliance relocated.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Using Lowe’s for the Installation of Appliances?

When it comes to the installation of appliances there are various advantages as well as disadvantages. Let us discuss these pros and cons in brief starting with the advantages.

Advantages

The most significant advantage of getting the installation done with Lowe’s is that you can purchase and get the installation done at the same place. The company also lets you get a quote before they give you a price. So this will give you an accurate price for the installation. They install a wide range of products such as microwaves, washing machines, wall ovens, dishwashers, etc. The installation is done through qualified professionals. The professionals will bring the appliance to the customer’s house installs it, demonstrates how to use the appliance, and test the appliance.

Disadvantage

There are not many disadvantages to getting appliances installed by Lowe’s. The only drawbacks are that the prices of the installation are quite high. As we have mentioned before the price for installation can range from $100 to $450. On top of this, there might be extra costs in case there is a requirement for extra labor or supplies. Not to forget that Lowe’s hires third-party professionals for installments and not professionals from its stores.

Conclusion

Lowe’s is the second-largest home improvement company in the United States of America. The company sells a wide range of products at its stores and on its official website. Lowe’s is not only selling home improvement products, but they also provide various services. One such service is installing. When a customer purchases certain appliances Lowe’s will install them for him/her. They have a specific charge for the installation which is the Lowe’s installation fees. If you do not what this fee is, then refer to the initial sections. Lowe’s installation fee has various parts that apply to the bill. In the above sections, we have given details on what all apply to Lowe’s installation fees.

As we have mentioned previously, there are various appliances that are sold and installed by Lowe’s. We have provided a list of appliances that are installed by Lowe’s. After this, we have provided details on how much Lowe’s installation fee is. Details on the different types of services included in the Lowe’s installation have also been provided. In the final sections, we have given details on if there will be any extra expenses on Lowe’s installation fees. The pros and cons of getting installation from Lowe’s have been given.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Does Lowe’s install appliances for free? No, Lowe’s does not install appliances for free. A customer might be able to get free shipping. But he/she will have to pay for the installation. The company provides the installation service through third-party qualified professionals. These professionals will charge according to the installation time, labor required, and type of appliance being installed. 2. How do I get a quote from Lowe’s? To get a quote from Lowe’s visit its official website. Use the search bar to find the product you want. Once you have selected a product you can add it to the cart. After adding to the cart, select the request a quote option instead of selecting the check-out option. 3. How can I cancel my Lowe’s installation? Go to Lowe’s official website and locate your order and select the details. Go to the delivery section of the product and select cancel. Now, you will have to state the reason for the cancellation. After this, you can select the Yes, cancel option. Lowe’s will email you that will update you about the cancellation.