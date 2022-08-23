Does Lowe’s Have a Senior Discount?

When people are purchasing certain merchandise from a retail chain, they are expecting more than just an affordable price. They want the sellers to be inclusive of everyone. Recognizing all sorts of people and realizing their specific demands adds reputation to a retail chain. With reputation, retailers also gain the trust of the people. In this article, I will be talking about Lowes and discussing how inclusive Lowes is. Especially, if Lowes gives special attention to the Senior Citizens. Having said that, the first query is whether there is a Lowes Seniors Discount. I have done some research and have found the answer to this query about Lowe’s Seniors Discount. Continue reading to know the answer.

Does Lowe’s Provide Discounts That Are Meant Specifically for Seniors?

Unfortunately, Lowe’s is currently not providing any discounts that are specifically meant for senior people. However, based on this, we cannot come to a conclusion that Lowe’s isn’t considerate about the seniors. Lowe’s takes special care of seniors by providing them promotional offers, coupons, price matching, the MyLowe’sAccount, and Lowe’s for pros. In addition to the aforementioned things, the seniors can enroll themselves in Saving programs. In case you are expecting a seniors discount while purchasing, you have other options other than Lowe’s. The other options include Walgreens, JOANN, and Kohls. When you are purchasing from these stores, you will get exclusive seniors discounts. I will elucidate further about Lowe’s discount policy and how seniors can save money while purchasing from Lowe’s store. Read the article till the end for the big picture.

Does Lowe’s Have a Seniors Discount Day?

It can be another disappointing news from Lowe’s. As of now, Lowe’s does not have a dedicated Seniors discount day. Lowe’s doesn’t offer seniors discounts. Similarly, there isn’t a sale that specially focuses on seniors. However, there are many Lowe’s discounts which that senior citizens can make use of.

Is There Any Discount Program by Lowe’s?

In general, Lowe’s offer discount to all customers, including seniors. Lowe’s offer these discounts to help its customer save money. However, you will be unaware of the Lowe’s discount if you don’t have a MyLowes account. Hence, make sure to create your Lowe’s account. After creating and logging in, you will start receiving notifications about the recent discount offers and deals by Lowe’s. Additionally, you can use your account to purchase products online and get them shipped to your place for free of cost.

Other than this, Lowe’s does have an exclusive discount program for contractors and professional builders. The former and the latter can purchase from Lowe’s online and in-store for a discounted price. The name of this discount program is “Lowe’s for Pros”. Since these specific customers purchase products in bulk, Lowe’s is giving special attention to them. Lowe’s offer discount in various ways to the aforementioned parties. Sometimes it gives discounts by covering tax, while in another instance it lowers the sum of bulk purchases.

Will Lowe’s Accept Coupons?

Coupons allow customers to save money when they are experiencing a financial crunch. It is an incredibly useful and flexible form of discount when compared to buying discounted merchandise. People will be happy in case Lowe’s accepts coupons. Luckily, Lowe’s does accept coupons from its competitors such as Home Depot and Ace Hardware. In addition to that, Lowe’s distributes its own coupons to its customers.

What Are the Ways for Seniors to Save Money at Lowe’s?

There are numerous opportunities for seniors to save money while purchasing from Lowe’s in-store or online. Usually, Lowe’s sells popular products for a discounted price so that the maximum number of people, including the seniors, get benefitted. If seniors or any other customer of Lowe’s wants to save more money by utilizing the discounts, the person should subscribe to Lowe’s emails. By subscribing, the person will get notified about clearance items and discounts regularly. In this way, a person can ensure he save more by not missing any update.

In addition to the aforementioned method, you have another thing called Lowe’s rebate center. The center allows you to save money after filling up the required forms. Using the center, you can save up to $1500 by purchasing eligible items. In order to track the rebate, Lowe’s has built an online platform. You can use the online platform to monitor the processing status whenever you want.

What Are the Discounts That Lowe’s Offers?

Even though Lowe’s doesn’t make a special gesture to the senior people, it has something else to offer. For example, Lowe’s provides a discount to veterans and military people who purchase in their store. The discount is around 10% on any product that they purchase from Lowe’s store. The military personnel includes both current and former members of the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. Before utilizing the benefits, the members have to create a Lowe’s account for themselves. After that, they have to fill out a form in order to register for military discounts.

Does Lowe’s Price Match?

Price matching is one of the best justifications that a retail chain can provide to its customers. So, can the customers of Lowe’s feel justified while buying products from Price Match? Well, people who buy from Lowe’s can be happy and content because it offers price matching. However, in order to price match a product, it should be in stock at both stores. That is Lowe’s and competitor stores. At the same time, features such as color, size, and brand should be identical. You can price match a product at Lowe’s in-store. The competitors include retail chains such as Home Depot and e-commerce like Amazon.

Are There Other Retail Chains Other Than Lowe’s That Provide Seniors Discounts?

So many competitors of Lowe’s offer appreciable seniors discounts. People whose age is either 65 or above will be able to get the discounts. However, in some cases, the age for a senior is set to 50 as well. While Lowe’s doesn’t have a senior day, Walgreen gives 20 percent off on eligible products while hosting Senior Day. Walgreen considers people who are over 55 as seniors and provides a seniors discount to them. However, in order to get that discount, the senior should buy products using his myWalgreens account online.

It is important to note that Senior Day will not be the same across the Walgreen Stores. Each store will host Senior Day once in a calendar year but on different dates (not necessarily thought ). It is better for you to check the Walgreen in-store that is located in your neighborhood and get the detail regarding Seniors Day in that store.

Similar to Walgreens, another retail chain that offers Seniors discounts is JOANN. The seniors will get around 20 percent off the sum of the purchase. If the senior has to utilize this discount, he/she should visit the store with a valid ID. Especially, a government-issued ID will help the staff of JOANN to verify your age is over 55. According to JOANN, people whose age is either 55 or above are only eligible for the seniors discounts it offers.

Final Thoughts

It is really disappointing for seniors, as Lowe’s is not providing discounts that are aimed at them. Many popular retail chains are offering discounts for seniors and hosting the senior day. Lowe’s despite being one of the biggest retail chains in the USA is not giving enough attention to Seniors. Of Course! There are other Lowe’s discounts that seniors can utilize. Yet, this doesn’t prove that Lowes respects the senior citizen enough. Let alone Seniors’ day like its competitors, at least offering seniors discounts could have been a pleasing gesture. I felt letdown after I came to know that Lowe’s doesn’t offer a seniors discount. Nevertheless, when I heard that Lowe’s offers discounts to veterans and military members, my disappointment with Lowe’s reduced.

