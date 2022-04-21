Lowe’s is one of the biggest retailers of home improvement products in the United States of America. They have more than, 2100 stores spread across the globe and have more than 300,000 employees working for them. They are one of the leading stores in the world when it comes to making DIY (Do It Yourself) products. So, if you are wondering whether Lowe’s gives out free pallets to their customers, you have come to the right place. We will be discussing whether Lowe’s gives free pallets in their stores and other related topics such as, what does Lowe’s do with old pallets? Who are a few retailers who give free pallets? What are pallets, and what are they used for? Etc.

Does Lowe’s Give Out Free Pallets?

There are few Lowe’s outlets that give away unwanted pallets to the customers who request for the pallets. A few branches of Lowe’s recycle as they have a sustainability scheme. So if you want a free pallet, all you need to do is ask the store if you could have one. This is also considered the best way to get a free pallet from Lowe’s.

What Is the Best Process for Getting Free Pallets From Lowes?

As we have mentioned in the previous section. The best way to obtain free pallets from the Lowe’s is by asking the staff or the management if they have a free pallet. Another way to get free pallets is to call the nearest Lowe’s location and ask the staff if they have any free pallets available. By doing this, you will not have to drive down to the store and check for the pallets. Keep in mind that if you request a pallet, you will be responsible for the removal and the transportation of the pallet.

Can You Take the Pallets Behind Lowe’s?

No, a customer can not just go to the back and take the pallets This will be considered illegal, and the customer will have to face charges. Taking the pallets without the permission of a staff member of Lowe’s is not allowed. This is because Lowe’s recycles and reuses a lot of these pallets. The pallets are also required to be loaded. So, even if it looks like these pallets are just left alone and nobody is looking for them, do not take it. Just go inside the store and ask for it, and they might hand it to you.

What Does Lowe’s Do With Old Pallets?

As we have mentioned in the previous section, Lowe’s recycles and reuses the pallets. This comes under their sustainability scheme. By doing this, they help preserve the environment. The company has stated that they recycle wood from more than 1000 stores and distributors. In this way, Lowe’s is able to decrease the amount of wood they require in their stores. Due to this, a few Lowe’s outlets do not give away free pallets as their store policy will state that they will have to recycle or reuse all the used pallets.

Where Else Can I Get Free Pallets From Besides Lowe’s?

Apart from Lowe’s, there are various other stores that give free pallets to their customers if they request them for it. A few stores that might give away free pallets apart from Lowe’s are,

Home Depot

Walmart

Target

These are a few direct competitors of Lowe’s who give away free pallets. Apart from these stores, you can even go to a local hardware store and ask if they will give you a free pallet. You can even ask for them in a local furniture store near you. We are not sure if these local stores will hand you the pallets for free or if they will charge for them, but you can definitely try.

How Much Do Pallets Cost?

The price of pallets depends on what they are made of. If the pallet is made of plastic, then it might not cost much. The price will start to rise if the pallets are made of some type of metal. Wooden pallets might also cost a lot of money if you are thinking of purchasing one. While prices might vary depending on what they are made of, the average price of a pallet costs around $120. The prices can start from $4 and go all the way to $200. The price not only depends on what it is made of, but also depends on the weight, size, and quality of the pallet. The average size of a pallet should be 48 inches x 40 inches. This size pallet can carry a lot more items than a regular small-size pallet.

Which Type of Pallets Are Durable and Strong?

If you are looking for very strong pallets that can carry a lot and not get damaged easily. Then you should go for a metal pallet. They are easily the strongest and the most durable pallet. The plastic pallets can be very durable and can last for a long time. But, these pallets are not very strong and can break very easily. When it comes to wooden pallets, they are not that strong or durable. They can break easily and will not last for a very long time. So, if you are looking for a sting and durable pallet, then you should definitely go with metal pallets.

Conclusion

The next time you are at Lowe’s, and you need a free pallet, you can just ask the staff members in the store if you can get it. They will mostly give it to you if the store policy of that location says it can be given. More details on this have been given in the initial section. While most Lowe’s locations give away free pallets, there are a few locations that will give away free pallets if the customer asks them for it. There are a few locations that might not give you a free pallet because their store policy will require them to recycle all the pallets they have.

Lowe’s recycles and reuses its used pallets as this is a part of its sustainability scheme. We have given details on this as well. Keep in mind that one should never go to the back of the store and take the pallets. This is not acceptable, and anyone doing this might face charges of shoplifting. A comprehensive paragraph talks about this in the above section. We have also discussed what is the best way to acquire pallets from Lowe’s and what they do with the old pallets. In the final sections, we have listed a few competitors of Lowe’s who might also give free pallets and how much pallets cost in case you want to purchase them. We have has given details about which type of pallets are the strongest and the most durable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Does Lowe’s sell wooden pallets? No, Lowe’s does not sell wooden pallets in their stores. They will give it to a customer for free, or they will recycle and reuse it. The company does this to preserve the environment and this is a part of its sustainability program. 2. How can I find out if the Lowe’s near me gives free pallets? The best way to find out if Lowe’s near you gives free pallets or not is by calling the store and asking the staff. They will inform you and might keep the pallet ready for you to pick up in case they are giving pallets for free. 3. Which is the strongest pallet? As we have mentioned in the final section, metal pallets are the strongest and the most durable when compared to other types of pallets. These pallets do not break or go bad easily and will last for a long time. 4. What are the sizes of the pallets in Lowe’s The sizes of the pallets in Lowe’s are length: 48 inches, and width: 40 inches. This is bigger than a regular pallet and can carry more items than smaller pallets.