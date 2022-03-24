Does Lowes Drug Test Their Employees?

Most of you will know what Lowe’s is. For those of you who do not know, Lowe’s is one of the biggest retail companies in the world. They mainly deal with home improvement equipment and hire a huge number of employees. Each of the employees has to go through a drug test so that the company will know whether the person who is going to join is under the influence of any substance. There is a huge process that people go through for the drug test, which we will get into in a while. We will also be answering a few of the common questions related to Lowe’s and their drug tests. So, let us begin without further delay.

What Is Lowe’s?

Before we begin talking about their drug tests, let us know a bit about what Lowe’s is. As we have mentioned in the previous section, Lowe’s is one of the biggest retail companies in the world. They mostly deal with home improvement products. The company was established on 25 March 1921 which means it has a 100-year legacy. Lowe’s was founded by Lucius Smith Lowe, and the first-ever store was opened in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, United States of America. Lowe’s operates nearly, 2200 stores and has over 300,000 employees working for the company. They own stores throughout Canada and the USA. The headquarters of the company is located in Mooresville, North Carolina, United States of America. Lowe’s was the biggest hardware retailer in the United States of America till they were exceeded by Home Depot in the year 1989. As of 2020, Lowe’s revenue is estimated to be around $72.148 billion.

Why Do Retailers Drug Test in the United States of America?

Now, that we know about Lowe’s and what it is that they do, let us dive into understanding drug tests and why retail companies do drug tests in America. Firstly, let us see the answer for why retailers conduct drug tests in the United States of America? As mentioned before, drug tests are conducted to see if any employee is under the influence of any illegal substance. It helps employers identify if they are abusing any drugs.

Most of the companies in the United States of America have very strict rules about having a drug-free environment in their workspace. If there is any employee caught with a positive result in the drug test, he/she will be dismissed immediately. But if the result is negative, the employee will receive a call from the company regarding the next steps for hiring. These drug tests usually take 1 to 3 days to give the results.

When Did This Process Start in the United States of America?

Drug tests started in the year 1971. After President Richard Nixon gave out orders for the soldiers to give a urine drug test. After these tests were conducted, the results were shocking. A huge number of the tests that were given turned out to be positive. In the year 1982, the department of defense started to implement strict drug tests in the Army, Navy, and Air force. After this, in the mid-1980s, many employers started to perform drug tests before hiring their employees, after which the drug testing index (DTI) was released.

In the year 1988 when the first DTI was released, it showed a 13.6% positivity rate in drug tests. This raised a lot of concern and the government started to pass different acts for anti-drug abuse. They passed the Drug-Free Workplace Act and the Anti Drug Abuse Act. Later in the year 1991, another act was passed, and it was called the Omnibus Transportation Employee Drug Testing Act. This act was for the state transportation employees. It was started as there were a lot of accidents by train drivers and transport drivers because of drug abuse. Many years later, the drug positive rate started to go down. By the year 2012, the positivity rate went down and was at 3.5% years.

Does Lowe’s Drug Test?

The answer to this question is very obvious. But we will still answer it. Yes, Lowe’s does drug tests for their employees. This is a part of their hiring process, just like many other companies in the United States of America. The company also has rights in which their employees can go through random drug tests according to their contract. The most common drug test in Lowe’s is the mouth swab test. The drug tests are done so that the consumers have a safe environment when they are shopping at their stores. The drug tests are not only done for full-time employees, but are also done for part-time employees. The supervisors at Lowe’s constantly observe their employees and if anyone is caught with possession of any illegal substance, he/she will immediately be terminated.

How Frequently Does Lowe’s Drug Test?

The drug test at Lowe’s is done during the hiring process. The hiring process also includes an aptitude test, interviews, and background checks. Drug tests are requested in the first interview, but in certain instances, the test can be requested in the second interview as well. As we have mentioned in the previous section, a drug test can be conducted anytime according to the employment contract. Lowe’s can conduct a drug test randomly. Lowe’s even conducts drug tests if an employee gets injured. This is because they compensate an employee when they are injured, and they check if the employee did not hurt himself because of the influence of drugs.

How Does Lowe’s Drug Test?

As we have mentioned in the previous section, the mouth swab test is the most common type of drug test in Lowe’s. This mouth swab test can show if an employee has used any substance in the past week. These mouth swabs can not be easily meddled with and are done under the supervision of Lowe’s company. Lowe’s will also pay the employee so that he/she can take the drug test. These tests are conducted in their offices and their results come back in 1 to 3 days. If there is an error or accident in the workplace or any situation occurs, Lowe’s will even conduct a urine test, which is also the most accurate test to know if an employee is under the influence of any drug.

Does Lowe’s Drug Test for Marijuana?

Yes, Lowe’s does do a drug test for marijuana. They even do this test in states where marijuana is legal. Lowe’s believes that if an employee has to work in their company, they have to be clear of any substance. This is done because they want the consumers and workspace to be safe, which is only possible when there is a drug-free environment. Most employers do not include marijuana in their drug tests as many states in the United States of America. But Lowe’s has not yet changed the rules of their drug tests.

Will Lowe’s Hire You if You Fail a Drug Test?

The answer is obviously no. You will not be hired if you fail the drug test at Lowe’s. Even if they conduct a random drug test and the result turns out to be positive, the employee will be immediately terminated. After passing the drug test, the employee will have to go through an aptitude test, several interviews, and background checks. After clearing all the interviews, you will be eligible to work at Lowe’s. If you do not clear the drug test, Lowe’s will call you and tell you about the result. If you clear it, you will receive a call saying that you are eligible for the next stage of the interview.

Can I Reapply to Lowe’s if I Fail My Drug Test?

Yes, Lowe’s accepts reapplications even after you fail a drug test. But you will have to wait for 90 days before reapplying. After the completion of 90 days, which is about 3 months, you can reapply and give the drug test again. If you clear the drug test and other aspects of the interview, you will be hired by the company.

Conclusion

Lowe’s is one of the biggest hardware stores in the United States of America. They have multiple branches in Canada and the United States of America. They have been in the market since 1921 which makes them a 100-year-old company. Lowe’s has very strict rules when it comes to having a safe and drug-free environment in their store. They have a drug test that they conduct during the first round of the interview, and they also conduct it randomly if they have any sort of suspicion on any employee. If the employee gets a positive result, he/she will be terminated effective immediately. As for the people applying for a job, they will receive a call from Lowe’s telling them about the result of their interview. We have given answers related to Lowe’s and their drug tests.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How long does it take to get a call from Lowe’s after giving a drug test? If your result turns out to be negative, you will get a call within 1 to 3 business days. If the result turns out to be positive, the candidate might take longer to receive the call. 2. Is it difficult to get hired in Lowe’s? It is very difficult to get hired in Lowe’s. As they have a huge process to hire a candidate as an employee in their company. 3. Can I be rehired after quitting a job in Lowe’s? Yes, Lowe’s will rehire you after 6 months of quitting the job. You can apply for your job online, and they will see that you worked in the company previously.