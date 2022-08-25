Lowe’s is a home improvement retailer in the United States. It has its headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina. They have its stores in the United States and Canada. It is the second largest home improvement retail store in the United States just behind Home Depot. Also, it is the direct competitor of the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, Home Depot. Lowe’s has 2,197 home improvement and hardware stores as of 2021. Also, there are many retailers which are competitors for Lowe’s which including the OBI stores, Leroy Merlin, and B&Q.

There are many items available at the Lowe’s stores which also include several materials such as wood and glass. Their glass aisle has many types such as Plexiglass. This is used in many renovations in their homes and offices. For this Lowe’s also provides cutting services.

You might also want to know more about the cutting services for Plexiglass at Lowe’s stores. Kindly read this article in which I have included all the information regarding the cutting of Plexiglass at the Lowe’s stores and also at home.

Do Lowe’s Provide Services to Cut Plexiglass In 2022?

No, Lowe’s does not provide glass cutting services for Plexiglass in 2022. This is because they do not have the required equipment for cutting at their stores. This is stated by some of the Lowe’s stores online. But there are many other retailers and home improvement stores which provide these services for the customers. One of such stores is Ace Hardware which has all the equipment for cutting the Plexiglass.

Additionally, you can purchase all the required tools for cutting at Lowe’s stores. Also, you can find many local stores around you for cutting Plexiglass in 2022.

To know more information about the services to cut the Plexiglass and also services at Lowe’s read this article till the end.

Does Lowe’s Provide Cutting Services for Glass on Size?

As Lowe’s does not provide cutting services for Plexiglass at their stores. However, they provide all the essential tools for cutting plexiglass at their stores and online website. Also they provide cutting services for the regular glass at their stores for the customers who require them in a particular shape. Additionally, they also provide cutting services for regular glass for free if you purchase the glass from them.

They cut the glass for free to a particular size, and then they will charge a minimum cost for providing services further. The minimum charge may be up to 50 cents (in most of Lowe’s stores).

What Are the Other Retailers Where You Can Get Plexiglass Cut?

It is very difficult to cut the Plexiglass at the stores even with the equipment at the stores. However, there are many local stores and other home improvement retailers who provide them for the customers. So, you might want to check out the nearest hardware stores for getting your plexiglass trimmed according to the size.

Take, for instance, there are many stores of Ace Hardware in most states (for example Colorado). There you can get the plexiglass cutting services at their physical stores. You can get all the information about these services on their official website before visiting them directly.

Also, there are retailers who provide Plexiglass online for customers who want to purchase them. Additionally, you can even get them cut by ordering and mentioning the size requirements. This way you can get them directly to your house in the size you want.

Can You Cut the Plexiglass at Home?

There are several uses and advantages of plexiglass. That is the reason it is used widely by customers. It is a shatterproof material. But it is also fragile, which results in breaking easily if you cut it at home without any proper equipment. It has to be cut with a particular tool that is used to cut them professionally.

There are many local stores where you can get your plexiglass cut. But if you don’t find one then you can purchase all the tools from retailers and cut the glass yourself at your house. These tools are also available at Lowe’s stores. This way you can cut them to the size you require.

The tools a Lowe’s for cutting the plexiglass also include Plaskolite 1-Blade Utility Knife which costs around $4.48. This is used to cut thin plexiglass which is fragile to work on.

Additionally, you can even rent the tools for cutting plexiglass at Lowe’s if you want to use them one time. This is considered more affordable when compared to purchasing the tools. Also, in this age of technology, you can even take help from the internet where you can find many videos and tutorials for cutting the plexiglass at home by yourself.

Finally, I would suggest you get yourself a power saw to make your work easy. The power saw may be a circular, a table, or a saber saw. Also for curved cutting, you have to use a jigsaw.

Process of Cutting Plexiglass at Home

You can get accurate results while cutting plexiglass if you use a metal cutting blade for the job. This is because it has uniform teeth which help you get a smooth cut on the glass. Also, it is always good to sand the glass before cutting it and then buff it.

Other tips to get a good finish after cutting your plexiglass are listed below:

Always keep the blade you use cool.

Cover the plexiglass with a thin plastic film while cutting it.

Remember to score before cutting the Glass. This will make sure you get the desired shape.

The competition retailer of Lowe’s, Home Depot offers tutorials for customers about cutting the plexiglass by themselves. Also, most of the home improvement stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot have store associates who will recommend some of their best tools for you to cut plexiglass.

What is the Process of Sanding and Buffing Plexiglass?

It is always recommended to sand and buff the plexiglass before cutting them to attain a smooth finish. So it is a necessary process to be done before cutting the plexiglass.

Following is the process of sanding and buffing plexiglass.

You can use a sand or wood block for sanding and also can use 120 to 180 grit sandpaper which is waterproof on the rough edges of the glass. This will make the rough edges smooth by using fine grit. Finish the sanding using 600-grit sandpaper. After the plexiglass is smoothed by sanding you can start buffing it. It can be done by electric drill by padding it with a buffing pad and then polishing the glass at the desired level to make it look more effective. You can polish it till you get the desired look for the glass.

Can You Purchase Plexiglass at Lowe’s?

Yes, as I have already mentioned Lowe’s provides plexiglass at their stores for their customers. You can get plexiglass at the Lowe’s stores and also on their official website. They provide them in various thicknesses and also in various finishes.

You can even get the help of any store worker/ associate at Lowe’s store to know what plexiglass is best. Below are the best Plexiglass you can find at Lowe’s stores and online.

Optix 0.22-inch T x 48-inch W x 96-inch L Clear Sheet costs $239 Plaskolite 0.246-inch T x 48-inch W x 96-inch L Clear Sheet costs $81

You can even select from different options from Lowe’s which are provided in basic sizes and can be trimmed further.

Final Thoughts

Lowe’s does not provide glass cutting services for Plexiglass at their stores. However, you can find tools required to cut them yourself at the Lowe’s stores and their official website. Additionally, you can find many retailers and local stores where you can get the cutting services for plexiglass. One such store which these services are Ace Hardware.

There are many tutorials available online where you can learn how to cut plexiglass at your house by yourself. For that, you need to get tools that can be purchased at Lowe’s. Additionally, you can even rent the tools for cutting plexiglass at Lowe’s if you want to use them one time. This is considered more affordable when compared to purchasing the tools.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I purchase the plexiglass and tools required at Lowe’s? Lowe’s does provide plexiglass and the tools for cutting them at their stores. Additionally, you can even rent tools at their stores. But you cannot get cutting services for Plexiglass at Lowe’s. Do I get cutting services for my plexiglass at Lowe’s? No, Lowe’s does not provide cutting services for plexiglass at their stores. However, there are other retailers and local stores which provide them for you. For example, Ace Hardware retailer provides plexiglass cutting. What are the basic tips to remember before cutting plexiglass at home? You need to get the surface of the glass sanded before cutting them. Also, you need to buff them to get a smooth finish.