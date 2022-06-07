Lowe’s is an American retail store providing home improvement supplies. It operates a chain of stores in America and Canada. It is popular to provide its services in-app, website, and in stores.

Additionally, PayPal is an American multinational financial corporation. They operate online payment systems in all major countries. It is an electronic-operated payment method that is now accepted in most retail stores.

But, does Lowe’s accept PayPal? What are some reasons Lowe’s doesn’t accept PayPal in-store? What are some other alternatives to PayPal that you can use at Lowe’s? To know the answers to all of these questions and others, go through the article below.

Is PayPal an Accepted Method of Payment at Lowe’s?

Yes, Lowe’s accepts PayPal payments at their website, lowes.com. Unfortunately, it does not accept PayPal payments in its physical stores. They can opt for the PayPal method at the checkout page. If the customers want to pay from PayPal at the Lowe’s store, then they have to purchase a Lowe’s gift card in PayPal and then can continue with the payment using that gift card. A minimum purchase of $10 is necessary for PayPal payments at Lowe’s. However, PayPal is accepted by many major retailers in the country. Further, PayPal credit and PayPal cash are accepted at Lowe’s store.

What is PayPal?

PayPal is an online payment system that helps the customer pay using the electronic operated networks. PayPal links the customer’s bank cards or bank accounts with the PayPal account on their mobile. Customers can use this account to make payments without any cash. Customers can create an account for free on mobile with simple steps. It helps customers handle their payments like sending and receiving money on mobile. PayPal also provides services like PayPal cash card, PayPal credit card, bill me later options, and many more deals associated with major merchandise.

How to Sign Up for PayPal?

Creating an account on PayPal is very simple and can be done by yourself in the following steps.

Download the PayPal app on mobile for free Register with your mobile number by receiving a confirmation message Link your debit or credit card to the payment method Start exploring various payment options

Customers eligible for the PayPal cash and PayPal credit card can make payments through them at eligible stores and websites. Customers need to maintain a 700 credit score to be eligible for a PayPal credit card.

How Can You Use PayPal for Your Purchases at Lowe’s?

While shopping online at Lowe’s website, it is easy to choose the PayPal option at the checkout page and proceed to pay using PayPal. It has to link to the website, and PayPal should be linked to your mobile and bank card numbers.

But, while shopping at their store, it becomes quite tricky to use PayPal as Lowe’s store does not accept PayPal payment in their physical stores. However, PayPal can be used to purchase a Lowe’s gift card, and then the purchase can be completed by paying Lowe’s with that gift card.

What Are Some Reasons Lowes Doesn’t Accept PayPal in-store?

Lowe’s does not accept PayPal payments at their stores, but can be used on their websites to make payments. The reason for this is still unknown, as why doesn’t the retailer accept the PayPal payments. It is also not known if it will accept in the future.

Other Retailers Who Accept PayPal Payments

PayPal is an online cashless payment method that is associated with many major retailers across America. It is also accepted on websites of well-known businesses. Some major retailers and merchandise that accept PayPal are mentioned below

Walmart Home Depot eBay USPS Best Buy JetBlue Airways Hotels.com Liquidation channel Overstock.com Jewelry Television B&H photo video

What Are the Pros and Cons of Using PayPal?

Any payment method has its own set of pros and cons, even if it is user-friendly. Likewise, PayPal also has pros and cons, which are listed below.

PROS Sending money safely Mobile friendly Different finance options Different online and offline discounts Money can be instantly deposited into your PayPal account Accepted by most the businesses Good invoice feature Online transactions are made easy compatible for currency and also digital currency like Crypto and Venmo

CONS Can be a target medium for phishing and scams No protection for digital transactions Poor customer service delayed refunds chargeback fees are expensive transactions fee is complicated Additional charge for international transactions Problems like freezing and late funds.



Are There Any Discounts or Offers That You Can Access When You Use PayPal?

PayPal offers many discounts and deals for its users online. It is associated with many major retailers and provides discounts on them like Walmart, Apple, Wayfair, horse.com, Swiss watch expo, etc. It even associates with turbo tax and is providing cashback for every tax payment through PayPal. Even Bill me later is owned by PayPal and is offered as a payment method in PayPal.

What Is the PayPal Cash Card? How Can You Apply for It, and How Do You Use It?

A PayPal cash card is a prepaid card. This card can be recharged using the linked account and used for payments. This can be used like any other bank card once the money is deposited into it. PayPal cards can be used while online payments, in-app purchases, and in particular, stores to make payments. Money can also be withdrawn from this card like an ATM card. It can be used in many ways

Easy bank transfers can be done. Services like recharge are also available.

Send or receive money from others without sharing any banking details. International transactions are charged extra.

Easy connect to a bank account or bank card of your choice

These cards are backed by FDIC insurance on the MasterCard network, which provides protection to your payments and transactions.

Additionally, this PayPal cash card can be used in any Lowe’s store as a bank card for payments. However, this PayPal card should be backed up by a Master card.

What Are the Alternatives to PayPal That You Can Use at Lowe’s?

Lowe’s stores accept payments in the following methods

Credit cards like American Express, Visa, Mastercard, or Discover.

Cash

Debit Cards

Gift Cards by Lowe’s

Zero card

Checks (Personal or business) with valid government ID

But Lowe’s doesn’t allow mobile-operated payment networks like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, etc. Lowe’s website and app additionally accept Mobile payments like PayPal.

Can Customers Use Your Phone To Pay At Lowe’s store?

Lowe’s does not accept mobile-operated payments at its stores. As it does not accept NFC payment methods, that means Near Field Communication payments. Even mobile-operated payment methods like Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay are not eligible for payment methods at their stores. Samsung Pay uses MST technology for authorization of the payments, which is not accepted by Lowe’s. MST means Magnetic Secure Transmission. This does not require any upgrade at the checkout terminal, this is the reason why Lowe’s does not accept Samsung Pay at their stores.

What Is PayPal Credit? Can You Use It at Lowes?

PayPal credit card helps its users make payments without using an actual credit card. However, the card has to be linked to the PayPal account and then payments can be done. The PayPal account is accepted on both Lowe’s website and store. It is accepted in store as it is backed up with a credit card. PayPal Credit verifies the account of customers at every purchase by asking them to log in to their PayPal account to complete the transaction.

Conclusion

Lowe’s does not accept any kind of mobile-generated payments, including PayPal along with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay. However, they accept PayPal cash and credit cards backed up with valid bank cards. The PayPal card can be used for payments for online purchases on the app, the Lowe’s. It can be used during the final checkout and proceed to pay with a PayPal account that is on your mobile. Additionally, PayPal offers many deals and discounts related to major retailers like Walmart, the Swiss watch company, Apple, etc. If the customers want to use PayPal at Lowe’s store, then they need to purchase a gift card on PayPal and use that gift card for the payment. Furthermore, signing up for PayPal is so simple and free of cost on the mobile.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is PayPal checkout-free? Yes, payments and transactions are totally free with PayPal. No extra fees are charged to its users. Do you need a bank account to register in PayPal? No, PayPal doesn’t ask for any bank account details to register you. It just verifies your mobile number. Then link your debit or credit card details with the account and start using it. Do Money deposits and transactions take time to be reflected while using PayPal? No, Money can be instantly deposited into your PayPal account.

Name some of the retailers who accept PayPal. Walmart, USPS, Home Depot, eBay, Best Buy, Jet Blue Airways, etc.