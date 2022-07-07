Kroger is an American based retail store dealing with supermarkets and departmental stores. It has services provided through various store businesses like supermarkets, departmental stores, hypermarkets, superstores, and jewelry stores. It has even introduced food processing and manufacturing units, Pharmacies, medical clinics (within stores), and fuel centers.

Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the United States based on revenue. And also, it is in 3rd place among the largest retailers after Walmart and Amazon. Just like any other retail store, Kroger also has different payment methods in its store. These days cashless and cardless payments through digital wallets have been made to have an easy and secure way of paying anywhere.

Have you ever visited Kroger and wanted to make your payments with Samsung Pay and Google Pay? Do they accept these payments? Are you searching for these answers? Then your search is over as the answers are right here in this article.

Does Kroger Accept Google Pay and Samsung Pay?

No, Kroger does not accept Google Pay and Samsung pay at their stores. These are not included in their payment methods as of 2022. But, they do provide wireless payments in the form of the Kroger Pay app. This can be used as any other digital wallet to pay the bills at Kroger stores. This app can be used at their stores during checkouts and also at their self-assisting kiosks.

Keep reading this article till the end to know more about payment methods at Kroger and Kroger Pay app.

Why Does Kroger Not Accept Google Pay & Samsung Pay?

Kroger has introduced their exclusive pay app in 2020 to make it easy for its customers. It is introduced to encourage cashless and cardless payments at their stores. From the time it started using Kroger pay at its store, it has stopped other payment methods like Google Pay and Samsung pay at their stores. Their Kroger Pay app can be used at their cash registers by scanning the QR code or can also be used at their self-assisting kiosks.

Payment Methods Accepted at Kroger

Kroger has used contactless payment options before it introduced its own Kroger Pay app. Since then, it has discontinued most of the digital wallet payments at its stores. Here I am listing below all the accepted payment methods at Kroger stores.

Cash Debit cards Credit cards Gift cards Personal Checks Contactless Payments

Kroger has introduced its pay app to minimize cash and card payments due to the COVID pandemic. The most used among the above payment methods are Debit card and Credit card payments along with Kroger pay.

Everything You Need to Know About Kroger Pay

This is an exclusive payment method introduced by Kroger to use in their stores. Through this customers can pay for their groceries and other purchases in the Kroger app. This is a cashless and cardless type payment option. Kroger pay is in the Kroger app which is available on both Android and iOS devices. Customers can shop for any items through Kroger pay including alcohol, wine, and medicines.

The security of Kroger pay is made using the SSL at multiple levels. SSL means Secure Sockets Layer which provides security at multiple layers. This app also includes encryption which helps to keep the information exclusively between the app and the phone. There is no need to save card details and personal information on your app. It provides unique tokens every time you want to pay.

Benefits Included in Kroger Pay

Safe and secured payments using the mobile You can earn fuel points while using this app Checkout at the cash register is faster and easier Contactless payments

How to Use Kroger Pay?

Kroger pay is a personalized payment app introduced by Kroger for its store and kiosk payments. This can be used in the place of cash and card payments.

You just have to scan the QR code that appears on the debit reader screen at the store’s cash register and enters the security PIN or the biometrics you have entered to make successful payments. The QR code is a one-time quick response that is generated by the cash register.

Moreover, this can also be used at the self-assisting kiosks present at Kroger stores. You can scan the QR code that appeared on the kiosk machine and pay your bill.

There are three types of contactless payment options at Kroger. They are listed below for you.

Kroger Pay– As already discussed Kroger pay is an in-house payment method introduced by Kroger for cashless and cardless payments at their stores. Customers can just scan a one-time QR code and make payments. Scan, Bag, Go– This is an updated version and can be used easily by shoppers. Customers can easily scan the items in their mobiles, bag them and pay them using the Kroger app. Pickup and Delivery – Customers can order whatever they want in the comfort of their house in the Kroger app and the items will be delivered to their doorsteps. The delivery charges are also free. Payments can be done through the app. SNAP/ EBT– Kroger has been accepting payments through SNAP and EBT cards. They can be used while paying for their website and app purchases.

Their app and official website also accept payments through various debit and credit cards such as Amex, Visa cards, MasterCard, and Discover.

Other Stores That Accept Google Pay & Samsung Pay

Google Pay and Samsung pay are wireless payment methods with digital wallets. They are both the same with just a little difference. That is, Samsung pay can only be operated on Samsung devices and not on other devices, but Google Pay can be operated on any mobile device including Samsung mobiles.

Some Retailers and Outlets Which Accept Google Pay

Walt Disney World Bloomingdale’s Schnucks Staples Macy’s American Eagle Outfitters McDonald’s Whole Foods Market Toys R Us Nike Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy Giant Eagle

Some Retailers and Outlets Which Accept Samsung Pay

Staples Toys R Us Disney Store Forever 21 Chinese Express Sprouts Uber Best Buy Trader Joe’s Banana Republic Applebee Walgreens

Recap of the Article

To begin with, I have started this article by giving information about Samsung pay and Google Pay at Kroger. Kroger does not accept Samsung pay and Google Pay as payment methods at their stores and website. As they have introduced their exclusive payment method in their app. It is Kroger pay, this is just like any other digital wallet used to pay at the Kroger store by scanning the one-time QR code for security.

Kroger also accepts other payment options but does not have other digital wallet payment methods at their stores and website.

Conclusion

Kroger does not accept Samsung pay and Google Pay at their stores. They have Kroger pay in their app which can be used to scan the QR code and enter the PIN or biometric to make successful payments. Along with Kroger pay they also accept Scan, Bag & Go, Pickup and Delivery, and also SNAP/ EBT payments.

Their app and official website also accept payments through various debit and credit cards such as Amex, Visa cards, MasterCard, and Discover. Unlike Kroger, there are various other retailers that accept Samsung pay and Google Pay at their stores and websites.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why Doesn’t Kroger Accept Google Pay & Samsung Pay? Kroger has stopped accepting other digital wallets after introducing Kroger pay in their app. It is accepted in their stores and self-assisting kiosks. Explain how Kroger Pay works. You just have to scan the QR code that appears on the debit reader screen at the store’s cash register and enters the security PIN or the biometrics you have entered to make successful payments. What are some other payment methods Kroger accepts? Cash, Debit cards, Credit cards, Gift cards, and Personal Checks. Along with Kroger pay they also accept Scan, Bag & Go, Pickup and Delivery, and also SNAP/ EBT payments. Is Kroger safe and secure to use? Yes, it is secured by SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) which provides a security system on several levels. It also has encryption between your device and your Kroger app.