Kroger is an American-based retailer which operates through departmental stores and supermarkets. It has a total of 2723 stores in 35 different states of the United States. It is the largest supermarket retailer in the United States by revenue. Not only that, but it even has jewelry stores and in-store clinics. It is the third-largest general retailer on the list behind Walmart and Amazon.

People now rarely use posts and stamps, but they are easily available at any retail store. The United States has partnered with major retailers to provide stamps at their stores. Likewise, Kroger which is one of the accessible stores in the United States also sells stamps.

So, do you want to know what type of stamps are available at Kroger and the cost of them? This article is all you need to get answers to those questions.

Do Kroger Stores Sell Stamps in 2022?

Yes, USPS has a partnership with Kroger stores also just like many other retailers. Kroger provides stamps at their stores. They also have many other postal accessories in their stores. Customers can find stamps like first-class and US forever stamps at Kroger stores. A first-class postage stamp costs nearly $0.55 at Kroger, and it also provides discounts on bulk purchases of stamps.

This article has all the information about Kroger and the stamps available at their stores. So read till the end.

What Are the Types of Stamps Available at Kroger Stores?

Kroger provides self-assisting kiosks at their stores to customers who want to purchase USPS stamps. It is a licensed distributor of stamps but does not have all the variety as a USPS store. For example, customers can find the US forever stamps in almost all the Kroger stores across the country. On the other hand, first-class stamps and other season stamps are limited to a few Kroger stores only.

Forever stamps are the stamps whose price increase with the increase in the cost of stamps. But these can be used no matter what the mailing service price is. These have a longer usage period.

Customers cannot purchase a single stamp with the Kroger stores, they can only purchase stamps in bulk provided by Kroger. Kroger offers stamp booklets and sheets at their stores.

You can even contact the nearest Kroger store to get information about the availability of stamps at their stores. You can use the “store locator” from their official website to know the nearest Kroger store.

How to Purchase Stamps From Kroger Store?

You can find postal stamp booklets and sheets at the Kroger stores. You can only purchase bulk quantity stamps at their stores as they do not offer single stamps. Furthermore, you get all the information about the availability of stamps at the cash register or the checkout counter of the Kroger store. Kroger stores even have scales at their stores for the customers who want to buy stamps based on the weight of the package and the number of stamps it requires. You can find these weighing scales at the cashier counter.

Kroger stores even have self-assisting kiosks at their stores where customers can purchase stamps.

What is the Cost of Stamps at Kroger Stores?

All the stamps available at the Kroger stores have the same cost as any USPS outlet. Kroger does not charge you extra for the stamps as the USPS does not allow the partnered retail stores to do so.

But there are several discounts for bulk purchases at Kroger stores such as postal stamp booklets and sheets. For example, first-class forever stamps up to 20 in number cost you $9.80. This saves you nearly $0.06 per stamp.

Does Kroger Sell Stamps Online?

Kroger provides its services through their stores and official website kroger.com. But, the Kroger website does not sell stamps online. Customers who want to purchase stamps have to visit their stores to get them.

Is There a Way to Find Out if a Nearby Kroger Store Sells Stamps?

You might have to contact the nearest Kroger store to get information about the availability of stamps at their stores. You can use the “store locator” option on their official website kroger.com to find nearby Kroger store locations.

Reasons to Buy Stamps at Kroger Stores

Kroger provides one of the best services at their stores in the United States. Here, I am listing out the reasons to buy stamps at the Kroger stores.

It is easy to find stamps at Kroger stores in places like cash registers, kiosks, checkout counters, etc. Kroger store accepts a range of payment methods for stamps. Kroger stores are available in nearly 35 states of the United States which makes it easily accessible. Most of these stores are available throughout the day and even late at night. They offer discounts on bulk purchases. Weighing machines are available to know how many stamps you need to attach to the package. Many benefits like rewards are offered when you buy stamps from Kroger stores. These rewards can be used in future purchases. Other postal services are also available at their stores. You can get stamps for domestic and international packages. Get stamps at cost same as USPS outlet.

Retail Stores Which Sell Stamps

Along with Kroger, there are several other retailers in the United States that are partnered with USPS to sell stamps at their stores. Some are listed below.

Costco

CVS pharmacy

Walgreens

Walmart

Publix

Winn-Dixie

Staples

Other Places Where You Can Purchase Stamps

Not only stores but also some places do sell stamps other than the USPS and the retailers. They are listed below.

Banks (For Example Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Fifth Third Bank, etc.)

Some local grocery stores

Online websites (For instance USPS online website, stamps.com, Amazon, etc.)

Pharmacies

ATM’s

Gas stations

Stationery stores

Postal service offices

Kroger Postal Delivery Service

Kroger has collaborated with postal and parcel services like USPS, FedEx, UPS, etc. It provides postal delivery services along with stamps and other postal services. There are stores where customers can drop off their mail for delivery through any of the above postal services. Along with that Kroger also offers to store the package for the customer till it is picked up. It charges the same as the postal services do at their outlets. Additionally, Kroger sells other postal-related things like envelopes also. These can be found in the office and stationery supplies aisle in different sizes.

Final Thoughts

Kroger sells all the stamps available at the USPS outlets at their stores. They are available in the form of booklets and sheets which has 20 to 30 stamps and cost nearly $10. There are also easy peel and stick stamps available at their stores which cost $0.50 for one stamp. However, Kroger stores and kiosks don’t sell stamps in single pieces. You may also get discounts when stamps are purchased in bulk which will save you some bucks.

It is easy and simple to buy stamps at Kroger stores. Almost every Kroger store is open all day, and they have stamps available along with other postal services. You can either walk into their stores or just contact them to get all the information about the availability of stamps with them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kroger sell USPS stamps? Yes, Kroger stores and kiosks at their stores provide stamps to its customers. They are offered at the same price similar to the USPS outlet. You can buy them in bulk and also easy peel and stick stamps are also available. Are forever stamps available at Kroger? Yes, customers can buy forever stamps at Kroger stores. They are available in bulk as booklets and sheets. A booklet of forever stamps costs nearly $10 at the Kroger store. Can I get seasonal holiday stamps at Kroger? Yes, there are many seasonal and holiday special stamps available at Kroger just like USPS. Some are Christmas stamps, Kwanzaa stamps, and Hanukkah stamps. USPS provides its seasonal special stamps at all the retail stores associated with them along with Kroger. Does Kroger’s official website have stamps on it for customers to purchase? No, customers cannot buy USPS stamps at Kroger’s official website as they don’t have them online. They have to walk into the Kroger stores to get the stamps required.