Kroger is an American retail company that manages many supermarkets, departmental stores, and grocery stores in the United States. It was initially established in 1883 in Cincinnati, Ohio. They are the largest grocery retail stores in the United States based on revenue. Additionally, they are the 5th largest general retail store in the country.

Safeway is also a supermarket chain in the United States. It is well known among its customers to provide services that include groceries, food, and general merchandise. Along with them, they also have a bakery section, floral and pharmacy, deli, and also a gas station at their stores.

The simple confusion between the Kroger CEO who later become CEO of Safeway led to confusion among customers about the ownership of the stores. I am writing this article to clear this doubt among you about the ownership of both Kroger and Safeway. So, this might be an interesting topic for you. Keep reading.

Does Kroger Own Safeway in 2022?

No, Krofers does not own Safeway as of 2022. However, the supermarket chain Safeway is owned and is a subsidiary of Albertsons. It is also managed by Sobeys. Also, the parent company of Safeway is owned and operated by Cerberus Capital Management. This company is well known and owns many other companies along with Safeway. In addition to this, Kroger company is owned by Fred Meyer. The main misunderstanding between the ownership is created when Kroger’s CEO became the CEO of Safeway.

Do you also want to know more information and facts about Kroger and Safeway? Then this is the right article for you. This article includes information such as all the operating stores under Safeway, owners of Safeway, and much more. So, kindly continue reading further.

Who Are the Current Owners of Safeway?

In the present day, the Albertsons Companies are the owners of Safeway. Albertsons Companies bought Safeway in the year 2015 and from then Safeway is a subsidiary under them. Additionally, Safeway is managed by Sobeys in Canada. Sobeys is also a part of the Albertsons Companies.

Both the Albertsons Companies and the Safeway supermarket chain are owned and operated by a parent company called Cerberus Capital Management. It can be concluded that the Albertsons Companies owns Safeway. Cerberus Capital Management owns both Albertsons and Safeway. It is also well known to many that Cerberus Capital Management is a parent company and owns many other associated grocery and retail stores in the United States.

What Are the Other Associated Stores With Safeway?

Along with Safeway, Albertsons also owns several other retailers and grocery chain stores. All the retail stores and grocery chains associated with Albertsons allow their customers to use the gift cards and coupons of other stores associated with them.

You might want to know about the major companies owned by them. So, here we go.

ACME Markets

ACME is a supermarket chain owned and operated by Albertsons. Its headquarters are located in East White land Township, Pennsylvania. They operate their stores in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, and New York.

ACME is the third-largest drug and food retailer in Delaware. Also, it is the largest grocery store in the Delaware valley. Found in 1891 they provide many services through its stores along with ACME Sav-On Pharmacies. It is an active subsidiary under Albertsons.

Andronico’s Community Markets

Andronico’s also known as Park and Shop is a well-known supermarket chain based in San Francisco Bay. It was first started in 1929 by Greek immigrant Frank Andronico. It is also a subsidiary under the Albertsons. Furthermore, it now has its stores in 7 locations across America.

Carrs

Safeway along with Carrs is purchased and owned by Albertsons. It is a supermarket chain based in Anchorage and Alaska. In both these states, there are stores in 24 locations all across them. You can use the Safeway Just For U rewards in the Carr stores while shopping with them. Use them during the transactions.

Jewel-Osco

Jewel-Osco is a supermarket chain in the Greater Chicago area. It has its headquarters in the western suburbs of Itasca. They are also associated with stores that are owned and operated by Albertson’s company. Jewel-Osco is founded in 1899 and has pharmaceutical stores in the locations of their 188 store.

Pavilions

Found in 1985 Pavilion is a chain of grocery stores which are located in Southern Carolina. It is a part of Vons groceries. Both Vons and Pavilions are similar in many aspects. They both provide their customers with food products that are grown organically and also their other specialties.

Randalls

It is also a grocery store chain that has its headquarters in Texas. They are also owned by Albertsons. They have 32 active stores which are owned and operated by the Albertsons companies. Randalls was first founded in 1966 and was later purchased by Albertsons companies in the year 2015. The Randalls stores are known to provide their customers with all the items such as fresh seafood, a bakery section, florals, cosmetics, and also a photo/ film services department.

Tom Thumb

Tom Thumb is basically a gas station along with a grocery store chain. It became a subsidiary of Albertsons companies in the year 2015. They were established in 1976. They are known to provide services with old-fashioned products. Not only that, but they are also popular among their customers as Tom Thumb gives services in providing fresh and organic produce to them. Additionally, they have a Growler Station with 18 beers on tap.

What Are the Stores Owned by Kroger?

It is clear that Kroger in no way owns or operates or has any kind of relationship with Safeway stores. But Kroger is known to be a part of the company named Fred Meyer. Fred Meyer is one of the United States’ largest grocery companies now.

Kroger was first founded in 1883. It became the subsidiary of Fred Meyer in the year 1998 along with several other associated companies. Some such companies which became subsidiaries along with Kroger are QFC, Ralph’s, and Smith’s.

Kroger is now established with store locations in nearly 2,876 all over the United States. It is also well known that it is the fifth largest grocery company in the United States.

Final Thoughts

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

