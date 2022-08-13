During various instances and situations, cashing using a personal check will be very helpful to us. For example, if a person hasn’t created a bank account or despite having a bank account he could not find any ATM nearby, he can depend on checks. As we know that one can cash different types of checks at Kroger, which makes it one of the best places to cash your check. Moreover, Kroger stores are present in more than 2700 stores that are located throughout the USA. However, before visiting the Kroger store, one should know the Kroger Check Cashing Limit. I have done some research and found what is the check cashing limit at Kroger stores. Continue reading to know more.

What is the Maximum Limit of Personal Check Cashing at Kroger Stores?

This can be very shocking to you, but the Kroger stores don’t cash personal checks. However, this doesn’t mean you cannot cash any check from Kroger. Other than Personal checks, you can cash other types of checks. The different kinds of checks that Kroger cash include income tax refunds, payroll business, travelers, government benefits, and insurance settlement checks. If you are cashing a check below $2000, you have to pay a fee of $4.50. In case you are cashing checks that range above $2000 and up to $5000, you have to pay a fee of $7.50. I will elucidate further about cashing checks at Kroger store in this article. Read the article till the end for a better understanding.

What Kind of Checks Can You Cash in From Kroger?

You will be able to cash the following types of checks if you visit any Kroger store located within the USA. They are,

Payroll checks

Government checks

Income Tax Refund

Insurance Settlement

Business checks

Child Support Checks

Apart from the above-mentioned checks, you can also use your debit card and cash in at the checkout lane.

How Much Will Kroger Charge You if You Cash a Check at Its Stores?

You will be using the service of “Money Services” when you are cashing your check from Kroger. There are two types of charging, depending on whether you have a shopper’s card. If you have a shopper’s card, you will be charged a fee of $4 for checks whose value is up to $2000. If you are cashing at Kroger without a shopper’s card, you have to pay around $4.5. In the case of cashing a check whose monetary value ranges between $2000.01 and $5000, the fee is $7.5 without a shopper’s card. The fee is just $7 if you have the shopper’s card with you.

However, what I have said above regarding the fee and the limits cannot be applied to all the states of the USA. It varies across the states and hence it is better to contact the Kroger Money Service you are about to visit beforehand. The person on the other end of the call will reveal to you the details regarding fees and limits.

What is the Maximum Limit if You Are Cashing a Check at Kroger Money Service?

In most Kroger stores that are located across the USA, the cashing limit of checks is around $5000. One cannot cash a check whose value is more than the above-mentioned amount. As I mentioned before, the limit will not be the same across the states. However, I have given the limit that is being followed by more states in the USA. If you want to cash a check whose value is higher than $5000, the best alternative is to visit the band located nearby. However, I have to notify you that you must have an account to cash a check from the bank. If you don’t have an account, it is better to try other retail stores. There are many retail chains in the USA that cash different kinds of checks.

What is Required for a Person to Cash at Kroger Money Service?

There are certain things that you have to bring with you if you have to cash the check at Kroger Money Service. They are,

Bring the check that you want to cash (You cannot cash a personal check)

Social security number

International Passport

Driver’s License

Matricula Consular ID

Resident Alien ID

Military ID

State-issued ID

In case you want to save a few bucks every time you cash your check at Kroger, it is better to sign up for Kroger and get a Shopper’s Card. The Shopper’s card will save you $0.50 every time you cash any type of check (except for personal check).

How to Cash a Check at the Kroger Store?

Before you visit a Kroger store to cash a check, you should know if the particular store offers the service of cashing checks. Hence, make a call to the Kroger store that you are about to visit.

Now find the nearest Kroger Store that offers the service of cashing checks.

Visit that store along with all the required documents.

Before submitting the check, endorse on the back.

Finally, you can cash the check by heading toward the customer service counter desk.

What Are Some Other Places Where You Can Get Your Personal Check Cashed?

The Kroger stores are present in more than 2300 locations across the USA, and it is disappointing that none of the stores offers the opportunity of cashing personal checks. It would have been very helpful if it has been offering the service. However, if not Kroger, we have plenty of options or places where we can cash the personal check. The first option that should pop into your mind is your bank. You can cash your personal check without paying a penny at your bank.

The next option is to visit a credit union. When compared to the fee in the retail chains, the credit union will charge you a lower fee. In case you are not able to find any of the above two options, you should finally opt for retail chains such as,

H-E-B

Market Basket

Food Lion

Giant Eagle

Publix

Schnucks

Wegmans

Walmart

Final Thoughts

Kroger is one of the best choices for cashing checks considering the fact that it has installed its store in more than 2300 locations. However, a person has to reconsider his option if he wants to cash his personal check. He should either head to his bank or credit union. These two alternatives will save him more money. However, one disadvantage of the bank is it requires a person to have an account if he has to cash any check. If a person wants to cash his check immediately, the best option is to visit any retail store that cash personal checks. You don’t have to worry about finding those retail chains. I have already mentioned the retail chains that cash personal checks in this article. You can check it out and look where the nearest retail chain from the list is located.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Kroger Check Cashing Limit

1. Does Walmart cash personal checks? Walmart is one of the most popular retail chains with thousands of stores across the USA offer the service of cashing personal checks. However, you have a pay a fee in order to get that service. In addition to Walmart, various other retail chains such as Market Basket, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Publix, Schnucks, and many more. 2. Is it mandatory to bring a government-issued Photo ID for cashing checks at Kroger stores? You will not be able to cash a check if you don’t have a government-issued photo ID with you. The Photo ID can be anything from a state-issued ID to a driving license. 3. How many Kroger stores are present across the USA? There are more than 2300 Kroger stores located in the USA. They are presenting different states of the USA. 4. Where should I cash my check whose value is more than $5000? The maximum limit of cashing a check in Kroger is around $5000. Beyond that, you should depend on Bands and Credit Unions.