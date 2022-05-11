KFC is one of the biggest fast-food chains in the world. They have their restaurants all over the world. KFC has more than 25,000 stores throughout the world. They have millions of customers and have various modes of payment that are accepted in their restaurants. These days NFC payments are the most used form of payment in the world. One of the most popular NFC payment methods is Apple Pay. There are various places that accept Apple Pay and there are also places that do not accept it.

So, if you are wondering whether KFC accepts Apple Pay or not. Then you have come to the right place. Here, we are not only going to be discussing whether KFC accepts Apple Pay, but we will also be answering a few related queries such as, what is Apple Pay? Why is Apple Pay so popular? What are a few of the pros and cons of using Apple Pay? What is the process of using Apple Pay at KFC? Etc.

Does KFC Take Apple Pay?

Yes, KFC does accept Apple Pay in most of their locations. Not only do they accept, Apple Pay for their in-store payments, but they also accept it for online deliveries. Furthermore, KFC also accepts payments at most of their Drive-throughs as well. There are various types of NFC payments that are accepted at KFC. Such as Google Pay, PayPal, Samsung Pay, etc. KFC will also be accepting more forms of NFC payments in the near future.

What Is Apple Pay?

As most of us know, Apple Pay is a payment app and a digital wallet that allows its users to make payments in IOS apps, in-person, and online by using Safari. Apple Pay is only supported by Apple devices only. The application is not supported by devices that are not from Apple. If you are wondering how Apple Pay works, then it is quite simple. Apple Pay uses certain device-specific codes and transaction numbers to make payments. Apple Pay does not store any card numbers on the device or Apple’s servers. Even after making the payment, the number of your card will not be shared by anyone. All the purchases made by Apple Pay will remain private.

Why Is Apple Pay So Popular?

One of the biggest reasons why Apple Pay is so popular is because of the security that Apple offers. To make a payment one has to give a lot of security details such as Face ID, Touch ID, passcode, etc. A customer can make the payment through iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, etc. On top of this, the card numbers are not shared with anyone. They are even saved on Apple servers. This keeps all the personal details about the card secure.

What Are a Few of the Pros and Cons of Using Apple Pay?

NFC payments are becoming very popular and most people prefer this mode of payment over other forms. This is because of the security that the NFC payment methods offer. Apple Pay is one such NFC payment that offers excellent security. But, Apple Pay has various advantages and disadvantages. Let us discuss these pros and cons starting with the pros.

Advantages

One of the biggest advantages of Apple Pay as we mentioned before is security. The details of a customer’s card are not shared with any Apple merchant nor are saved on the Apple servers. This makes payments private and secure. Apple Pay is very easy to use. All the user has to do is upload the details on Apple Pay and then he/she can send the money by scanning a code and typing in the amount of money that needs to be transferred. Once the user gives all the security details, the money will be transferred. Apple Pay does not charge any extra charges to new customers or retailers. The best part is that a customer will be able to use the app even if there is no internet connection. The app can even be used when the device is in flight mode.

Disadvantages

When it comes to the disadvantages, there are quite a few with Apple Pay. One of the disadvantages is that the software can give a lot of trouble. As the software has a lot of bugs, a user might see problems that might result in payments not being able to process, the app might fail and shut down. This issue is not common but might happen to anyone. One of the biggest cons of using Apple Pay is that it does not have much reach. Not every retailer accepts it, which makes it difficult to pay customers who are using only Apple Pay.

Another disadvantage of Apple Pay is that it does not support online shopping. A customer might be able to purchase apps and other in-app purchases but will not be able to make other purchases online. The reach of Apple Pay is also very low. As it requires people to have an Apple Device in order to use it and not everyone has an Apple product, so the reach is quite low.

What Is the Process of Using Apple Pay at KFC?

Using Apple Pay at KFC is very simple. It is like using it at any other retailer or restaurant. As we have mentioned in the above section Apple Pay and other NFC payment methods use device-specific codes and transaction numbers to make payments. This is the same way that a customer has to use to make payments at KFC with Apple Pay. Let us look at the steps

Open the Apple Pay application and clear the Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode that you have set for your Apple Pay. Next, you will be able to select different cards that are linked to your Apple Pay device. Select the card with which you would like to pay. Once you have selected the card with which you would like to pay, hold your device near the contactless reader and a checkmark will appear once the payment is completed successfully. You can use this on the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, etc. The process of paying is the same and does not vary on the device.

Can You Use Apple Pay at the KFC Drive-Thru?

Yes, as we have mentioned in the initial section, a customer can use Apple Pay, not only in the KFC store, but it can also be used for online deliveries and in the KFC drive-thru. While most KFC drive-throughs accept Apple Pay as a form of payment there might be a few drive-throughs that might not accept it. To find out whether the drive-thru near you accepts Apple Pay, you can contact the particular location and find out. The staff member will let you know if they accept it or not. This is recommended because if a customer calls and finds out before he/she leaves there will not be much hassle at the drive-thru in case they do not accept it. But, most KFC drive-thru locations accept Apple Pay.

Can You Use Apple Pay on Your Apple Watch?

Apple Pay can not only be used on iPhone, but it can also be used on the iPad and the Apple Watch. We have mentioned this in the above sections. A customer will be able to pay using Apple Pay through his/her Apple Watch. Let us look at the steps that are used to pay through the Apple Watch.

Go to the My Watch tab in your Apple Watch Here, you will be able to select Wallet & Apple Pay Fill in the details of the bank if you have not done it already Once you get the verification from the bank, you can double-click on the side button, and the default card linked to your Apple Pay account will appear. Enter the passcode and put the watch near the contactless reader. Once you hear a beep and see a tick symbol on your Apple Watch the payment will be completed.

What Is the Process of Using Apple Pay for Your Online Purchases at KFC?

Those of you who did not know, a customer can also use Apple Pay for making online purchases at KFC. The usage is also very simple. Firstly, you will have to sign in to your KFC mobile app. If you do not have an account you can use a guest account. Now, you will have to select the preferred location and a pickup time. Next, you will have to add all the preferred items to your cart. Once you have picked all the items you want, you can confirm the order by clicking on the Continue to Payment option. Now, you can enter contacts and delivery details and select Apple Pay as the mode of payment. You will be able to transfer the money right away.

Conclusion

KFC is one of the most popular and the biggest fast-food chains in the world. They have thousands of stores and get a lot of customers every day. KFC accepts various forms of payments. One of the forms of payment that is accepted at KFC is Apple Pay. Yes, KFC accepts Apple Pay and a few other NFC payment forms in their restaurants. In the initial sections, we have given details about what Apple Pay is and why it has become so popular. Even though Apple is very popular, the payment method has its pros and cons. In the above sections, we have mentioned the advantages and disadvantages of Apple Pay.

If you are wondering how one has to use Apple Pay at KFC we have given details about it in the above sections. In the final sections, we have given details if a customer can use Apple Pay in KFC drive-throughs and how one can use Apple Pay through Apple Watch. Finally, we have given details on how Apple Pay can be used to make online purchases at KFC?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What other NFC payment forms does KFC accept? Other than Apple Pay there are a few other NFC payment forms that KFC accepts. A few of them are Google Pay, PayPal, and Samsung Pay. They will be adding more NFC payment forms in the near future. 2. What are the types of payments that KFC accepts? KFC accepts various forms of payments. A few of them are cash, debit card, credit card, NFC payments, etc. 3. Can I add my card to the KFC app? Yes, a customer can add his/her card to the KFC app. It is very simple to do as well. All the customer needs to do is click on the add card option and fill in the card details and the card will be added to the app.