As most of us know Instacart is an online delivery system that delivers groceries and provides pick-up service in the United States of America. The services of Instacart are also available in Canada. The services are offered to customers through their official website and their app. Instacart accepts various modes of payment. But the question here is, do they accept EBT as a form of payment. If you also have the same question in your head, then stick around for a while as we are going to answer this question in a while. We will also be answering questions related to this topic. Such as, What is EBT? What are the different states that still accept EBT as a method of payment at Instacart? What are a few special features and offers that one can take advantage of at Instacart? Etc.

Does Instacart Take EBT?

You will be glad to know that Instacart does take and support EBT. The company supports the use of this mode of payment. But the downside is that Instacart only accepts EBT as a form of payment only in a few states in the United States of America. The number of retailers is also limited. But for the states where it is accepted, customers will be able to add their EBT information to their Instacart accounts. The EBT cards can be used while checking out the products. Keep in mind that EBT cards can not be used in Instacart to pay for deliveries or other such fees. The card can not be used to give tips as well.

What Is EBT?

Now, that you are aware that Instacart accepts EBT as a form of payment. Let us understand a bit more about EBT. For those of you who did not EBT stands Electronic Benefits Transfer. This card will be given to people who qualify for the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). If you did not know EBT card is also known as the CBIC (Common Benefit Identification Card). If you take a look at an EBT card it will look like any other debit card. The EBT card allows people to get various benefits on food and groceries. The EBT card can only be used in certain participating stores and locations.

What Is Instacart?

As we have mentioned in the Initial section. Instacart is an online delivery system that delivers groceries and also provided pick-up services. They offer these services through their official website and on their app. Instacart’s services are currently available in the United States of America and Canada. With the help of Instacart customers will be able to order groceries from a few participating stores. The products are picked up by an Instacart employee and are delivered to the customer’s house. The company as of 2020 has a revenue of $1.5 billion and has more than 10,000 employees working for them. Instacart is a convenient way of ordering groceries that will be delivered to your doorstep.

What Are a Few Special Features and Offers That One Can Take Advantage of at Instacart?

Instacart gives various offers to their customers. Before we can start discussing the offers given by Instacart let us discuss a few features of Instacart.

Features

As we have mentioned in the previous section Instacart is an online delivery system that delivers groceries to the customer’s doorstep. These services are only provided on their official website or through their app. A customer will be able to get live updates on where his/her order is. They will also be able to chat with the personal shopper as they are shopping and bringing your order. The items which you have ordered get delivered on the same day and a customer can also pick a convenient time for the items to get delivered. These are the basic features of Instacart. These are the basic features of Instacart. Now let us check out a few offers and benefits of Instacart.

Offers

There are various offers and benefits that are offered by Instacart. One of the offers is that they offer is they give you free delivery on your first order. There are various discounts as well in Instacart. By using certain promo codes, a customer can get up to $30. Instacart also offers a special deal in which they give 2 months of free Instacart Express and $10 off on your first order. This is a limited-time offer and will expire in a few months. These are just a few offers that are offered by Instacart. You can check out more offers on their official website or the Instacart app.

What Are the Different States That Still Accept EBT as a Method of Payment at Instacart?

Instacart accepts EBT only in a few states in the United States of America. To be precise Instacart accepts EBT SNAP payments in 37 states. These states are,

California

Florida

Illinois

Georgia

Iowa

Kansas

Indiana

District of Columbia

Delaware

Connecticut

Arizona

Arkansas

Wisconsin

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Vermont

South Dakota

North Dakota

Rhode Island

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Ohio

South Carolina

North Carolina

New York

New Jersey

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

Nebraska

Missouri

Minnesota

Mississippi

Michigan

Kentucky

Maryland

What Are a Few Grocery Stores That Accept EBT as a Method of Payment?

The list of stores that accept EBT as a form of payment is also big. There are various stores that accept EBT which is why we will cut down to the stores on Instacart that accept EBT.

Aldi

Piggly Wiggly

Woodman’s Market

Warehouse Market

Tops Friendly Markets

Price Rite

Price Chopper

Market Bistro

Market 32

Save Mart

FoodMaxx

Lucky Supermarkets

Publix

Niemann Foods

Little Giant Farmers Market

Food Bazaar

Harps Food Store

Fairplay Foods

Homeland

United Supermarkets

CashSaver

Food-World

Earth Fare

Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy

Spring Market

Super 1 Foods

Fresh by Brookshire’s

Food 4 Less

Rancho San Miguel Markets

EatWell

Strack & Van Til

Van Til’s Supermarket

What Is an EBT Card?

As we have mentioned in the above section EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer). It is a program in which people get groceries and foods at discounted prices. In order to get the benefits of EBT, one must qualify for the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). Once a person qualifies for SNAP then he/she will get an EBT card. The EBT card looks like any other debit card. With the help of the EBT card, one can purchase groceries and other food products for a discounted price. But these offers and discounts can only be availed at selected stores.

How Do You Use EBT at Instacart?

Before you can start using EBT, you will first have to add the EBT card to your Instacart account. To enter the EBT card in your Instacart account, all you will have to do is go to the account hub, scroll down to the account settings, and select payment methods. Here you will see various options such as credit card, debit card, and PayPal. If you can the EBT option then click Add. Now, you will have to enter your name and then click Save. Your EBT card will be added to your Instacart account.

Once your EBT card has been added to your Instacart account, you can pick a store where you want to shop. Once you have selected all the items you require, you can proceed to check out. Keep in mind that the mode of payment is EBT. You will notice that the product’s price is much lower with an EBT card when compared with other forms of payment. You will also be able to see the other form of payments that can not be covered with SNAP. These payments include delivery charges, Instacart fees, etc. Once you have checked out, Instacart will ask you to verify the purchase using your EBT pin. This is needed for the security of the purchase.

Does Instacart Accept EBT Cash?

Unfortunately, Instacart does not accept EBT cash as a form of payment for either their deliveries or any other fees which are associated with using Instacart. There are other forms of payments accepted by Instacart. You can see all the forms of payment once you go to the checkout page.

What Are a Few Reasons That You Might Not Be Able to Use Your EBT Card on Instacart?

There are a few reasons why EBT might not be working on Instacart. The first reason can be you are in a state where Instacart does not accept EBT. The states in which Instacart does not accept EBT are,

Idaho

Colorado

Washington

Wyoming

Oregon

Utah

Maine

Alaska

Hawaii

Louisiana

New Mexico

Nevada

Montana

Alabama

Another reason, why EBT might not be working on Instacart can be because you did not change the setting to show you items that are EBT eligible. If this is not the case then check if you have added a backup payment method. A customer will require a back-up payment method as this is required to pay the delivery fees, etc. which can not be paid with EBT. The last reason for this can be that your EBT card might be empty, so check if there is some balance on the card.

Conclusion

Instacart is the world’s largest online grocery delivery company. They provide their services online or through their app. Instacart is the most convenient way of shopping for groceries as you do not have to go anywhere to buy them. All you need to do is order, and it will be delivered to your doorstep on the same day. You can even select a convenient time for getting the delivery. There are various forms of payment that are accepted by Instacart. One of them is EBT. Instacart accepts EBT as a form of payment. But they do not accept it for everything such as delivery fees, etc. More details on this have been given in the initial sections.

Instacart has various features and offers. We have given details on the features and offers of Instacart in the above sections. As mentioned previously, Instacart does not accept EBT in the states in the United States of America. The states in which Instacart accepts EBT have been provided. We have also given the list of stores on Instacart that accept EBT. For those of you who do not know EBT payments are done through an EBT card. Details on what an EBT card has been given in the above section. If you do not know how to use EBT on Instacart we have detailed the steps for adding and using EBT on Instacart. In the final sections, we have given details on whether Instacart takes EBT cash and why EBT might not be working on Instacart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What are the modes of payment accepted by Instacart? Instacart accepts various modes of payment. A few of them include credit cards, debit cards, and EBT cards. They also accept NFC payments such as Google Pay, PayPal, Apple Pay, and China UnionPay. 2. Does Instacart accept cash? No, Instacart does not accept cash as a form of payment. So, if you do not have a bank account there is no way you can shop on Instacart. 3. What is the Instacart payment card? The Instacart payment card is a prepaid debit card given by Instacart to shoppers. This card is linked directly to the shopper’s checking account. This card basically lets shoppers receive payments for deliveries as soon as they are paid.