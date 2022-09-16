Due to the adverse effects that cigarettes and alike products cause to humans, public health departments discourage their supply and usage. This attitude of organizations is reflected among the mass as well. Hence, it is natural for you to doubt if Cigarettes will be one of the many products that Instacart Delivers. Therefore, I went through the Instacart delivery policy to answer the question Does Instacart Deliver Cigarettes? I have presented the information I gathered by answering different queries about Instacart and its delivery policy. You can continue reading this article If you want to know if you can order a pack of cigarettes from Instacart.

Can You Use Instacart to Buy Cigarettes?

According to the Instacart delivery policy, you cannot use Instacart to buy Cigarettes. Moreover, instant will not deliver any tobacco-related product. This is the policy that Instacart currently following. However, Instacart does deliver alcohol in selected 14 states which permit alcohol delivery. As far as other food-delivery apps are concerned, many do deliver cigarettes. However, they expect you to be at least 21 years old if you want cigarettes to be delivered to your front door. When most food apps don’t shy away from delivering cigarettes, why does Instacart do so? Do you have the option of requesting the Instacart shopper to add cigarettes while they are in-store? Well, I have answers to your questions related to Instacart and Cigarettes. You can witness them if you scroll down till the end of this article.

Why Does Instacart Refuse to Deliver Cigarettes?

From the beginning, till now, Instacart has not delivered cigarettes. So, what could be the reason for refusal? Well, first we should look the tobacco-related commodities from the perspective of the government. We should know what is the stance of both the federal government and the state. Knowing the rules and regulations of the state is more important because each has its own laws that regulate the sales of tobacco and related products. Moreover, the Tobacco laws are said to vary even between cities. Due to different tobacco laws in different regions, the retail companies will not be able to have a common policy for their stores present across 50 states.

Another big reason is the reputation Cigarettes and other tobacco products have among the community. Years of research have only added more evidence to the theory that tobaccos are harmful to human health. Hence, any company that supports the sale of Cigarettes has the risk of a public boycott. Apart from this, selling Tobacco doesn’t go well with the core values of Instacart. For example, Instacart claims itself as an innovator who aims to prevent problems that may arise in the future. Delivering Cigarettes doesn’t align with the futuristic goals of Instacart.

As of now, Instacart is not ready to lose its reputation among the public. The parents strictly monitor their kids to check if their kids consume harmful products such as tobacco or drugs. If Instacart starts delivering Cigarettes, it can increase the tobacco consumption of teenagers without the knowledge of their parents. If such things happen in the future, Instacart has to face the wrath of the disappointed parents.

What Are Other Delivery Services Which Deliver Cigarettes to Our Front Door?

Instacart didn’t want to risk its reputation. As a result, it has stayed away from delivering cigarettes until now. However, there is a daredevil in the ecosystem of delivery companies that offer this service. This delivery service offers us the service of delivering cigarettes to our front door. They are DoorDash.

You can ask DoorDash to deliver cigarettes to your place. However, DoorDash is known for its strict adherence to federal law. Hence, it is very careful about not delivering cigarettes to customers who are not above 21. In order to know the age of the customer receiving the cigarette delivery, it will ask for a government-issued Photo ID. As I mentioned before, DoorDash is very strict when it comes to adhering to federal law. Hence, it will verify the ID by checking its expiry date.

DoorDash has gone one step ahead by teaching the dasher to discern fake IDs. Hence, when a dasher is delivering you cigarettes, he will thoroughly check the Photo ID you are submitting. All these measures taken by DoorDash reduce the chances of people younger than 21 getting cigarettes delivered using Door Dash.

Will You Be Able to Request an Instacart Shopper to Add Cigarettes to Your Cart?

The feature that allows people to chat with Instacart shoppers is helping the customers in multiple ways. The flexibility and convenience in shopping are something that most Instacart customers always praise. You have the option to ask the Instacart shoppers to look for items that are not present in the inventory list.

In case you had seen a certain item in the store today, but you don’t see them on the app the next day, you can request the shopper to search. Does this mean you can also ask the shoppers to look for cigarettes? Well, technically speaking, you can do this. However, are you allowed to do this? Will, you face any problems legally? To be frank, there is no law that prohibits you from doing this.

However, we cannot be sure if the Instacart shopper will accept this. Some ignorant shoppers who lack experience might do this. However, you should keep in mind that you are putting their job at stack. Even though what you are doing is legal, from the employee’s side, he/she is breaking a law. In other words, you are letting them commit crimes without their knowledge.

When people are buying alcohol through Instacart, the app will check for your check when you are checking out. Hence, Instacart has a filtering system in place to prevent the sale of cigarettes to people who are younger than 21. You cannot apply the same here. Hence, please restrain yourself from requesting an Instacart shopper to add cigarettes to your shopping card.

Will Instacart Deliver CBD Products?

The federal law prohibits Instacart from delivering nicotine products. However, you will be surprised to know that Instacart will be able to deliver CBD products. Ever since the usage and sale of Cannabinoids were legalized in the year 2018 after passing the Farm Bill 2018, many companies have started delivering CBS products. Hence, people of any age can purchase CBD Products. Except for those that can be smoked or inhaled, all types of CBD products can be purchased without any restriction. Hence, when it comes to CBD products, Instacart isn’t vigilant. You can purchase CBD products from any store and get them delivered via Instacart. You will observe these products placed under the category of Supplements or Vitamins while shopping through grocery stores.

Will Instacart Deliver Alcohol to Your Front Door?

Well, it depends on the state you are currently residing. Instacart is allowed to deliver alcohol to 14 states within the USA. Those fourteen states are,

Nebraska

California

Florida

Hawaii

Ohio

Washington, D.C.

North Carolina

Minnesota

Idaho

Illinois

Massachusetts

Missouri

If you are present in any of the above-mentioned states, Instacart will deliver alcohol to your front door. No questions asked! You should be at least 21 years old and provide a valid Photo ID on delivery. After checking your Photo ID thoroughly, the dasher will hand over the package to you.

Final Thoughts

The delivery policy of Instacart has been framed considering the core beliefs of the company. In addition, Instacart’s strict adherence to the rules and regulations set by the Federal government prohibits people from ordering cigarettes and other tobacco-related products. There is a loophole that customers can exploit for buying cigarettes using Instacart. However, people who want to use it should realize that they are doing so by placing an employee’s career at stake. I hope and request you not to spoil the career of a person for a pity cigarette delivery. Empathizing the consequences the victim employees may face in the future is very important. Anyhow, you have DoorDash to get your cigarettes delivered to your place. Despite such restrictions on cigarettes, you are still allowed to order alcoholic beverages using Instacart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Instacart Deliver Cigarettes?

1. Will DoorDash offer the service of delivering cigarettes to its customers? DoorDash will deliver cigarettes to its customers who are above 21. In order to make sure the receiver is 21 years old, the dashers have been advised to check the Photo ID before transferring the cigarettes. 2. Is it Legal to buy CBD products? Unlike other nicotine products, the purchase, and sale of CBD have been legalized in the USA. It is based on the Farm Bill that was passed in the year 2018. 3. Is it legal to buy alcohol over Instacart? Yes. You can order alcoholic beverages of your wish through Instacart. However, before delivering the alcohol, Instacart will verify your age. 4. Is it legal to order cigarettes using the DoorDash delivery service? As long as you are 21 years old, both the delivering and receiving party doesn’t face any legal obstruction. If your age is below 21, I would advise you to restrain from smoking tobacco and inhaling anything that affects your health.