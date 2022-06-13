IKEA is a multinational company that designs and sells merchandise related to furnishing, kitchen & home appliances, and other related accessories. It is found in Sweden and its headquarters are located in the Netherlands. IKEA gained the position of the largest furniture company in 2008 and has been maintaining it since. Their furniture has a modernistic approach with a simple design.

IKEA has stores in nearly 60 countries as of 2022. There are 52 stores alone in the United States. It even provides services through its official website, ikea.com. Hawaii and Alaska do not have IKEA stores, as they are not yet eligible. But people there wonder if IKEA ships to Hawaii and Alaska. This article explains the different ways that you can get IKEA furniture to these places and information related to IKEA stores.

Does IKEA ship to Hawaii?

IKEA has no official stores in Hawaii as of 2022. As Hawaii’s population is not up to the requirement of IKEA to open a store there. And it even does not ship orders to Hawaii due to the lack of proper facilities and infrastructure. Even though Hawaii is a part of the United States, it does not have any nearest IKEA store. This has made the IKEA more difficult to ship there, so it backed off from that island.

Does IKEA ship to Alaska?

Same as Hawaii, IKEA does not ship to Alaska also. It has never done business in that location also. As IKEA thinks, it is a large process compared to other locations in the United States. Alaska does not have an IKEA in its state or in the locations nearby.

What Are the Reasons Ikea Does Not Ship to Hawaii and Alaska?

The reasons may be simple in terms of deciding whether to ship to Hawaii and Alaska. But both the locations have no eligibility to have an IKEA store in their states. Hawaii is a small island in Western America 2000 miles away in the Pacific Ocean. The population there is not eligible for a store. Alaska is also a similar state where there is no working IKEA store.

IKEA considers it difficult, and the infrastructure there does not support the shipping of their furniture to both of those states. It has no distribution centers near the locations.

Additionally, IKEA is relatively new to home delivery services. So it may expand its services in the near future.

What Are the Different Ways That You Can Get IKEA Furniture to These Places?

Even if IKEA does not ship to the places directly, there is a way by which people can get packages from IKEA to Hawaii and Alaska. Customers can order the furniture or items from IKEA through a third-party company. It shops for you in IKEA and ships them directly to your home. This way you can shop at IKEA if it has no stores in your state or does not ship to your location.

One such company is Haul2HI. This company helps people in Hawaii get their desired furniture from IKEA. Another company named Alaska Furniture Supply ships orders from people in Alaska.

How Does One Find the Closest IKEA Store Near Them?

There is a store locator service on the official IKEA website which helps find any IKEA store near you. I am mentioning the steps below to follow on the website to find the nearest IKEA store.

Go to the official website of IKEA Find the “store locator” Search for stores near you

Customers can even find a sales guide catalog if they are planning to shop online at IKEA. They also mention the shipping price along with the products.

What Is IKEA Shipping Strategy?

IKEA recently updated its shipping process. It now considers its warehouses as distribution centers. IKEA can receive orders and use multiple warehouses from different locations to pick them up. It also uses the nearest distribution center to the delivery location, if the particular order is available there. This way, IKEA uses all its warehouses and the stock that is present there. Additionally, the order from 2 or more different distribution centers will be only charged once.

How Does IKEA Deliver?

IKEA uses dispatch and delivery services to deliver small orders. For comparatively large orders, IKEA uses its distribution centers. The orders shipped can take time depending on the location of delivery, availability of stock, and the order size. Small orders may take up to a week for delivery. Whereas bulk order delivery can take up to 14 days.

IKEA has nearly 33 distribution centers spread over 16 countries. Additionally, it uses its 11 customer distribution centers to fulfill the deliveries to its customers.

Explain Different IKEA’s Shipping Service

The shipping services by IKEA are charged and not free. Therefore, it ensures its customers of fast and secure deliveries. Basically, IKEA has 3 types of shipping services. They are

IKEA Delivery System IKEA Offline Purchasing Online Purchasing from Third-Party Companies

IKEA Delivery System

IKEA offers 3 delivery options under this service. They are small deliveries, large deliveries, and contactless deliveries. The deliveries are made through third-party companies like FedEx, USPS, etc. As the deliveries are shipped through third-party companies, the duration of delivery may depend on their working days. The delivery costs may vary for different services such as follows

Small deliveries cost $5.99

Large/ Bulk deliveries cost $69

Contactless deliveries cost up to $49

They even offer same-day and express deliveries for your orders. The orders which are scheduled for same-day delivery cost up to $23.40 and express deliveries are charged $30.79.

IKEA Offline Purchasing

IKEA offers offline purchasing through the stores that are eligible to be their franchisee. The stores are identified and verified for eligibility to become an IKEA franchisees, then they are converted. This way, IKEA is expanding its business and reaching out to its customers in an easier way.

Online Purchasing from Third-Party Companies

During the time of the pandemic of COVID-19, contactless deliveries help a lot, benefiting both the customer and the retailer. Therefore, IKEA uses third-party companies for such deliveries where there are no nearby distribution centers. They formed a network and work together to deliver shipments to places where is no direct delivery.

For instance, locations like Hawaii and Alaska do not have delivery facilities, so IKEA/ people there can use third-party companies like Haul2HI and Alaska Furniture Supply to get their orders shipped and delivered.

Delivery Restrictions or Additional Information

Customers can guide our delivery agents or the agents from third-party delivery companies with any information which would help them in delivering your package. To deliver your order safely and on time to your house, the delivery agent needs some additional information. Such as

Parking restrictions in your area Time restrictions if any If your house comes under the red route (Red route means areas where traffic is heavy, and you cannot stop or park your vehicle there) The package size restrictions for your area If the delivery agent or vehicle needs permission to enter your area

What Are Some Other Companies Which Ship to Hawaii?

Companies providing cargo services to the United States.

Estes Express Lines

Cargos provided by FedEx

Frontline freight company

Supply Chain Logistics, HNRY/ Yellow logistics

Companies and cargo based in Hawaii

H2O Logistics

Conclusion

IKEA does not provide shipping services to states like Hawaii and Alaska. They do not come under the eligibility criteria for doing so. Both of the locations do not have any nearby warehouses/ distribution centers from IKEA. But, there is a way to get your orders shipped to your locations. That is, by purchasing through online third-party companies. They charge you for delivering your package to your house. IKEA has nearly 33 distribution centers spread over 16 countries. Additionally, I have also discussed the different shipping methods and strategies of IKEA in the above article.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Ikea Ship to Hawaii and Alaska? No, there are carrying reasons why IKEA is not shipping to those locations at present. Additionally, IKEA is new to the home delivery service, so it may take some time to establish those services there. What are some other ways to get IKEA Furniture to these places? Hawaii and Alaska do not have shipping and delivery services, so IKEA/ people there can use third-party companies like Haul2HI and Alaska Furniture Supply respectively to get their orders shipped and delivered. How can I find the closest IKEA store near me? Visit IKEA’s official website and select the store locator to get the stores present around your location. What are IKEA delivery charges? There are 3 types of delivery services provided by IKEA, they are small deliveries which costs $5.99, Large/ Bulk deliveries cost $69, and Contactless deliveries cost up to $49.