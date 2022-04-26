IKEA is best known for providing modern furniture designs and home decor items at the most affordable price with an easy-to-transport packaging facility. The most exciting part is that you can assemble your own furniture purchased from IKEA, as it provides a detailed instruction manual for easy assembling of furniture. Also, It may be tiring at times if it involves a lot of individual tiny parts and a number of screws to hold it together. Now, you must be wondering whether IKEA provides the individual spare parts of the furniture if it gets damaged or lost, as it may become useless without a single missing part.

So, if you want to know whether you can get IKEA spare parts at the store or online and want answers to your various queries related to it, then you are at the right place. Keep reading the article to get a brief of IKEA spare parts and their availability.

Does IKEA Sell Individual Spare Parts in 2022?

IKEA is a great service provider when it comes to furniture, and it does sell individual spare parts of various items to make the product purchased from IKEA useful at any point. IKEA provides free replacements for individual spare parts if they go missing or are damaged, even if you have purchased the furniture years ago. If the spare parts you require are not available at IKEA, you have to purchase them from furnitureparts.com, a website developed by IKEA to sell all the required spare parts.

What Do IKEA Individual Spare Parts Costs?

IKEA offers almost all the spare parts of the furniture it sells at stores as well as online. If you are missing some spare parts, you must be curious to know whether it is available at IKEA or not. To get and answer this, go through the list of spare parts available under different sections at IKEA which is mentioned below

All Bed Frame parts

Wardrobe parts

Crib parts

Book frame parts

Dresser parts

Table parts

The above parts are available free when you order replacements from IKEA. But when you order it from the spare part’s website(furnitureparts.com), you will have to pay for it. The bed frame parts are available in the range of $19 to $60 depending upon your requirement. Additionally, you can find the other spare parts starting from $2 to $30, depending on what you need.

In addition to spare parts, if you miss the screws, then don’t worry, IKEA has a solution for that. It provides all the screws that you require. Some of them are mentioned below

Cam lock screws

Cam lock nuts

Knobs or Handles

Hinges

Rails

Nut screws

Washers

Self pins

Wood dowels.

You can get the screws free of cost when you opt for replacement from IKEA. But when you order from the website(furnitureparts.com), you will be charged. You can buy a variety of nuts and screws from IKEA starting from $2.9 to $20. The cost of a Hinge varies between $4.99 to $60 depending upon the type you need.

What Can You Do if Your IKEA Purchase Has Missing Parts?

Have you purchased from IKEA and got the shipment with a few parts missing? Don’t lose your cool, IKEA provides you with all the missing parts once you raise a complaint about it. All you have to do is call the IKEA helpline and inform them about your purchase and the missing part by keeping your original receipt in hand within 365 days of purchase.

Once you inform them about the missing part, they will deliver them within 7-10 days. The duration of delivery may vary depending upon the size of the missing part. Also, if some screws are missing, you need to precisely describe them by mentioning the 6-digit code in the assembly manual. IKEA will get them delivered within 10 days through the mail.

Can You Replace Furniture Parts At IKEA?

If the part of IKEA furniture at your home is missing or damaged, you can get the part replaced by IKEA. This service may be provided free of cost, depending on the part that is required. All you need to do is just contact IKEA and order the replacement by providing the 6-digit part number. This 6-digit part number is mandatory as it specifies the part you need. If you don’t have the assembly manual, you can get the product details online, from where you can identify the part number of the damaged part.

Additionally, you can also visit the Recovery section in the IKEA store to identify the part number and check its availability at the store. In this case, you may be charged by the store.

Some IKEA stores also have bins of hardware in their customer service section, where they are kept for sale. You can also visit this section to see if they have the missing part that you require.

Do You Need a Receipt to Get Replacements At IKEA?

IKEA has every lenient policy when it comes to the replacement of individual spare parts. If you need small items such as screws, pegs, dowels, etc. which are easy to lose, IKEA provides them for free without asking for a receipt. But if the parts you require are bigger, then you have to call the IKEA helpline to get the replacement. In this case, you have to provide the information on the receipt as proof of purchase in addition to the missing part number. Once your purchase is verified, you can get any replacements for free from IKEA.

What Can You Do If You Can’t Replace Individual Parts At IKEA?

Generally, you can easily find individual spare parts at the IKEA, but sometimes they may not be available with them. To solve this problem, IKEA has developed an online store with the website(furnitureparts.com) where you can find all the individual spare parts from hardware to fittings. Here, you have to pay for the spare part you want, unlike the free replacements from IKEA. Also, if you found the original part of the furniture after ordering, you can either cancel the order or return it by mailing it back to the distribution center. You will be charged just $5 as the restocking fee if you return it.

If you can’t find the spare part on the website, you can look for spare parts at third-party IKEA part-sellers like Amazon or eBay. You may get the exact spare part or a similar one that fits into your furniture. Though this may cost you, it can bring your furniture into use.

What Are Some of the Issues With Purchasing IKEA Spare Parts?

Though IKEA provides free replacements for all the spare parts of the furniture purchased from them, you may get freaked out if the parts are not available with them, as you have to buy them externally. Whenever you need any spare part, just pray that it is available at IKEA to avoid the extra cost of purchasing it from other sources.

While purchasing from IKEA’s furniture.com, you must be sure of the 6-digit part number of the spare part you require, otherwise, you may end up getting the wrong spare part delivered. Also, you have to pay for this service, unlike the free replacements from IKEA.

If you don’t find the spare part above, you have to find it on Amazon or eBay. Here, you may get either the original replacement or a similar spare part that fits into your furniture. In this case, there is a probability that the part you receive may not fit into the furniture. The above problems can be avoided by just getting the free IKEA replacements, you just have to be lucky for the availability of the spare part you require.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

