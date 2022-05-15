IKEA is well known across the US for its great modern furniture design at very reasonable prices. Also, the ready-to-assemble feature of IKEA furniture is something that attracts customers. At IKEA, you can get all the latest and modern furniture designs, in addition to kitchenware, home accessories, and a number of home decor items. Though IKEA offers its products at reasonable prices, you may be wondering does IKEA ever has sales?

So, If you are waiting for the sale to buy things from IKEA and want to know whether IKEA ever has a sale, then you are at the right place.

Does IKEA Have a Sale Throughout The Year in 2022?

IKEA does offer sales on different categories of furniture throughout the year. You can have great deals while shopping at IKEA as its regular sales include Kitchen Sale events, Furniture Sale, annual Black Friday sale in addition to various monthly sales. If you want to save more by getting additional discounts, then you must opt for the IKEA’s Family Program, which is free of cost. IKEA’s Family Program grants you access to various coupons and promos, and also provides offers on food, drinks, etc.

To know more about how sales and discounts work in the IKEA store, and the benefits of joining the IKEA Family Program, then keep reading the article till the end.

What Are the Different Sales That IKEA Has Throughout the Year?

IKEA offers a number of sales to its customers throughout the year. IKEA offers sales on the different categories of furniture and home decor items on special occasions. Some sales provided by IKEA are seasonal whereas, they provide sales to clear the excess stock in its warehouse. In addition to this, IKEA also has a clearance sale where you can find multiple products at extremely lower prices.

IKEA attracts its customers by offering exclusive deals on Kitchenware items and by providing Kitchen sales a minimum of twice to a maximum of four times a year. This is the best time to purchase kitchen items and appliances. To know when this sale starts, you should visit the IKEA website from time to time.

As many retailers offer deals on Black Friday, IKEA also offers discounts and deals on various products in its store. In addition to the offers in-store, IKEA keeps posting different offers on its websites, stating 10% to 30% off on various furniture, cashback offers with payment with selected cards, etc.

Are There Any Sales That IKEA Can Put Regularly Throughout the Year?

If you want to explore more sales and discounts at IKEA, you must visit its website, IKEA.com. Here you can find various discounts under the name New Lower Price, which offers all the eligible items at a reduced and rounded price. Also, you must go through the Affordable Home Essentials under $20, where you can shop for a number of amazing products at such a low cost.

Apart from this, the clearance and As-Is sale also provide returned or slightly damaged products at considerably very low prices.

Also, if you are a part of IKEA’s Family Programs, then you may get various discounts and offers throughout the year in the store as well as on the website.

If you are an online customer at IKEA, then you can see multiple deals and can shop through different sections that include Our Lowest Price, New Lower Price, IKEA Family Offers, Last chance to buy, Every essential under, etc.

How Can You Find Out What Kind of Sales IKEA Is Announcing?

IKEA keeps offering competitive prices for the different modern design furniture along with the home decor items. If you visit the store, you may get information on the upcoming events and offers at IKEA. They inform their customers about the various sale that is going to starting the near days through their advertisements in the store.

Also, you can visit IKEA.com or use the IKEA app to keep yourself updated about the various sales and offers in IKEA. As you all know, IKEA offers seasonal sales, you must visit the store seasonally to grab some of the best deals during the sale.

What Does IKEA Kitchen Sale Offer?

The most important thing that you must know to benefit from the IKEA Kitchen sale is that you must be a member of the IKEA Family Program. The kitchen sale is held multiple times throughout the year in IKEA. This sale offers money back or cashback on various kitchen items in the form of gift cards that you can use for further purchases.

The maximum cashback you can get during the Kitchen sale varies from one product to another and can be up to a maximum of 20%. The offers in Kitchen sales may vary, and hence it is better to call the store or the customer service representative to have information on the Kitchen sale prior to your visit.

What is IKEA Family Program?

IKEA Family Program is a free membership offered to the IKEA customers through which they can have access to various exclusive deals, discounts, and offers available in IKEA. The various benefits of joining the IKEA Family Program are mentioned below.

Members of the IKEA Family are offered special prices in-store as well as on the IKEA website, where you have a different page called the IKEA Family.

IKEA family program offers a free cup of tea or coffee to its members in-store from Monday to Friday.

You can take part in IKEA’s monthly competition to win $100 in the form of an IKEA gift card.

It exclusively provides its member the previews of upcoming offers and sales.

You can also get your kid a free meal on Tuesday, but it is subject to certain terms and conditions.

On selected days, you may eat for free if you make a furniture purchase of more than $100.

Also, IKEA restaurants keep offering discounts to the IKEA Family members.

Is There a Premium IKEA Membership That You Can Purchase for Better Offers on the Products?

IKEA provides various deals and offers to all its customers and also provides a free membership called IKEA family, which offers great benefits and easy access to exclusive deals and coupons. Apart from this free membership, IKEA doesn’t provide its customers with any additional membership.

How Can You Join The IKEA Family Program?

To join the IKEA family program and get access to exclusive offers and discounts, please follow the steps mentioned below.

You can use the IKEA family digital screens at the store or visit the IKEA website, IKEA.com to create a profile.

To create a profile, you may have to enter certain details that include your name, birthdate, address, and the preferred store. Also, you must be above 18 and have a valid Email ID.

Once you create an account, you may be given the option of receiving updates through text, email, or post. Click on the one you want to opt for.

After your successful registration, you will receive a temporary digital card that you can use to avail yourself of different benefits. You may get your permanent physical card delivered to your address within 4 weeks.

After you join the IKEA family, you can enjoy multiple exclusive deals, offers, and discounts in IKEA restaurants.

Conclusion

IKEA offers sales on different categories of furniture throughout the year. The different sales that IKEA offers include Seasonal sales, Kitchen sales, Black Friday sales, various Monthly sales, etc. If you want to save more by getting additional discounts, then you must opt for the IKEA’s Family Program, which is free of cost. Through this program, you will get access to exclusive deals and offers in addition to discounts in the IKEA restaurants.

You can know about the offers in IKEA through the online store at IKEA.com or can get the information through advertisements at the IKEA store. Lastly, we have mentioned the offers in the Kitchen sale in addition to various benefits of the IKEA Family program. Also, you can join the IKEA Family program by following the steps mentioned above.

